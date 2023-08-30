Prince Harry Makes Surprise Appearance at 'Heart of Invictus' Screening in California

Prince Harry is full of surprises!

The Duke of Sussex, 38, appeared in person at a preview screening of his Netflix docuseries Heart of Invictus in California on Monday.

Harry’s appearance was captured in videos and photos shared on social media by several audience members at an AMC theater in Chula Vista, San Diego County.

“You guys get to see Heart of Invictus, which has been the last two years in the making, sooner than anybody else,” Harry began in a speech about the docuseries, which debuts on Netflix on Wednesday and follows the lives of competitors taking part in the 2020 Invictus Games held in The Hague, Netherlands.

“So it’ll be coming out on Wednesday. You guys get to watch it tonight, or at least two episodes (to) sort of whet the appetite for the rest of it. But it’s nice to be back in San Diego," added Harry as he stood at the front of the movie theater.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle captured in a still from docuseries 'Heart of Invictus'. Netflix

Entertainment Tonight reported that Harry attended the screening to show his support for the United Service Organizations (USO), and it appeared that some audience members had been invited by the organization.

“Last night I was invited to a special screening of Prince Harry’s new documentary series “HEART OF INVICTUS,” at AMC CHULA VISTA, CA and got to meet the Duke of Sussex, Harry Himself," wrote children's book author Grace Ann Skidmore alongside an Instagram post of the event, which also made reference to her friend Bonnie Pham who "tagged along as my plus one thanks to the USO! ❤️"

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"As a military spouse, USO volunteer, and someone who is passionate about military advocacy this event was one of a kind and I am so thankful for the experience,” Skidmore added alongside a selfie of Harry with herself and Pham.

“Harry is every bit as gracious in person as in the media in his mission to support veterans across the world. Thank you USO, thank you Netflix! Catch Heart Of Invictus out on Netflix 8/30/23!” she concluded.



Prince Harry attends the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands in 2022. P van Katwijk/Getty Images

In another video posted by Pham, Prince Harry appeared to talk about the important role played by members of the military family both in and out of uniform.

“You all serve, whether you’re the ones who wear the uniform, or whether you’re the spouse, or whether you’re the child who gets moved around the country,” he said, as Pham whispered “Oh my god!” over the footage.

“When it’s a random Monday night and Prince Harry crashes the premiere of his show in random Chula Vista,” she wrote in text over the clip.

Heart of Invictus, which is produced by Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s Archewell Productions, was announced earlier this year by Netflix.

"This new series from Archewell Productions follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe — all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses — on their road to competing at the Invictus Games," the streaming service wrote on X (known as Twitter at the time) as part of an announcement of a number of sports-related shows. An image of Harry shaking hands with an athlete accompanied the post.

Harry's appearance comes after he was spotted after a workout at a Santa Barbara gym located near his and Meghan’s home in Montecito.

In September, the prince will also return to the U.K. to attend the annual WellChild awards, before he travels wth Meghan to Germany for the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany.

