Prince Harry Testifies Against Mirror Group Newspapers in London Court (Live Updates)

The Duke of Sussex to be cross-examined by lawyers for the publishing group in High Court

By
Erica Gerald Mason
Erica Gerald Mason

Erica Gerald Mason is the Site Producer for PEOPLE, where she serves as the PEOPLE.com homepage and branded newsletters editor. She also writes and deploys PEOPLE audience notifications. Before joining PEOPLE, Erica's work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Vanity Fair, Scary Mommy, Byrdie, HelloGiggles, Bustle, Romper, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 6, 2023 09:44 AM
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives to give evidence at the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial at the Rolls Building at High Court on June 06, 2023 in London
Photo:

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Prince Harry is in court to give testimony in his case against Mirror Group Newspapers.

On Tuesday morning, the Duke of Sussex arrived at the High Court of the Royal Courts of Justice in London to give evidence supporting his case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). Prince Harry  filed the suit in 2019, alleging that his phone voicemails were hacked using unlawful information gathering. MGN is the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror, Daily Express and more.

Harry  was expected to appear in court on Monday , but did not appear in court. His attorney David Sherborne told the court that his client was not available to give evidence after traveling from Los Angeles on Sunday night. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Princess Lilibet Diana turned 2 on June 4.

Prince Harry makes history as he takes the stand to testify against the newspaper group. According to Reuters, Prince Harry is the first senior member of the British royal family to give evidence in court in 130 years. The last royal to give evidence was King Edward VII, who testified before becoming king as a witness in a divorce case in 1870 and as well as a slander trial over a card game in 1890.

We'll be documenting live updates as the case unfolds.

Kate Middleton Visits Early Childhood Center — as Prince Harry Hits Court

32 minutes ago

On Tuesday morning, the Princess of Wales visited the Windsor Family Hub to learn more about how the center supports families in the local area. The Windsor Family Hub is not far from Kate’s home with Prince William and their three children at Adelaide Cottage and offers support services for parents, caretakers and children of all ages in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead. The center is run by Achieving for Children, a nonprofit community group, and aims to offer targeted support to foster family resilience and prevent issues from escalating.

Princess Kate, 41, spent time with a few different groups dedicated to the early years, a keystone of her public work. The royal mom met with parents participating in a stress management class, a health visitor session and a baby massage course. She also heard from parents about how the Windsor Family Hub has made a difference and met staff behind the services.

Keep reading: Kate Middleton Visits Windsor Family Hub for Early Childhood Mission — as Prince Harry Hits Court

The Duke of Sussex Issues Witness Statement

1 hr 42 min ago

"I genuinely feel that in every relationship that I’ve ever had — be that with friends, girlfriends, with family or with the army, there’s always been a third party involved, namely the tabloid press," Prince Harry told the court said in the witness statement.

"Having seen me grow up from a baby (being born into this 'contractual relationship' without any choice) and scrutinised my every move, the tabloids have known the challenges and mental health struggles that I have had to deal with throughout my childhood and adult life and for them to then play on that and use it to their own advantage, I think is, well, criminal."

Prince Harry Arrives At Court

2 hr 2 min ago
Prince Harry Mirror Group Newspapers phone hacking trial, High Court, London, UK - 06 Jun 2023

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Harry was greeted by his attorney as he arrived at the High Court's Rolls Building.

Harry is one of four "representative" claimants chosen as "test cases" from a larger group of high-profile figures suing the publisher, The Independent previously reported. The other claimants selected for trial are actress Nikki Sanderson, actor Michael Turner and Fiona Wightman, ex-wife of comedian Paul Whitehouse. 

Over 100 people are suing MGN for alleged illegal activity between 1991 and 2022, Reuters reported. The claimants’ attorneys allege that senior editors and executives at MGN were aware of and approved such actions. The newspaper group has denied the accusations and said that some of the claims were brought too late.

Read more: Prince Harry Arrives at London Court to Testify Against Mirror Group Newspapers

Related Articles
Prince Harry Mirror Group Newspapers phone hacking trial, High Court, London, UK - 06 Jun 2023
Prince Harry Takes the Stand at London Court in Historic Move Against Tabloid Media
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice on March 30, 2023 in London, England
Why Prince Harry Didn’t Take the Stand to Testify Against Mirror Group Newspapers on Monday
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at the Windsor Family Hub on June 06, 2023 in Windsor, England
Kate Middleton Visits Windsor Family Hub for Early Childhood Mission — as Prince Harry Hits Court
Britain's King Charles III and Romanian President Klaus
King Charles Visits Romania as Prince Harry Is Expected in London Court Next Week
Prince Harry, Piers Morgan
Prince Harry Phone Hacking: Ex-'Mirror' Editor Piers Morgan Says There's 'No Evidence' He Knew
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice
Prince Harry Receives Apology from 'Mirror' Publisher Amid Phone Hacking Trial
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Prince Harry to Appear as a Witness in London Court Trial This Summer for Phone Hacking Case
Misan Harriman
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Friend Celebrates Princess Lilibet's Birthday with Throwback Photo
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Harry's Lawyers Claim Prince William Received a 'Very Large Sum' in Phone Hacking Settlement
Prince Harry Court Case Enters Final Day
Prince Harry Returns to London Court for Final Day of Phone Hacking Hearing
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice on March 28, 2023 in London, England.
Prince Harry Loses Legal Bid to Pay for His Police Protection in U.K.
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex waves as he arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London on March 28, 2023. - Prince Harry and pop superstar Elton John appeared at a London court, delivering a high-profile jolt to a privacy claim launched by celebrities and other figures against a newspaper publisher. The publisher of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers (ANL), is trying to end the high court claims brought over alleged unlawful activity at its titles.
Prince Harry Returns to London Court for Second Day of Proceedings in Phone Hacking Lawsuit
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Princess Lilibet of Sussex: All About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter
Prince Harry arrives at The Royal Courts Of Justice in London
Prince Harry Makes Surprise Appearance in London for Court Case Against 'Daily Mail' Publishers
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice on March 28, 2023 in London, England.
Prince Harry Skips Third Day of Proceedings in Phone Hacking Lawsuit as Hearing Continues
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Why Prince Harry Won't See Brother Prince William and Father King Charles While He's in the U.K.