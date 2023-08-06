Hot Spot! All About the Montecito Pizza Place Beloved by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The couple often get take-out from Bettina, a husband-and-wife run pizza hotspot at the Montecito Country Mart in California

By
Gillian Telling
Gillian Telling

Senior Editor of Movies, People Magazine

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 6, 2023 12:00PM EDT
Bettina Restaurant
Bettina at the Montecito Country Mart . Photo:

Carter Hiyama

On any given weeknight, a pizza takeout order from Bettina at the Montecito Country Mart in California could be for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who, like many of the area's locals, are fans of the restaurant.

The hotspot, which is the brainchild of husband and wife team Brendan Smith and Rachel Greenspan, has become one of the most popular casual restaurants in town, offering Neopolitan-style pizzas on naturally leavened sourdough crust, along with offerings like pasta — including their crowd-favorite mafaldine cacio e pepe — and antipasti.

"Brendan had been running the bread program at Roberta's in Brooklyn, and I was in food sales, working with restaurants like Per Se and Eleven Madison Park [in Manhattan]," Greenspan tells PEOPLE of their origin story. The couple left New York City in 2014, decamping for the Santa Barbara area. Four years later, Bettina opened their doors in Oct. 2018, with a focus on the same style of pizza dough that Smith had made at Roberta's.

"Brendan's focus has always been sourdough bread, so that is essentially the foundation of the restaurant. All of our pizza and bread dough is naturally leavened sourdough, resulting in a super chewy and delicious flavor," says Greenspan

Bettina Restaurant
Bettina's pepperoni pizza.

Carter Hiyama

The rest of the ingredients used are local. "We strive to source all of our produce and fruit from local farmers that we have personal relationships with, and then focus on keeping most of our other ingredients like flour, tomato sauce and cured meats domestic. Everything else is made in house with care and a focus on keeping everything simple so the ingredients shine," Greenspan says.

Since opening, they've had plenty of bold-faced named as patrons, from Catherine Reitman and her husband Phillip Sternberg to Meghan, who has dined inside with friends. But Greenspan says it's also just a great spot for families and for date nights.

"We definitely get a mix of locals and tourists," Greenspan says.

Bettina Restaurant
Bettina restaurant in Montecito Country Mart.

Blake Bronstad

Some guests, of course. simply come in for a glass of wine at the bar.

"Our wine list is a wide mix of both local and European wines, and we consciously strive to source wines that are natural, biodynamic or organic," Greenspan says, adding, "It's truly great for everyone. We open for dinner early and get a ton of families right off the bat."

Later in the evening, the mood usually shifts to a more adults-only scene.

Greenspan says, "By nightfall, the lights go dim and our space is filled with groups of friends celebrating special occasions or couples out for a date night."

She adds that they are grateful for the Montecito community, who remained devoted to keeping the spot thriving during tough times.

"We have an amazing community of regulars who kept our doors open through Covid, and continue to come weekly to support us," she says.

Related Articles
Gwyneth Paltrow Gives Sneak Peek Inside Her Fridge
Gwyneth Paltrow Gives a Sneak Peek Inside Her Fridge - See the Video!
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Posts Her IHOP Breakfast: 'Once in a 7 Year Type Thing'
Ginger & Scallion Chicken With Rice
'Top Chef' Winner Buddha Lo Shares His 'Super Easy' Ginger and Scallion Chicken with Rice
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY
‘RHONY’ Star Erin Lichy Talks the Show's Food Drama — and Shares Her Shakshuka Secrets (Exclusive)
Harry and Meghan leave celebrity hotspot restaurant Tre Lune, in Montecito, CA The couple were joined by friend Matt Cohen and were seen leaving the restaurant at around 8.45pm. Travis Barker posted an instagram story from inside the restaurant moments before they left. The celeb friendly restaurant is one of Kourtney Kardashian and Travisâ favorites
Meghan Markle Steps Out in Strapless Black-and-White Dress for Pre-Birthday Dinner with Prince Harry
Giada De Laurentiis Roasted Vegetable Pasta Recipe
Giada De Laurentiis Says Her Roasted Vegetable Pasta Is the ‘Easiest Way to Get a Meal Together’
Lisa Vanderpump's husband Ken Todd is being sued for an issue with Pump Restaurant.
Lisa Vanderpump's Husband Ken Todd Hits Back at Pump Landlord Suing for $1M
We Tried It: New Taco Bell Birria tacos
Taco Bell Adds a New Birria-Inspired 'Dipping Taco' to the Menu — and We Tried It
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) and his wife Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations for the 2020 UN Nelson Mandela Prize at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 18 July 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Step Out for Dinner at Montecito Hot Spot Ahead of the Duchess' Birthday
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry Reveals Meghan Markle's Birthday Connection with Another Royal That Charmed King Charles
Bud Light cans are seen in the store in Montreal, Canada on June 16, 2023.
Bud Light’s Parent Company Reports Decrease in U.S. Sales Following Controversy
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
How Meghan Markle Will Spend Her 42nd Birthday with Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
Giada DeLaurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis Says Daughter Jade Learning to Drive Has ‘Been an Emotional Rollercoaster’ (Exclusive)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the Invictus Games athletics events in the Athletics Park, at Zuiderpark the Hague, Netherlands. Picture date: Sunday April 17, 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Inside the 'Dynamic That Works for Them' (Exclusive)
ROLLOUT - Steak Caesar Salad Wraps
Robin Miller's Steak Caesar Salad Wraps 'Deliver Everything You Crave in One Bite'
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg Details His Crazy McDonald's Order and Reveals He Eats 4,000 Calories Per Day