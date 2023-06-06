On Tuesday morning, the Princess of Wales visited the Windsor Family Hub to learn more about how the center supports families in the local area. The Windsor Family Hub is not far from Kate’s home with Prince William and their three children at Adelaide Cottage and offers support services for parents, caretakers and children of all ages in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead. The center is run by Achieving for Children, a nonprofit community group, and aims to offer targeted support to foster family resilience and prevent issues from escalating. Princess Kate, 41, spent time with a few different groups dedicated to the early years, a keystone of her public work. The royal mom met with parents participating in a stress management class, a health visitor session and a baby massage course. She also heard from parents about how the Windsor Family Hub has made a difference and met staff behind the services. Keep reading: Kate Middleton Visits Windsor Family Hub for Early Childhood Mission — as Prince Harry Hits Court