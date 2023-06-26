Prince Louis Made an Appearance at Glastonbury — But Not How You'd Expect

Prince Louis steals the show again — this time at Glastonbury Festival in England!

The little royal, 5, showed up at the music festival over the weekend in the form of his face printed on a large flag held up in the crowd. The flag, which has garnered attention on Twitter, displayed one of his many animated expressions from his Trooping the Colour appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony last year.

In the image, Prince Louis — the youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton — had his eyes closed tightly, his mouth open and his hands covering his ears — shielding himself from the noise of the planes passing overhead at Queen Elizabeth's public birthday celebration in June 2022.

Since making his Trooping the Colour debut in 2019, Prince Louis has been known for his adorable antics during the annual public celebration of the British monarch's birthday.

Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour 2022. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

This year, the young prince once again charmed crowds as he joined siblings Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8, in a horse-drawn carriage ride for the procession through London before making his way with other members of the royal family to the Buckingham Palace balcony.

He pointed to the planes flying in formation overhead gave an impressive salute before retreating back into the palace.

Louis stole the show with his expressions at the 2022 Trooping ceremony. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Another royal spotted at Glastonbury over the weekend was Princess Beatrice. Her appearance came amid her mother Sarah Ferguson’s breast cancer diagnosis, confirmed by PEOPLE on Sunday.

Beatrice, 34, was pictured with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and friends at the music festival that saw performances on Sunday from Elton John and Blondie. She kept her look casual in a black-buttoned mini dress teamed with a pair of white Adidas sneakers and a black gold chain strap handbag. The princess — who also attended the event last summer — wore her hair up and sported a stack of bracelets.

Other royals to have attended Glastonbury over the years are Prince Harry with his ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas back in 2013, his father King Charles in 2010 as he celebrated the festival’s 40th anniversary and Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie, who visited during a rainy summer in 2016.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend Glastonbury on June 25. Edd Dracott/PA Images via Getty Images

Following the announcement that the Duchess of York, 63, has been diagnosed with breast cancer, a representative for Fergie told PEOPLE, "Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening.

"She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully."

"The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family," the rep continued. "The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days."

“She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening."