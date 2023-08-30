Prince Harry Makes Surprise Appearance at 'Heart of Invictus' Screening in California

Prince Harry's 'Heart of Invictus' docuseries debuts on Netflix on Wednesday

By
Jenny Haward
Jenny Haward
Jenny Haward is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Newsweek, HuffPost, Stylist, ELLE and OK! Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023 06:23AM EDT
Heart of Invictus. Prince Harry Duke of Sussex in Heart of Invictus.
Prince Harry captured in a still from his docuseries 'Heart of Invictus' . Photo:

Courtesy of Netflix

Prince Harry is full of surprises!

The Duke of Sussex, 38, appeared in person at a preview screening of his Netflix docuseries Heart of Invictus in California on Monday.

Harry’s appearance was captured in videos and photos shared on social media by several audience members at an AMC theater in Chula Vista, San Diego County. 

“You guys get to see Heart of Invictus, which has been the last two years in the making, sooner than anybody else,” Harry began in a speech about the docuseries, which debuts on Netflix on Wednesday and follows the lives of competitors taking part in the 2020 Invictus Games held in The Hague, Netherlands.

“So it’ll be coming out on Wednesday. You guys get to watch it tonight, or at least two episodes (to) sort of whet the appetite for the rest of it. But it’s nice to be back in San Diego," added Harry as he stood at the front of the movie theater. 

Prince Harry Meghan Markle Heart of Invictus
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle captured in a still from docuseries 'Heart of Invictus'.

Netflix

Entertainment Tonight reported that Harry attended the screening to show his support for the United Service Organizations (USO), and it appeared that some audience members had been invited by the organization. 

“Last night I was invited to a special screening of Prince Harry’s new documentary series “HEART OF INVICTUS,” at AMC CHULA VISTA, CA and got to meet the Duke of Sussex, Harry Himself," wrote children's book author Grace Ann Skidmore alongside an Instagram post of the event, which also made reference to her friend Bonnie Pham who "tagged along as my plus one thanks to the USO! ❤️"

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"As a military spouse, USO volunteer, and someone who is passionate about military advocacy this event was one of a kind and I am so thankful for the experience,” Skidmore added alongside a selfie of Harry with herself and Pham.

“Harry is every bit as gracious in person as in the media in his mission to support veterans across the world. Thank you USO, thank you Netflix! Catch Heart Of Invictus out on Netflix 8/30/23!” she concluded.

Prince Harry Invictus Hague Netherlands Holland 04 22 22
Prince Harry attends the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands in 2022.

P van Katwijk/Getty Images

In another video posted by Pham, Prince Harry appeared to talk about the important role played by members of the military family both in and out of uniform. 

“You all serve, whether you’re the ones who wear the uniform, or whether you’re the spouse, or whether you’re the child who gets moved around the country,” he said, as Pham whispered “Oh my god!” over the footage.

“When it’s a random Monday night and Prince Harry crashes the premiere of his show in random Chula Vista,” she wrote in text over the clip. 

Heart of Invictus, which is produced by Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s Archewell Productions, was announced earlier this year by Netflix.

"This new series from Archewell Productions follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe — all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses — on their road to competing at the Invictus Games," the streaming service wrote on X (known as Twitter at the time) as part of an announcement of a number of sports-related shows.  An image of Harry shaking hands with an athlete accompanied the post. 

Harry's appearance comes after he was spotted after a workout at a Santa Barbara gym located near his and Meghan’s home in Montecito. 

In September, the prince will also return to the U.K. to attend the annual WellChild awards, before he travels wth Meghan to Germany for the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Related Articles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Is Heading to Germany with Prince Harry Next Month — But Not the U.K.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, congratulating the United States team in the Wheelchair Basketball after winning Gold in the finals during day eight of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at on October 27, 2018 in Sydney, Australia
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Heart of Invictus' Is Heading to Netflix! Release Date and Trailer Revealed
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, waves as he arrives to the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London
Prince Harry Will Return to U.K. for Special Reason Next Month Ahead of Invictus Games
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Confirmed to Adapt Book for Netflix, Author Carley Fortune Says
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Acquire Book Rights for Netflix — and They Have Strong Ties to the Story
Prince Harry Invictus Nigeria Twitter 08 10 23
Prince Harry Says He's 'Nervous' as He Marks One-Month Countdown to Invictus Games Germany in New Video
prince harry meghan markle cover
Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Growing Pains' in Showbiz: 'Hollywood Loves a Comeback' (Exclusive)
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the athletics on day two of the Invictus Games 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Playful and Flirty,' Says Source: 'Not into a Big Scene' (Exclusive)
Prince Harry took in a sitting volleyball match at the 2023 Warrior Games at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California on 12 June, 2023
Prince Harry Makes Surprise Appearance in San Diego to Root on U.S. Armed Forces at the Warrior Games
Prince Harry Meghan markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Continue to Work with Netflix, Streamer's Spokesperson Says
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) and his wife Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations for the 2020 UN Nelson Mandela Prize at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 18 July 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Step Out for Dinner at Montecito Hot Spot Ahead of the Duchess' Birthday
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a reception for friends and family of competitors of the Invictus Games at Nations Home at Zuiderpark on April 15, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Obstacles to Success in Hollywood: 'House with No Foundation' (Exclusive)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle responsible tech vid
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Why Archie and Lilibet Will Be 'Grateful' in New Video
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Latest Announcement Relates to Their Lives as Parents to Archie and Lilibet
Suits - Season 6
Meghan Markle Binge Watch! 'Suits' Is Coming to Netflix — the Same Day as King Charles' Birthday Parade
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meets with the Wheelchair Basketball Team Ukraine during day six of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 21, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Prince Harry's Next Netflix Series on His Invictus Games Is Coming to Screens This Summer
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City
Prince Harry Speaks German in Invictus Games Kickoff Video: 'Just 150 Days Away'