Royal Wedding Alert! Prince Johann-Wenzel of Liechtenstein Marries Countess Felicitas von Hartig in Vienna

The couple tied the knot in church six weeks after their civil ceremony

Updated on June 12, 2023 01:49PM EDT
Royal wedding of Liechtenstein
Royal wedding of Liechtenstein. Photo:

Dnphotography/Abaca via ZUMA Press

Prince Johann-Wenzel of Liechtenstein and Countess Felicitas von Hartig’s wedding was so nice, they married twice!

On Saturday, June 10, the prince married his sweetheart in a religious service at Servite Church in Vienna, Austria. The celebration was held six weeks after their civil ceremony in Liechtenstein on April 30, according to the blog Royals Without Throne, where the bride wore a short white dress and the groom was classic in a dark suit.

The weekend wedding at Servite Church had all the classic elements, and the festivities began when Felicitas arrived in a vintage convertible with her dad, Count Lukas von Hartig.

In a fresh spin on royal bridal style, Felicitas skipped a tiara and veil. She wore a white dress with short puff sleeves and stripe-like pleats by the Spanish brand Jesus Peiro, Point de Vue reported. She completed the look with white flowers in her hair and was all smiles for the march to meet her groom, who sported a morning suit, at the altar.

Royal wedding of Liechtenstein
Royal wedding of Liechtenstein.

Dnphotography/Abaca via ZUMA Press

The bride and groom beamed on their way out of the church and shared a kiss under a shower of white confetti hearts. Like many excited brides, Felicitas waved her bouquet in the air before she and her prince hopped into the convertible together.

Royal wedding of Liechtenstein
Royal wedding of Liechtenstein.

Dnphotography/Abaca via ZUMA Press


Prince Johann-Wenzel, the son of Princess Marie of Orléans and Prince Gundakar of Liechtenstein, spoke about his hopes with Point de Vue before the big day. 

"I can't wait to live this day and to spend the rest of my life with her,” he told the French outlet.

According to Hello! magazine, the couple got engaged while vacationing in Sicily last summer.

Royal wedding of Liechtenstein
Royal wedding of Liechtenstein.

Dnphotography/Abaca via ZUMA Press

Felicitas holds a degree in Art History, studied law in Vienna and works for the Austrian Ministry of the Interior, while Prince Johann-Wenzel previously attended Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and studied politics and economics in Montreal, Hello! said.

Liechtenstein is a German-speaking principality double landlocked by Switzerland and Austria. Roughly the size of Washington, D.C, it is one of the smallest countries in the world with a population of about 40,000, the American Embassy of the Principality of Liechtenstein states. 

Royal wedding of Liechtenstein
Royal wedding of Liechtenstein.

Dnphotography/Abaca via ZUMA Press

As a constitutional hereditary monarchy, the reigning prince of the Princely House of Liechtenstein and a democratically elected parliament share political power through a system of checks and balances, per the Princely House of Liechtenstein.

The current reigning prince is Prince Hans-Adam II, and his eldest son Hereditary Prince Alois follows him in the line of succession.

Royal wedding of Liechtenstein
Royal wedding of Liechtenstein.

Dnphotography/Abaca via ZUMA Press

Some countries in Europe don't legally recognize religious marriage ceremonies, so the bride and groom opt to have both a civil ceremony as well as a religious one.

Earlier this year, Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg and Nicholas Bagory held two separate ceremonies for the wedding. On April 22, the couple tied the knot in a civil ceremony — where the bride wore an all-white pants and top ensemble. The following weekend, they turned up the glam for a religious ceremony in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France. Princess Alexandra completed her bridal look with a family heirloom: the Chaumet Choker Tiara — a unique piece that can be worn as a necklace or a headpiece.

