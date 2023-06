Prince Harry Stays in Court to Listen to Former Royal Editor's Testimony Copy Link Prince Harry remained in the courtroom after his testimony and heard testimony from Jane Kerr, the former assistant news editor and royal editor for The Mirror.

Prince Harry Says the Unusual Phone Activity 'Never Stopped' in Follow-Up Questions Copy Link The judge had a few follow-up questions for Prince Harry about his testimony.

When asked he first noticed unusual activity on his phone (as the case covers 1996 through 2011), Harry said it was "from the moment I had a mobile phone" when he started going to school at Eton.

When asked how long the unusual activity went on for, Harry said it "never stopped." He later added that he can't remember it stopping after 2011.

When the judge asked for what kind of unusual activity he noticed, Harry said it was "a lot of missed called that lasted one second, a lot of people asking me 'didn't you get my voicemail?' "

"When I was told [about the phone hacking], it all made sense."

Prince Harry Gets Emotional as He Wraps Up Testimony Copy Link Prince Harry has ended up his testimony for the trial. When asked by his lawyer how he felt at the end of his testimony, Prince Harry told the court he felt "amazingly, at this point," adding that it's been "long." Harry appeared to get emotional as he answered this question from his lawyer. Prince Harry (left) and his counsel David Sherborne in a courtroom sketch from June 7, 2023. PA Images / Alamy Stock

Prince Harry Says Info About Chelsy Davy's Move to Leeds Was Falsely Attributed to Palace Sources Copy Link When talking about a 2007 story about Chelsy Davy moving to Leeds, Prince Harry said he found the "whole article suspicious" since it referred to information from "a Palace source" that he had never discussed with anyone working for the Palace.

"I never discussed with the Palace any details about my relationship with my girlfriend," Harry said. "Everything attributed to a Palace source I believe was obtained unlawfully."

When asked if the journalists would have contacts with the Palace anyway, Harry said "the Palace wouldn't know this information."

When asked if the information came from an allegedly hacked voicemail, Harry said "the voicemail would have been listened to and then a story created around that."

Harry, added that "we [Harry and Chelsy] would have been trying to get hold of each other at a very stressful time in our relationship" and leaving each other a lot of voicemails.

Prince Harry on 'Hurtful' Headline About His Breakup with Chelsy Davy Copy Link When discussing a 2007 article about Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy's breakup, Harry opens up about how upsetting it was to see his private moments splashed across the tabloids.

Regarding the article's headline ('HOORAY HARRY'S DUMPED') Harry said, "was hurtful to say the least that such a private moment was turned into a bit of a laugh."

"To see that word [Hooray] used in this term was hurtful," Harry added. "The level of suveillance I was under was quite something." Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy: Behind Their Breakup

Prince Harry Talks About 'Distressing' Article About His Poker Nights with Caroline Flack Copy Link Andrew Green KC (left) and Prince Harry in a courtroom sketch from June 7, 2023. PA Images / Alamy Stock When talking about a 2009 article about a poker night with Mark Dyer and Caroline Flack, Prince Harry says he "ver much remembers when this article came out."

"I was so shocked — and livid - that the two photographers from IKON Pictures knew where we would be and were already there, waiting for us to arrive. They were hiding underneath a car."

"IKON Pictures stalked me for over a decade," Harry says. He adds that it was "distressing" to see their photographer outside the poker night venue on two different nights.

When discussing being spotted outside of the venue, Harry described how his security team tried to protect him.

After his security flashed strobe lights used to deter photographers, the photographers, who were in a car, "slammed in reverse and sped off at speed" and that a police vehicle nearby "turned on the blue lights" to pull them over. When security attempted to get out of the car to speak with the photographers, Harry says the photographer's car "went into the other side of the road, endangering people."

Harry says it was "not normal pap behavior" to swerve around and avoid security so that he and his team "believe there was an illegal device in the vehicle" which meant that they didn't want to be "stopped or searched" under any circumstance.

Prince Harry Claims MGN Made Fake Transcripts of Conversations with Chelsy Davy's Friends for Stories Copy Link Concerning a 2009 story about Prince Harry alleging trying to win Chelsy Davy back after a breakup, Harry was asked if he was aware that people close to Davy were talking about her to the media. Harry said he doubted that was happening.

When asked about a transcript of one of Davy's friends speaking to the media, Harry said he would "question the validity of this." Harry claims that it was taken from "a false e-mail to hide the true nature of how [MGN] got the information."

Prince Harry Discusses Story About Strip Club Visit and Fight with Chelsy Dave Copy Link In the second day of his testimony, Harry was questioned about stories concerning his then-girlfriend Chelsey Davy.

One of the stories discussed is a MGN item from 2006 about Harry visiting a Spearmint Rhino strip club and Davy reportedly being upset.

"My girlfriend’s number was bizarrely in the hands of Mirror journalists," Harry said. "Very suspicious that they had her number […] I don't believe she would give any journalist her number."

When asked if he thought that MGN had gotten ahold of Davy's phone records, Harry said "yes" but added that he thought "most of the evidence has been destroyed."

Harry also talked about a different article about a "make-or-break holiday" in Mozambique with Davy.

"Deeply concerned that would be published in advance," Harry said. "Another classic example of a story 'incentivizing' reporters to go and find out as much as possible." Prince Harry arriving at court on June 7, 2023. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images