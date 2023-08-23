Prince Harry Will Return to U.K. for Special Reason Next Month Ahead of Invictus Games

The Duke of Sussex, who lives in California, was last in his home country in June to give testimony against Mirror Group Newspapers for alleged unlawful information gathering

By
Simon Perry
Simon Perry
Simon Perry
Simon Perry is a writer and correspondent at PEOPLE. He has more than 25 years’ experience at PEOPLE covering the royals, human interest and celebrity.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 07:01PM EDT
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, waves as he arrives to the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London
Prince Harry in London in June . Photo:

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry is returning to the U.K. next month for a special event close to his heart.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, will attend the annual awards event for WellChild, a charity for seriously ill kids, in London on September 7. Harry has been patron of WellChild for 15 years — and it is one of the few organizations he has retained from his royal life after stepping back from his working royal role in 2020.

Prince Harry is attending the WellChild event in England ahead of traveling on to Germany for the sixth iteration of his Invictus Games competition.

There is no word yet on whether Prince Harry will see any members of his family while he is in the U.K.

Britain's Prince Harry (R) talks with Jonathan He, 6, (L) at the annual WellChild awards
Prince Harry at the WellChild Awards. PAUL EDWARDS/AFP via Getty

In a statement released on Wednesday, Prince Harry said, “For nearly 20 years, WellChild has been transforming the lives of children and young people across the U.K., providing critical care that prioritizes the physical, mental and emotional well-being of these individuals and their families.”

“The courage and strength embodied by these young people — and the tireless devotion of those who support them — never cease to inspire me," he continued. "I’m honored to attend this year’s awards ceremony and celebrate their incredible work.”

Harry has attended 11 of the awards ceremonies, and Meghan joined him at the awards in 2018 and 2019.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , 41, were planning to go to last year’s WellChild Awards ceremony on September 8 when news broke that his grandmother Queen Elizabeth was critically ill. She died later that day.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meet four-year-old Mckenzie Brackley during the annual WellChild awards
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the WellChild Awards in 2018. Victoria Jones/WPA Pool/Getty

More than 100,000 children and young people are living across the U.K. with serious health needs, WellChild says. The awards honor the awe-inducing qualities of children and young people living with serious illnesses or complex medical needs and highlight the dedication of nurses, parents and siblings who help to provide the kids with healthy and happy lives.

Like he has done on many times before, Harry will spend time with each winner and their families at a pre-ceremony reception, hearing their stories and helping create what the charity calls “lifelong memories.”

He is then set to attend the ceremony and present the Award for Inspirational Child (aged 4 to 6) and give a speech.

The charity's Chief Executive, Matt James, added in a statement, “The number of children and young people in the U.K. living with long-term, complex medical needs is growing. The WellChild Awards 2023, in association with GSK, will be a unique opportunity to shine a light on the immense challenges they face and to celebrate their remarkable resilience and spirit.”

“It will also provide an opportunity to recognize the selfless dedication of those around them, from siblings and parent carers to the professionals who have gone above and beyond to give them the very best chance to thrive.”

After he wasn’t able to attend last year’s event in person, Prince Harry made a video in February appealing for nominations for the next cohort of awards.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate MiddletonMeghan Markle and more!

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend 2018 WellChild Awards. VICTORIA JONES/AFP via Getty

At the 2019 awards, Prince Harry and Meghan attended for the first time as parents themselves, having welcomed son Prince Archie, now 4, earlier that year. Harry revealed in his speech that they knew Meghan was pregnant during their visit the previous year (they had yet to publicly share their news), making their visit even more emotional.

"Last year, when my wife and I attended, we knew we were expecting our first child — no one else did at the time, but we did — and I remember…" he said before his voice trailed off.

"I remember squeezing Meghan's hand so tight during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day," he continued. "And more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time."

"And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heartstrings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own," Harry added.

Related Articles
Prince William, Prince of Wales (centre) with his children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George (right) in Windsor, England.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Spend Time at Balmoral — Just Like Prince William Did
King Charles III, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Princess Anne, Princess Royal arrive at the Committal Service held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England.
Royal Family Changes Official Website Again After Prince Harry's 'His Royal Highness' Title Removed
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Is Catherine and Meghan Markle Is Rachel! Find Out the Royal Family's Surprising Real Names
Princess Eugenie of York (L) and HRH Princess Beatrice of York at the Animal Ball Art Show Private Viewing, presented by Elephant Family on May 22, 2019 in London, England.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Make Summer Trip to Balmoral for First Time Without Granny Queen Elizabeth
Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Oscar and Princess Estelle of Sweden attend a reception of Women's football national team World Cup bronze medalists at the Royal Palace on August 21, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden Meet National Soccer Team at Palace After World Cup Bronze
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales react as they visit the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team as part of a tour in Wales, on April 27, 2023
Kate Middleton and Prince William Sport Their Most Casual Cover Look Ever for Mountain Rescue Magazine
Prince William Reacts to England's Finish in the Women's World Cup Finals; Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Princess Charlotte of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England
Princess Charlotte Is a Total Daddy's Girl! See Her Sweetest Moments with Prince William
Their Royal Highnesses Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wave to onlookers from the balcony at Buckingham Palace just after their wedding
Find Out What Prince William Whispered to Kate Middleton Before Their Balcony Kiss on Royal Wedding Day
Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden Star in Adorable Back-to-School Photo
Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden Show Sweet Sibling Bond in Back-to-School Photo
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark (C) and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark (L) welcome Britain's Catherine (R), Duchess of Cambridge, at Amalienborg Castle
Kate Middleton Expertly Ensured Queen Margrethe of Denmark Took Center Stage During Their Joint Appearance
Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew's BBC Interviewer Speaks Out in New Documentary: 'Someone Always Gets Fired'
Queen Letizia of Spain poses with Spain's players after the FIFA Women's World Cup final match at Stadium Australia, Sydney
Queen Letizia and Princess Sofia of Spain Celebrate World Cup Win on the Field with Team: 'Champions!'
King Charles III meets the Royal Regiment of Scotland mascot Shetland pony
King Charles Meets a Notoriously Naughty Pony as He Begins Stay at Balmoral Castle — Just Like Queen Elizabeth
Prince William and Princess Charlotte Wish England Womenâs Soccer Team âGood Luckâ Ahead of World Cup Final
Prince William and Princess Charlotte Wish England Women’s Soccer Team ‘Good Luck’ Ahead of World Cup Final — Watch!
See the Name Princess Leonor Sports on Her Army Uniform
See the Name on Princess Leonor of Spain's Army Uniform — and How It Relates to Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Albert of Monaco's Son Alexandre Grimaldi Speaks Out: 'I Am a Happy Man'
Prince Albert of Monaco's Eldest Son Alexandre Grimaldi Speaks Out in Rare Interview Ahead of 20th Birthday