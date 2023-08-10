Prince Harry Says He's 'Nervous' as He Marks One-Month Countdown to Invictus Games Germany in New Video

Harry and Meghan Markle visited Düsseldorf last year for the Invictus Games' One Year to Go event — and now the event is quickly approaching

Published on August 10, 2023 11:26AM EDT
Prince Harry Invictus Nigeria Twitter 08 10 23
Prince Harry celebrates one month to Invictus Games 2023 in new video. Photo:

Invictus Nigeria/Twitter

Prince Harry's Invictus Games are just around the corner.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, appeared in a new video to share a message with the athletes competing in this year's games, which are taking place in just one month in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The video, originally shared on social media by Invictus Games Nigeria on Thursday before being reposted by the Invictus Games Foundation, shows Harry casually talking to the camera in front of a book shelf.

"Hi, everybody," Prince Harry begins, "Well, well, well...we are exactly one month away from creating a home for respect in Düsseldorf 2023 for the next Invictus Games."

"I hope you're excited," he continued. "I'm probably a little bit nervous — I'm both. But I can't wait to see all of you and have the whole community together once again — it's been too long."

Noting that some competitors will be attending the Games for the first time while others might be returning, Harry said, "Either way, there will be an element of excitement as well as nervousness, and I'm sure some of you have been waiting for this moment for a very long time."

"You're all on different parts of your healing journey — we all are, we always will be — but I can assure you that this experience will hopefully be life changing, and you will come out of it a better person for sure," he said.

Prince Harry shouted out Israel, Nigeria and Colombia for joining this year.

"I can't wait to have every continent represented — except Antarctica. We're still working on that," he quipped with a smile.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go events on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in 2022. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Last September, Prince Harry was joined by Meghan Markle in Düsseldorf for the Invictus Games One Year to Go event. After walking the red carpet hand-in-hand and greeting local officials, the couple chatted with well-wishers who were gathered outside the town hall — including taking a few selfies!

Düsseldorf was first announced as a future host city for the Invictus Games — Harry's international adaptive sports competition for injured, sick and wounded service personnel and veterans — in 2020 with the event initially set for 2022. However, when the coronavirus pandemic delayed the 2020 Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands until 2022, preparations for Düsseldorf were also bumped back.

The first Invictus Games in Germany are set to take place from September 9 to 16, 2023.

