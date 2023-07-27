Prince Harry's Illegal Information Gathering Claim Against The Sun Will Go to Trial, Phone Hacking Dismissed

A judge in London ruled Thursday that Prince Harry can take News Group Newspapers to trial over claims they used illegal methods of information gathering against him

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 09:18AM EDT
Prince Harry 03 30 23 court tout
Prince Harry. Photo:

Getty Images

Prince Harry has won the right to sue a British tabloid newspaper in a U.K. court. 

On Thursday, a High Court judge in London ruled that the Duke of Sussex, 38, can take News Group Newspapers (NGN) — publisher of The Sun newspaper — to court over claims it used illegal methods to gather information on him. 

According to the ruling obtained by PEOPLE, a trial of Harry’s claims is scheduled to start in January 2024.

“The process of selecting the cases that will be tried on this occasion will take place in the autumn,” the ruling read. 

NGN has denied all of Harry's allegations, which claim he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for NGN — who also published the now-defunct News Of The World newspaper — from the mid-1990s until 2016, reported BBC News

Prince Harry court mirror 06 07 23
Prince Harry gave evidence in his case against Mirror Group Newspapers in June.

Getty Images

The methods were identified in the ruling as "blagging of confidential information from third parties, and instructing private investigators to do these or other unlawful acts".

While Harry’s allegations about the publisher using illegal methods to gather information will go to trial, Judge Timothy Fancourt dismissed another claim of his relating to phone hacking. 

In Thursday's judgment, Fancourt ruled that Harry was aware of phone hacking at the News of World by 2012 and could have brought his case sooner. In the U.K., claimants usually have six years after a privacy breach in which to take action.

Harry meghan foundation women 05 16 23
Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle.

Getty Images

“I am satisfied that there is no reasonable prospect of the duke proving at trial that he did not know and could not with reasonable diligence have discovered facts that would show that he had a worthwhile claim for voicemail interception in relation to each of the News of the World and The Sun,” Fancourt wrote in his judgment.

“He already knew that in relation to the News Of The World, and he could easily have found out by making basic inquiries that he was likely to have a similar claim in relation to articles published by The Sun.”

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The court previously heard Harry's claim that a "secret agreement" was struck between Buckingham Palace and NGN which had prevented him from taking legal action sooner. 

In March, Harry said in a witness statement seen by PEOPLE that a deal between royal aides and NGN stated he should delay any legal action against the company, at which time privacy breaches would be admitted or settled with an apology.

On Thursday, however, Fancourt stated that Harry had not “provided any evidence from those in the palace who would have been aware of a secret agreement if there was one.”

Last month, Harry made history when he took the witness stand at the High Court in London to testify against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) — the publisher of tabloids the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror, Daily Express — over alleged unlawful information gathering. 

He launched the claim in 2019, alleging that his phone voicemails were hacked.

Harry is also attempting to sue the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday over alleged breaches of privacy, according to BBC News.

Related Articles
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Harry's Lawyers Claim Prince William Received a 'Very Large Sum' in Phone Hacking Settlement
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice on March 30, 2023 in London, England
Why Prince Harry Didn’t Take the Stand to Testify Against Mirror Group Newspapers on Monday
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice
Prince Harry Receives Apology from 'Mirror' Publisher Amid Phone Hacking Trial
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of the Duke of Sussex (left) being cross examined by Andrew Green
Prince Harry Takes the Stand at London Court in Historic Move Against Tabloid Media
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, arrives at the High Court for his second day of giving evidence in his case in a group lawsuit against the Mirror Group Newspapers over alleged unlawful information gathering in London, United Kingdom on June 07, 2023
Prince Harry Testifies in Court About 'Hurtful' Chelsy Davy Breakup Stories: Full Recap
Prince Harry, Piers Morgan
Prince Harry Phone Hacking: Ex-'Mirror' Editor Piers Morgan Says There's 'No Evidence' He Knew
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Charles Spencer Shares Supportive Messages as Nephew Prince Harry Testifies in Court
ienna Miller attends the 2023 The Prince's Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 27, 2023 in New York City.
Sienna Miller Recalls 'Violently' Interrogating Five People in Her Life Over 'Selling Stories' to Press
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, waves as he arrives to the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London
Prince Harry Arrives at London Court for Second Day on Witness Stand
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Prince Harry to Appear as a Witness in London Court Trial This Summer for Phone Hacking Case
Prince Harry Court Case Enters Final Day
Prince Harry Returns to London Court for Final Day of Phone Hacking Hearing
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex waves as he arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London on March 28, 2023. - Prince Harry and pop superstar Elton John appeared at a London court, delivering a high-profile jolt to a privacy claim launched by celebrities and other figures against a newspaper publisher. The publisher of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers (ANL), is trying to end the high court claims brought over alleged unlawful activity at its titles.
Prince Harry Blasts Palace, Says They 'Without Doubt' Withheld Information from Him on Phone Hacking
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex waves as he arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London on March 28, 2023. - Prince Harry and pop superstar Elton John appeared at a London court, delivering a high-profile jolt to a privacy claim launched by celebrities and other figures against a newspaper publisher. The publisher of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers (ANL), is trying to end the high court claims brought over alleged unlawful activity at its titles.
Prince Harry Returns to London Court for Second Day of Proceedings in Phone Hacking Lawsuit
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice on March 28, 2023 in London, England.
Prince Harry Skips Third Day of Proceedings in Phone Hacking Lawsuit as Hearing Continues
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of the Duke of Sussex giving evidence at the Rolls Buildings in central London during the phone hacking trial against Mirror Group Newspapers
Prince Harry Gets Emotional in Court During Second Day of Testimony — See the Courtroom Sketches
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives to give evidence at the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial at the Rolls Building at High Court on June 06, 2023 in London
Prince Harry Testifies Against Mirror Group Newspapers in London Court: Full Recap