Meghan Markle was on Prince Harry’s mind as he hit the polo pitch in Singapore!

The Duke of Sussex’s friend and polo player Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras made the revelation on Saturday before he and Harry competed in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Singapore Polo Club. The equestrian event is a major fundraiser for Sentebale, the charity Harry co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 to help children and young people affected by poverty, inequality and HIV/AIDS in southern Africa.

"We miss our wives very much. This was a very short trip, although it's a few days, it's a lot of traveling for 24 hours in Japan and a few hours here, but we miss them. We wish they were here,” Figueras told Hello! magazine.

While Meghan and Figueras’ wife, Delfina Blaquier, have supported their husbands from the sidelines at the Sentebale Polo Cup before — most recently attending together in England in 2018 — neither made the trip to Asia. The Duchess of Sussex likely stayed back in California to spend time with their kids, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, before Archie heads back to the classroom this fall.

The Duchess of Sussex, who celebrated her 42nd birthday last week, enjoyed a night out at Taylor Swift's concert at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on Tuesday while Harry was traveling.

Figueras also told the outlet that their trip was coming to an end and they'd be reunited with their families soon.

"We go back tonight so we will see them soon," he said. "We'll play polo, then there's a dinner that we do for the people who have been so supportive and then we leave."



Sentebale Ambassador Nacho Figuares, wife Delfina Blaquier, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the Sentebale Polo 2018. Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Harry and Figueras’ adventure abroad began last week. The friends stepped out in Tokyo on Aug. 9 to participate in the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition. ISPS Handa, the nickname for the International Sports Promotion Society founded by Dr. Handa in 2006, has lent its name to Prince Harry’s Sentebale Polo Cup since 2018. The charitable organization was created to “further the transformative power of sport across the globe,” funding and promoting events across the sports spectrum, its website states.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, was in good spirits on stage at the event and befriended members of the Stellenbosch University Choir backstage — where he cracked jokes and smiled for a selfie. Later that day, Figueras posted a lighthearted photo of himself and Harry striking a pose with their arms crossed in a shop — where Meghan and Blaquier were once again top of mind.

"Shopping for our wives," the Argentinian polo star, 46, captioned the Instagram snap of him and Harry having fun. “A big thank you to Tokyo for your generous hospitality and kindness towards us. And of course, for your continued support of @sentebale!"

Continuing to Singapore, the pals saddled up for Sentebale on Saturday. Breaking with past precedent, Prince Harry and Figueras competed on different teams! Harry rode for the Royal Salute Sentebale Team, while the Argentinian polo star acted as captain for the Singapore Polo Club Team. The match ultimately tied at a 7-7 finish, and the two teams shared the honors.

"We have played together for a few years, and today we play against each other which is always fun," Figueras told Hello! "We've been joking about it for a few days. We already played a game of foosball that he wanted to bring up because he beat me."

According to Hello! magazine, this year’s match raised $1 million. The first Sentebale Polo Cup was held in Barbados in 2010, and the equestrian event has raised over $14 million for the organization to date.



Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras receive a shared trophy after the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Singapore on August 12, 2023. ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty

Figueras met Harry at a charity match benefiting Sentebale in 2007 and previously told PEOPLE the prince’s passion made an impact.



"From day one, I saw how committed he was to his charity," he told PEOPLE at the Sentebale Polo Cup in Aspen, Colorado last summer. "Fast forward 15 years, I've been to Lesotho with him a few times, and I've seen what great work the charity does and how important it is for a lot of kids, how committed he is, how much he really cares about it.”

The professional equestrian and his wife were guests at Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018. The couples have remained close following the Sussexes' move to the U.S. after stepping back as senior members of the royal family in 2020. Prince Harry and Figueras rode on the same team at the Santa Barbara Polo Club in 2022, and Blaquier penned a sweet message to Meghan on Instagram then.

Delfina Blaquier and Nacho Figueras arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018. Chris Jackson/Getty



"M- Looking forward to many more of these times with you and H. Getting to spend time together over these 2 months was so special. I wish everyone new [sic] you the way you are," she captioned a snap of them intently watching a match. "My sister ❤️, my now fellow "pwife" (polo wife) -genius of you to come up with this 😂."

"Can't wait to see you again soon, to share thrill, hikes, and just more chill time. You also have my respect. Keep walking, steady and strong. Listen to your heart, that will guide you well, bc you have a big one and it's a beautiful one. I love you my darling ❤️," she added.

