Prince Harry Testifies Against Mirror Group Newspapers in Court: Day 2 Live Updates

The Duke of Sussex appeared in court in London on Wednesday to continue testimony in his case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN)

Published on June 7, 2023 09:07 AM
Prince Harry Mirror Group Newspapers phone hacking trial, High Court, London, UK - 06 Jun 2023
Prince Harry on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Prince Harry arrived at the High Court of the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Wednesday to continue his testimony in his case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

The Duke of Sussex began his testimony when he appeared in court on Tuesday. Harry filed a suit against MGN in 2019, alleging that his phone voicemails were hacked using unlawful information gathering. MGN is the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and The Daily Express, among other newspapers.

Harry's appearance in court has historical significance. According to Reuters, Harry is the first senior member of the British royal family to give evidence in court in 130 years. The last royal to give evidence was King Edward VII, who testified before becoming king as a witness in a divorce case in 1870 and as well as a slander trial over a card game in 1890.

Over 100 people are suing MGN for alleged illegal activity between 1991 and 2022, and Prince Harry is one of four representative claimants whose cases were selected for trial. The trial started on May 10 and is expected to last seven weeks.

In Harry's Tuesday testimony, he revealed that the publication of articles by MGN had a deep impact on his personal life. “Every single time one of these articles was written it had an effect on my life,” he said in court on Tuesday. Harry also revealed that he grew concerned when his travel details began appearing in the MGN publications, even when the details weren't released by the Palace for security reasons. "I am at a complete loss as to how these details were obtained," he said.

The Duke of Sussex also revealed that the stories impacted his trust in his group of friends. When personal information you’ve only shared with 1-2 people appears in the newspapers, the Duke said, “Your circle of friends starts to shrink.”

Read More: The Full Recap of Prince Harry's First Day of Testimony

First Day Recap: Prince Harry Says He'll Facetime with Meghan Markle and Kids Following First Court Appearance

11 minutes ago

Prince Harry wrapped his appearance in a London court on Tuesday with a mention of his wife, Meghan Markle, and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke of Sussex took the witness stand to testify against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering. At the end of the session, the judge told Harry to not discuss his evidence with anyone overnight. He joked in response by asking if that included his wife and children, noting he would be likely connecting with them on a Facetime call.

Read the full story: Prince Harry Says He'll Facetime with Meghan Markle and Kids Following First Court Appearance

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives to give evidence at the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial at the Rolls Building at High Court on June 06, 2023 in London
Prince Harry arriving in court on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Leon Neal/Getty Images
