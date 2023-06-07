Prince Harry Testifies Against Mirror Group Newspapers in Court: Day 2 Live Updates

Prince Harry arrived at the High Court of the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Wednesday to continue his testimony in his case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).



The Duke of Sussex began his testimony when he appeared in court on Tuesday. Harry filed a suit against MGN in 2019, alleging that his phone voicemails were hacked using unlawful information gathering. MGN is the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and The Daily Express, among other newspapers.



Harry's appearance in court has historical significance. According to Reuters, Harry is the first senior member of the British royal family to give evidence in court in 130 years. The last royal to give evidence was King Edward VII, who testified before becoming king as a witness in a divorce case in 1870 and as well as a slander trial over a card game in 1890.

Over 100 people are suing MGN for alleged illegal activity between 1991 and 2022, and Prince Harry is one of four representative claimants whose cases were selected for trial. The trial started on May 10 and is expected to last seven weeks.



In Harry's Tuesday testimony, he revealed that the publication of articles by MGN had a deep impact on his personal life. “Every single time one of these articles was written it had an effect on my life,” he said in court on Tuesday. Harry also revealed that he grew concerned when his travel details began appearing in the MGN publications, even when the details weren't released by the Palace for security reasons. "I am at a complete loss as to how these details were obtained," he said.



The Duke of Sussex also revealed that the stories impacted his trust in his group of friends. When personal information you’ve only shared with 1-2 people appears in the newspapers, the Duke said, “Your circle of friends starts to shrink.”

