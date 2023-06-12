Prince Harry's Nazi Costume Scandal Makes the Front Page as 'The Crown' Films Final Season

Prince Harry's Nazi costume scandal will reemerge in the upcoming season of The Crown.

For the sixth and final season of the hit Netflix series, cast and crew appeared to film scenes of the aftermath of Prince Harry's controversial outfit choice at a costume party in 2005. In the shots taken on The Crown's set, a man carries newspapers with an image of Prince Harry on the front page showing Queen Elizabeth's grandson wearing a swastika band on his arm.

Actor Luther Ford, who plays Prince Harry as a young adult in the final season of The Crown, recreated the infamous snap for the series.

Prince Harry, now 38, has expressed remorse over the offensive outfit on several occasions, including releasing an apology soon after the incident.

In the statement, 20-year-old Prince Harry said he was "very sorry if I caused any offense or embarrassment to anyone."

"It was a poor choice of costume, and I apologize," he added.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews responded shortly after, saying they were “pleased” that Harry took responsibility for “his ill-judged actions.”

The Duke of Sussex claimed in his memoir Spare, released in January, that his brother, Prince William, and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, encouraged him to wear the Nazi uniform for the costume party. Harry said in his book that the Prince and Princess of Wales "howled with laughter" after they saw him in the ensemble.

"I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said," Harry wrote after revealing that he considered wearing a pilot uniform for the "Native and Colonial"-themed costume party.

"I rented it, plus a silly mustache, and went back to the house. I tried it all on. They both howled. Worse than Willy's leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point," he said.

When the photos made newspapers, Prince Harry recalled a "firestorm" that followed. He wrote in Spare, "There were moments over the course of the next several weeks and months when I thought I might die of shame."

In an episode of the Netflix show Harry & Meghan that first aired in December 2022, he called the decision to wear the costume “one of the biggest mistakes of my life."

"All I wanted to do was make it right," he added.

And while he "could've just ignored it and probably made the same mistakes over and over again," Harry said he "learned from" the experience.

Prince Harry recalled sitting down with the chief rabbi in London and speaking with a Holocaust survivor to learn from his error. He also highlighted the idea of “unconscious bias” in his family.

"Once it's been pointed out or identified within yourself you then need to make it right," he said. "It's education, it's awareness and it's a constant work in progress for everyone ― including me."



In September 2020, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, inked a five-year, $100 million contract with Netflix to produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films and more.

The Crown, which also airs on Netflix, is shooting its sixth and final season, which will cover Princess Diana's 1997 death as well as the start of Prince William and Kate's relationship as college students.