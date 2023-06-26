Prince Louis Made an Appearance at Glastonbury — But Not How You'd Expect

One of Kate Middleton and Prince William's son's most memorable moments was celebrated at the music festival

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 26, 2023 12:42PM EDT
Prince Louis 2023 Trooping the Colour
Prince Louis. Photo:

Getty

Prince Louis steals the show again — this time at Glastonbury Festival in England!

The little royal, 5, showed up at the music festival over the weekend in the form of his face printed on a large flag held up in the crowd. The flag, which has garnered attention on Twitter, displayed one of his many animated expressions from his Trooping the Colour appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony last year.

In the image, Prince Louis — the youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton — had his eyes closed tightly, his mouth open and his hands covering his ears — shielding himself from the noise of the planes passing overhead at Queen Elizabeth's public birthday celebration in June 2022.

Since making his Trooping the Colour debut in 2019, Prince Louis has been known for his adorable antics during the annual public celebration of the British monarch's birthday.

Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge reacts as he watches a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony
Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour 2022.

DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

This year, the young prince once again charmed crowds as he joined siblings Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8, in a horse-drawn carriage ride for the procession through London before making his way with other members of the royal family to the Buckingham Palace balcony.

He pointed to the planes flying in formation overhead gave an impressive salute before retreating back into the palace.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London
Louis stole the show with his expressions at the 2022 Trooping ceremony.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Another royal spotted at Glastonbury over the weekend was Princess Beatrice. Her appearance came amid her mother Sarah Ferguson’s breast cancer diagnosis, confirmed by PEOPLE on Sunday.

Beatrice, 34, was pictured with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and friends at the music festival that saw performances on Sunday from Elton John and Blondie. She kept her look casual in a black-buttoned mini dress teamed with a pair of white Adidas sneakers and a black gold chain strap handbag. The princess — who also attended the event last summer — wore her hair up and sported a stack of bracelets.

Other royals to have attended Glastonbury over the years are Prince Harry with his ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas back in 2013, his father King Charles in 2010 as he celebrated the festival’s 40th anniversary and Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie, who visited during a rainy summer in 2016. 

Princess Beatrice (2nd left) with husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi (centre) greets friends with a hug near the hospitality interstage area of the Glastonbury Festival
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend Glastonbury on June 25.

Edd Dracott/PA Images via Getty Images

Following the announcement that the Duchess of York, 63, has been diagnosed with breast cancer, a representative for Fergie told PEOPLE, "Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening.

"She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family," the rep continued. "The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days."

“She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening."

Related Articles
King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
Why Does King Charles Have 2 Birthdays? All About the Long-Standing Tradition of Trooping the Colour
King Charles III (front), (back left-right) the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
Every Royal Who Took Part in King Charles' Birthday Parade — A Complete Guide
Prince Louis Is an Instant Meme on Palace Balcony for Trooping the Colour — and Even Charms Granny Queen Elizabeth
Prince Louis Is an Instant Meme on Palace Balcony for Trooping the Colour — and Even Amuses Queen Elizabeth
Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales on the balcony during Trooping the Colour
Prince Louis Salutes at Trooping the Colour! See His Cutest Faces at King Charles' Birthday Parade
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C) stands with from left, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge , Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge , to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace
Queen Elizabeth Is Joined by Senior Members of the Royal Family on Balcony for Trooping the Colour
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge
Kate Middleton Says Prince Louis Is 'My Baby' but Admits He's 'a Proper Boy Now'
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales , Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte Accidentally Bump Heads on Balcony at Trooping the Colour
Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force during Trooping the Colour
Smallest Royal Balcony Appearance Ever? See Who Made the Cut at Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour
Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Edinburgh on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view the flypast following the Trooping the Colour ceremony
Three Cheers to King Charles' Birthday Parade! See All the Best Photos from Trooping the Colour
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
Prince Louis Holds His Nose at Trooping the Colour — Is This the Reason Why?
Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Return to Palace Balcony at Trooping the Colour
Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales leave Buckingham Palace on horse carriage during the King's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Ride in Horse-Drawn Carriage at Trooping the Colour
Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales during Trooping the Colour
Prince George and Prince Louis Twin in Red Ties During Trooping the Colour Appearance
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending the King's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London
See the Trooping the Colour Surprise for King Charles That Was Kept Secret from Him
Princess Charlotte travel along The Mall to the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
See Princess Charlotte's Intricate Two-Braid and Bun Updo from Every Angle
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne.
Princess Charlotte and Great-Aunt Sophie Display Sweet Bond at Trooping the Colour — Again!