Prince Harry Secretly Attended Filming of Final 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'

Prince Harry was a secret special guest as James Corden filmed the final episode of The Late Late Show in April.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, surprised Corden, 44, as the talk show host’s eight-year run came to a close, a behind-the-scenes video from The Late Late Show’s YouTube channel revealed Wednesday.

To commemorate Corden’s run, the show put together a six-part series that chronicles his time as host, and in the sixth and final episode, Harry is shown backstage watching from the control room as Corden chats with his last guests, Harry Styles and Will Ferrell.

Harry is also seen handing a drink to one of the show’s producers — alongside a caption that calls the royal's visit a “surprise.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube

The duke was just one of many special guests and surprises during Corden’s final show, which also included an appearance from Joe Biden and Corden's mom, who broke down in tears after he gave a special shoutout to his loved ones.

Biden also thanked the talk show host "for all the joy you brought to homes across America” during a montage of moments between the host and the president.

Styles, 29, and Ferrell, 55, later joined Corden onstage for his final interview segment, an emotional sequence that saw both the “Satellite” singer and the Barbie actor praise Corden for his eight-year run.

In the month since the show’s final episode aired, Corden has relocated to the U.K. with his wife Julia Carey and their kids Max, 11, Carey, 8, and Charlotte, 5.



“I will know in my core that the best thing for me and the best thing for us as a family is to put down some roots in London, and it feels absolutely right in every single way," he told Drew Barrymore as he appeared on her show in January.

This weekend, though, the family returned to the U.S. for a short trip and paid a visit to Meghan Markle and Harry's home in California. According to the Daily Mail, the comedian dropped by the home in Montecito, California on Tuesday.

Corden’s kids had a break from school that led the family to visit, Hello! magazine reported.



James Corden and wife Julia Carey at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding. Ian West- WPA Pool/Getty

Meghan, 41, and Harry were most recently seen at the Ms. Foundation 2023 Women of Vision Awards in New York City on May 16, where the Duchess of Sussex was honored for her global advocacy to empower women and girls.



She brought her husband and mom, Doria Ragland, as her surprise guests. The next day, a spokesperson for the couple said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Doria were trailed by paparazzi following the event in a “near catastrophic car chase.”

Meghan and Harry have maintained a low profile since.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

As for their friendship with Corden and his wife, the two couples have been friends for years and attended their royal wedding in May 2018.

When they announced their move to the U.S., Corden memorably introduced Prince Harry to California in a hilarious segment for The Late Late Show where they drove around Hollywood on a double-decker bus drinking tea.

