Prince Harry Is Back in California After Staying at Frogmore Cottage During Court Testimony in U.K.

The Duke of Sussex testified against Mirror Group Newspapers for alleged unlawful information gathering in a London courtroom this week

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023 03:28PM EDT
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, waves as he arrives to the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London
Prince Harry. Photo:

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry has returned to California following his trip to the U.K., where he spent two days giving testimony against Mirror Group Newspapers for alleged unlawful information gathering.

PEOPLE understands the Duke of Sussex is back in Montecito, where he and Meghan Markle moved in 2020 after stepping back as working members of the royal family.

Prince Harry, 38, traveled to the U.K. this week to appear in a London court. He launched the claim in 2019, alleging that his phone voicemails were hacked. MGN is the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror, Daily Express and more.

On Monday, attorney David Sherborne told the court that Prince Harry was not available to give evidence that day after traveling on Sunday night after celebrating his daughter Princess Lilibet's second birthday. "His travel arrangements are such and his security arrangements are such that it is a little bit tricky,” Sherborne said, according to Reuters.

RELATED: Charles Spencer Shares Supportive Messages as Nephew Prince Harry Testifies in Court

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives to give evidence at the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial at the Rolls Building at High Court on June 06, 2023 in London
Prince Harry.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Harry appeared in court on Tuesday and Wednesday, undergoing cross-examination by MGN's lawyer Andrew Green. 

In his witness statement released Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex said that "tabloids would routinely publish articles about me that were often wrong but interspersed with snippets of truth, which I now think were most likely gleaned from voicemail interception and/or unlawful information gathering."

"I genuinely feel that in every relationship that I’ve ever had — be that with friends, girlfriends, with family or with the army, there’s always been a third party involved, namely the tabloid press," he said in the witness statement. "Having seen me grow up from a baby (being born into this 'contractual relationship' without any choice) and scrutinised my every move, the tabloids have known the challenges and mental health struggles that I have had to deal with throughout my childhood and adult life and for them to then play on that and use it to their own advantage, I think is, well, criminal."

Prince Harry Meghan markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

During his time in the U.K., PEOPLE understands that Prince Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage, the Windsor home where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lived before relocating to the United States after a short stint in Canada.

In March, a spokesperson for the couple's Archewell Foundation confirmed to PEOPLE that Harry and Meghan "have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage." However, it was unclear when they would officially move out.

The public got a glimpse inside Frogmore Cottage in the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, which debuted in December 2022. There, Prince Harry and Meghan shared intimate photos from when they moved out in 2020, along with shots of their two children when the family visited the U.K. for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last June.

"We both came back in March from Canada, and that was sort of our farewell week," Harry said of the transatlantic move in 2020.

"We were going through so many boxes, just literally looking at everything, going, 'Oh my gosh, this blanket I missed, that hat was so funny,' " Meghan added. "Just taking it all in, and it really just gave us a chance to look back at our whole love story."

"We always saw Archie running around the garden at Frogmore Cottage, and maybe jumping in the Queen's pond. That was all part of our future, and everything changed really, really quickly," Harry shared. "We knew we were going to get some breathing space from this very painful experience that we'd been stuck in, but also at the same time, it was really sad."

Prince Harry and Meghan markle attend the Ms Foundation Women of Vision Awards
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Harry made several visits to his home country in recent months. After appearing at a different court case against the Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL), publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, in March, he returned in May to attend his father King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey. The trip to the crowning ceremony was also a quick visit, as Prince Harry headed to the airport shortly following the event, which fell on his son Prince Archie's 4th birthday.

Related Articles
Mia Tindall, Peter Phillips, Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Lena Tindall and Princess Beatrice attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 09, 2023 in Windsor, England.
Zara Tindall Makes a Relatable Comment About Parenting 'Three Little People': 'It's Juggling'
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 06: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Royal Victorian Order), Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Order of the Garter), Page of Honour Ralph Tollemache and Prince George of Wales (in his role as Page of Honour) watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III & Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William Will Head to Scotland This Summer to Mark King Charles' Coronation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9WMpiH8qd8 Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix Credit: Netflix/Youtube
Prince Archie's Birthday Gift Revealed! See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Sweet Thank You Letter
King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony ahead of the flypast during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023
King Charles and Queen Camilla Pose with the King and Queen of Belgium at Windsor Castle
Prince William, Prince of Wales, chats with the outpatients as he attends the official opening of the Oak Cancer Centre at The Royal Marsden Hospital on June 8, 2023
See Prince William's Reaction to a Cheeky Man's Candid Comment About Kate Middleton: 'Your Wife's Not Bad'
The Wedding Of Princess Madeleine & Christopher O'Neill
Princess Madeleine of Sweden Posts 'Private Moments' from Her Royal Wedding on 10th Anniversary
Sarah Ferguson Says She Was âVery Proudâ to See Daughter Princess Beatrice Wear Her Wedding Tiara
Sarah Ferguson Says She Was 'Very Proud' to See Daughter Princess Beatrice Wear Her Wedding Tiara
Sarah Ferguson arrives at the UK premiere of "Marlowe"; Princess Eugenie Welcomes Second Baby
Sarah Ferguson Shares Why Her New Grandson's Name Made Her Cry on 'Tea Talks' Podcast
The Prince Of Wales Opens The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust's Oak Cancer Centre
Prince William Follows in Mom Princess Diana's Footsteps to Open New Cancer Center
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales leave St Thomas Church, which has been has been redeveloped to provide support to vulnerable people, during their visit to Wales on September 27, 2022 in Swansea, Wales.
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Generosity Leaves Welsh Vicar 'Gobsmacked' Following Theft
Prince & Princess of Wales offer to replace all the food stolen from a foodbank run from a Swansea church they visited last year. William & Kate got in touch with Rev Steven Bunting at St Thomas Church today.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Offer to Replace Food Stolen from Welsh Food Bank
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London
What Is Trooping the Colour? All About King Charles' Public Birthday Celebration
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Charles Spencer Shares Supportive Messages as Nephew Prince Harry Testifies in Court
Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah and Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein
Kate Middleton and Prince William Join Royals from Around the World in Epic Group Photo—Can You Spot Them?
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch the England v India Women's hockey match
Princess Charlotte Is 'Very Competitive' Like Mom Kate Middleton: 'Very Much in Her Mold'
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of the Duke of Sussex giving evidence at the Rolls Buildings in central London during the phone hacking trial against Mirror Group Newspapers
Prince Harry Gets Emotional in Court During Second Day of Testimony — See the Courtroom Sketches