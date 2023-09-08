Prince Harry Visits Grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Burial Site at Windsor Castle on First Anniversary of Death

The Duke of Sussex traveled from California to the U.K. this week to appear at a charity event

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 8, 2023 09:13AM EDT
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, waves as he arrives to the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London
Prince Harry in June 2023. Photo:

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry's trip to the U.K. included a visit to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's burial site on the first anniversary of her death.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, traveled to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle (where he married Meghan Markle in May 2018) on Friday to make the private visit, The Telegraph reported.

A royal source confirmed to PEOPLE that some members of the royal family visited the chapel on the anniversary.

Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 8, 2022, at age 96. She was buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel within the Windsor Castle grounds on Sept. 19 following her state funeral and committal service. Also interred at the burial site are the late monarch's husband, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021. Her parents, King George VI, who died in 1952, and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who died in 2002, as well as her sister, Princess Margaret, who also died in 2002, are also all interred at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

Prince Harry traveled from California — where he lives with Meghan and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet — to the U.K. this week. He appeared on Thursday at the annual WellChild Awards, supporting the charity for seriously ill children that he's been the patron of for 15 years.

Last year, Prince Harry and Meghan were set to attend the WellChild Awards in London on Sept. 8 when doctors announced they were "concerned" for Queen Elizabeth's health. The couple canceled their appearance so Harry could travel to Scotland.

At Thursday's event, Prince Harry took the stage to present the award for Inspirational Child (aged 4 to 6) to Violet Seymour and gave a speech, where he spoke about his grandmother.

"As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away," he said. "As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her. And that's precisely why I know, exactly one year on, she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we're together continuing to spotlight such an incredible community."

The Duke of Sussex gives a speech, as host Gaby Roslin looks on, during the annual WellChild Awards 2023, at the Hurlingham Club in London. Picture date: Thursday September 7, 2023
Prince Harry at the WellChild Awards on Sept. 7, 2023.

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty

Prince Harry is not expected to cross paths with his father, King Charles, or brother, Prince William, during his visit to England.

King Charles is marking the anniversary of his mother's death and his own accession at Balmoral. The King and Queen Camilla were photographed driving to a service at Crathie Kirk church on the anniversary.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Wales on Friday. The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, will take part in a short private service in the ancient St. Davids Cathedral, which will include a commemoration of Queen Elizabeth's life to coincide with the one-year anniversary of her death.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive at St Davids Cathedral to commemorate the life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her passing
Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Wales on first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death on Sept. 8, 2023.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry will next travel to Germany, where the sixth installment of his Invictus Games will kick off this weekend. Meghan, 42, is expected to join her husband at the event early next week.

