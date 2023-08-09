Prince Harry Attends Sports Summit in Tokyo with Friend Nacho Figueras Ahead of Charity Polo Match

The Duke of Sussex's outing in Japan comes before he saddles up for the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup this weekend

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 9, 2023 07:35AM EDT
Prince Harry smiles as he speaks during an event organized by the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS) Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Tokyo
Prince Harry all smiles at the sports conference in Japan. Photo:

AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

Prince Harry is kicking off his sporty trip to Asia with a stop in Tokyo.

The Duke of Sussex stepped out in the capital of Japan on Wednesday for the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition. He attended with his friend (and fellow polo player!) Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras.

Prince Harry, 38, and Figueras, 46, participated in the summit on the power of sport, community and philanthropy with a diverse cohort — ISPS Handa Founder Dr. Handa, former New Zealand All Blacks and ISPS Handa Ambassador Dan Carter, Sentebale Chair Sophie Chandauka MBE, Rector and Vice-Chancellor of South Africa’s Stellenbosch University Professor Wim de Villiers and Royal Australian Navy Veteran and Invictus Games Gold Medalist Steve James.

Prince Harry speaks during an event organized by the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS) Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Tokyo
Prince Harry speaks during the conference in Tokyo, Japan.

AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

ISPS Handa, the nickname for the International Sports Promotion Society founded by Dr. Handa in 2006, has lent its name to Prince Harry’s Sentebale Polo Cup since 2018. The charitable organization was created to “further the transformative power of sport across the globe,” funding and promoting events across the sports spectrum, its website states.

In a statement via his charity Sentebale, Harry said, "I have long believed that sport is a conduit for healing – not just for the mind and body but the world. Sport requires having a dream and the need for community."

"Whether banded together in victory or showing up with respect in loss, no one ever crosses a finish line or scores a goal without the help and belief of others. The lessons we learn on the field are often the same principles of philanthropy; that a mission, hard work, dedication, and partnership can make even the impossible, possible. That is what giving back requires, and we are all capable of creating or joining a team to do so."

RELATED:  Meghan Markle Has Taken a 'Much Softer Approach' to Prince Harry's Family: She 'Wants to Focus on Their Kids'

News of Harry’s participation in the panel was announced in the same statement in July confirming he would saddle up for the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Singapore on Aug. 12. King Charles’ son launched Sentebale with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 to help children and young people affected by poverty, inequality, and HIV/AIDS in southern Africa. Since 2010, the Polo Cup has raised over $14 million for the organization’s work.

Figueras added of his visit to Japan, "It’s wonderful to be here in Japan on behalf of Sentebale taking the opportunity to talk about the power of polo, a sport I love, and how it serves as a platform to raise awareness for our work. Next stop is Singapore, where we will be raising funds for Sentebale’s important work in southern Africa whilst enjoying a great afternoon of polo.”


Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex speaks during the International Sports Promotion Society Sports Values Summit at Tokyo Big Sight in Koto Ward, Tokyo
Prince Harry at the summit in Tokyo, Japan.

The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images

And New Zealand All Blacks rugby legend Dan Carter said, "When I was playing sport, I was most proud of inspiring the next generation of kids coming through. Now, I have been able to bring my two passions together – sport and giving back.”

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex speaks during the International Sports Promotion Society Sports Values Summit at Tokyo Big Sight in Koto Ward, Tokyo
Prince Harry at the summit.

The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images

On Saturday, Prince Harry will trot onto the pitch for the Royal Salute Sentebale Team at the Singapore Polo Club. Meanwhile, Figueras, a longstanding Sentebale ambassador, will captain the Singapore Polo Club Team. The equestrian event will mark a return to familiar turf, as the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup (as it was known at the time) was held at the Singapore Polo Club in 2017.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex plays polo during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 on August 25, 2022 in Aspen, Colorado.
Prince Harry plays in the 2022 Sentebale Polo Cup.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Sharing more about this year’s focus, Prince Harry said in a statement, "The annual Polo Cup is essential to Sentebale’s vital work ensuring children and young people are healthy, resilient, and able to thrive. The funds raised this year will support our Clubs and Camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV. In a time where being HIV positive is no longer a death sentence, we are empowering young people to know their status, stay healthy, and eliminate the stigma so that they can break the cycle."

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex speaks during the International Sports Promotion Society Sports Values Summit at Tokyo Big Sight in Koto Ward, Tokyo
Prince Harry at the sports summit.

The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images

"We are delighted to return to the renowned Singapore Polo Club in August, and are once again enormously grateful for the polo community and our sponsors, in particular ISPS Handa, for their ongoing commitment to Lesotho and Botswana’s youth," he added in July.

The Duke of Sussex and Figueras seemed to be in good spirits when they touched down in Tokyo on Tuesday, beginning a trip connected to how their friendship got its start. Figueras met Harry at a charity match benefiting Sentebale in 2007 and previously told PEOPLE the prince’s passion made an impact.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex speaks during the International Sports Promotion Society Sports Values Summit at Tokyo Big Sight in Koto Ward, Tokyo
Prince Harry at the summit in Toykyo, Japan.

The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images

"From day one, I saw how committed he was to his charity," the Argentinian polo star told PEOPLE last summer. "Fast forward 15 years, I've been to Lesotho with him a few times, and I've seen what great work the charity does and how important it is for a lot of kids, how committed he is, how much he really cares about it."

ASPEN, COLORADO - AUGUST 25: (L-R) Sentebale Ambassador Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex play polo during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 on August 25, 2022 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Sentebale)
Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry at the 2022 Sentebale Polo Cup. Chris Jackson/Getty

The ISPS Handa Sentebale Polo Cup has been held in Aspen, Colorado for the last two years — a short flight from Harry’s California home with wife Meghan Markle and their two children, 4-year-old son Prince Archie and 2-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet.

In years past, however, the polo cup has been held around the world, from Barbados to Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa and Italy, as well as the U.K.

