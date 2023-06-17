Prince Louis Holds His Nose at Trooping the Colour — Is This the Reason Why?

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may have encountered a stinky situation at King Charles' birthday parade

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

Updated on June 17, 2023 09:21AM EDT
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. Photo:

Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty

Prince Louis may have encountered a stinky situation at Trooping the Colour!

Members of the royal family stepped out on Saturday for the first birthday parade celebrating the British monarch of King Charles' reign. Just like last year, Prince Louis rode alongside older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the procession through the streets of London — and stole the show.

At one point during the ride, Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child was spotted holding his nose and making a face.

It's possible that little Louis, 5, got a whiff of one of the hundreds of horses who took part in the parade.

RELATED: Royal Family's Best Trooping the Colour Moments Over the Years — Including Prince Harry's Cheeky Face!

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty 

As is standard at Trooping the Colour, a clean-up crew follows behind the procession to remove any trace of the horses taking part. In fact, crowds lining the Mall from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade were heard giving well-deserved cheers for the cleaners during the live broadcast.

Prince George also had an unscripted moment when he sneezed during the carriage ride.

For this year's event, four royals rode on horseback — King Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward — while others hopped in a carriage for the parade.

When the royal family gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch planes do a flypast aerial display, Prince Louis continued his adorable antics, excitedly pointing waving, pointing...and even giving his best salute!

Coldstream Guards, a regiment of the Household Division Foot Guards, parade down The Mall during the King's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London

 HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty

For just the second time, Prince Louis wore a tie — paired with red shorts and knee socks. The young royal debuted his first tie just a few months ago during the family's Easter church outing.

British children's wear designer Rachel Riley told PEOPLE at the time, "This was the first time we saw his little brother Louis wear a blazer and tie in public, and the fact that the Princess of Wales chose sky blue rather than navy made the outfit more fun and age-appropriate. He also matched perfectly with his mother and sister, something which he can still do as the youngest sibling."

Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, come out to watch the fly-past of aircraft by the Britain's Royal Air Force

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty

Prince Louis matched Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8, in wearing red elements in his outfit. Meanwhile, Prince William sported his red uniform and Princess Kate wore a green ensemble (nodding to both William's Earthshot Prize with her choice of a designer from Singapore, where the next awards will be held and her new role as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

Together, the family's coordinated clothing hues formed the colors of the Welsh flag. It was a thoughtful tribute, as William and Kate were marking their first Trooping the Colour since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, come out to watch the fly-past of aircraft by the Britain's Royal Air Force

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty

George, Charlotte, and Louis all made their carriage debut last year after Trooping the Colour was scaled down in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2022 birthday parade was the first major event of the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations that marked her 70-year reign.

However, the royal kids have even more experience on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Prince George made his first appearance on the terrace at his first Trooping the Colour in 2015 being held by dad Prince William, while Princess Charlotte made her debut just a year later in 2016. It was Prince Louis' turn to show off his royal wave in 2019.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla during Trooping the Colour

Neil Mockford/Getty

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also rode in a horse-drawn carriage and appeared on the palace balcony just last month as the finale of King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation day.

