Prince Harry is in court to give testimony in his case against Mirror Group Newspapers.

On Tuesday morning, the Duke of Sussex arrived at the High Court of the Royal Courts of Justice in London to give evidence supporting his case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). Prince Harry filed the suit in 2019, alleging that his phone voicemails were hacked using unlawful information gathering. MGN is the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror, Daily Express and more.

Harry was expected to appear in court on Monday , but did not appear in court. His attorney David Sherborne told the court that his client was not available to give evidence after traveling from Los Angeles on Sunday night. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Princess Lilibet Diana turned 2 on June 4.

Prince Harry makes history as he takes the stand to testify against the newspaper group. According to Reuters, Prince Harry is the first senior member of the British royal family to give evidence in court in 130 years. The last royal to give evidence was King Edward VII, who testified before becoming king as a witness in a divorce case in 1870 and as well as a slander trial over a card game in 1890.



We'll be documenting live updates as the case unfolds.