The Duke of Sussex's Testimony Ends for the Day; Will Continue on Wednesday Copy Link James Veysey/Shutterstock The High Court judge dismisses Tuesday's session, more testimony is expected on Wednesday. At the close of proceedings, the judge instructs Harry to not discuss his evidence with anyone overnight. Prince Harry asked the judge, "Does that include my children, My Lord? I may be face-timing them." The Duke of Sussex is the father of two children, Prince Archie Harrison and Princess Lilibet Diana.

Prince Harry's Witness Statement Includes a Mistake Copy Link Prince Harry's witness statement contained an error regarding his father King Charles' royal title. Prince Harry's 55-page witness statement detailed the numerous articles published by MGN's outlets that he believes "were most likely gleaned from voicemail interception and/or unlawful information gathering." Among those named in the witness statement as people that Prince Harry regularly exchanged voice messages with were his brother Prince William, his father King Charles, his mother Princess Diana and his former girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

But in the witness statement, Harry's father is incorrectly referred to as "HRH King Charles III," with "HRH" standing for "His Royal Highness." When Charles became monarch upon the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, the "His Royal Highness" title changed to "His Majesty. Keep reading: Prince Harry's Witness Statement Includes a Mistake About Father King Charles

The Duke of Sussex on Private Conversations Appearing in MGN Publications Copy Link When personal information you’ve only shared with 1-2 people appears in the newspapers, the Duke says, “Your circle of friends starts to shrink.”

Prince Harry on Travel Plans Appearing in Print Copy Link Neil Mockford/GC Images "I am at a complete loss as to how these details were obtained," the Duke of Sussex tells the court. "As I have said previously, details of my travel plans, including dates I would be flying, were not released by the Palace for security reasons, yet the specific date I would return to Britain was published days in advance.”

The Duke of Sussex Takes The Stand Copy Link Harry's lawyer David Sherborne announces to the court, “I call my first witness: the Duke of Sussex.” Prince Harry takes the stand at 10:28 a.m. local time. Wearing a dark suit and tie, the Duke of Sussex stands, gives his oath on the Bible with one hand in his pocket and takes a seat

Prince Harry testifies about the publication of articles written by Mirror Group Newspapers, “Every single time one of these articles was written it had an effect on my life.” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke about the effect of paparazzi intrusion in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. "I remember coming out of the flower shop and there must have been nine or 10 paps standing in the middle of the street, and they were all sort of blocking cars, saying, 'Hey, how are you doing Meghan?'" the Duchess of Sussex explained about one of her first encounters with photographers. "I was like, 'Oh, thanks. Stay warm guys,' " Meghan shared. "And I remember H the next day saying, 'You can't talk to them.' And I was like, 'I'm just trying to be pleasant, I don't know what to do, I've never dealt with this before.' He's like, 'Right, but the U.K. media are saying you love it. You're smiling. You love it." Read more: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries: 22 Major Revelations



Prince Harry's First Day of Testimony Copy Link Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Judge Mr. Justice Falcourt asked that key witnesses be available on Monday in the event there was time to give evidence, the BBC reports. Fancourt said he was a “little surprised” by Harry’s absence on Monday, while MGN lawyer Andrew Green accused his team of “wasting time.” Prince Harry is being cross-examined in the lawsuit against MGN, in which the Duke of Sussex accuses the publisher of using illegal means like phone hacking to mine information for stories. The lawsuit involves 148 articles published between 1996 and 2010, the BBC said. Keep reading: Why Prince Harry Didn’t Take the Stand to Testify Against Mirror Group Newspapers on Monday

Kate Middleton Visits Early Childhood Center — as Prince Harry Hits Court Copy Link Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images On Tuesday morning, the Princess of Wales visited the Windsor Family Hub to learn more about how the center supports families in the local area. The Windsor Family Hub is not far from Kate’s home with Prince William and their three children at Adelaide Cottage and offers support services for parents, caretakers and children of all ages in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead. The center is run by Achieving for Children, a nonprofit community group, and aims to offer targeted support to foster family resilience and prevent issues from escalating. Related: King Charles Visits Romania as Prince Harry Is Expected in London Court Next Week Princess Kate, 41, spent time with a few different groups dedicated to the early years, a keystone of her public work. The royal mom met with parents participating in a stress management class, a health visitor session and a baby massage course. She also heard from parents about how the Windsor Family Hub has made a difference and met staff behind the services. Keep reading: Kate Middleton Visits Windsor Family Hub for Early Childhood Mission — as Prince Harry Hits Court

The Duke of Sussex Issues Witness Statement Copy Link "I genuinely feel that in every relationship that I’ve ever had — be that with friends, girlfriends, with family or with the army, there’s always been a third party involved, namely the tabloid press," Prince Harry told the court in his witness statement. "Having seen me grow up from a baby (being born into this 'contractual relationship' without any choice) and scrutinised my every move, the tabloids have known the challenges and mental health struggles that I have had to deal with throughout my childhood and adult life and for them to then play on that and use it to their own advantage, I think is, well, criminal." Prince Harry's court appearance comes a month after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's spokesperson said they were pursued by "highly aggressive paparazzi" that lasted "over two hours." Related: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Involved in 'Near Catastrophic Car Chase' by Paparazzi in New York City