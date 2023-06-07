Prince Harry Testifies Against Mirror Group Newspapers in Court: Day 2 Live Updates

Prince Harry wrapped his appearance in a London court on Tuesday with a mention of his wife, Meghan Markle , and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet . The Duke of Sussex took the witness stand to testify against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering. At the end of the session, the judge told Harry to not discuss his evidence with anyone overnight. He joked in response by asking if that included his wife and children, noting he would be likely connecting with them on a Facetime call. Read the full story: Prince Harry Says He'll Facetime with Meghan Markle and Kids Following First Court Appearance