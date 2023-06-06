Prince Harry Arrives at London Court to Testify Against Mirror Group Newspapers

Prince Harry is ready to make his case against Mirror Group Newspapers.

On Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex stepped out at the High Court of the Royal Courts of Justice in London to testify against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering. Prince Harry, 38, launched the claim in 2019, alleging that his phone voicemails were hacked. MGN is the powerhouse publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror, Daily Express and more.

Shaking up expectations, Harry did not appear in court on Monday, the day after Princess Lilibet's birthday. His attorney David Sherborne told the court that his client was not available to give evidence after traveling from Los Angeles on Sunday night. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter turned 2 on June 4.

“His travel arrangements are such and his security arrangements are such that it is a little bit tricky,” Sherborne said, according to Reuters.

Harry was greeted by his attorney as he arrived at the High Court's Rolls Building.

Prince Harry arrives at the High Court in London. James Veysey/Shutterstock

King Charles’ younger son will make history as he takes the stand against the newspaper group. According to Reuters, Prince Harry will become the first prominent member of the British royal family to give evidence in court in 130 years. The last royal to do so was King Edward VII, who testified as a witness in a divorce case in 1870 and again in a slander trial over a card game in 1890 before becoming King.

In April, the Associated Press reported that Harry was expected to testify against MGN in early to mid-June. The trial itself began May 10 — just four days after the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Prince Harry made a quick trip to the U.K. to see his father crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6 and traveled back home to California hours after. Meghan Markle remained stateside with their young children — Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet — on their son’s 4th birthday.

Prince Harry. Getty

Harry is one of four "representative" claimants chosen as "test cases" from a larger group of high-profile figures suing the publisher, The Independent previously reported. The other claimants selected for trial are actress Nikki Sanderson, actor Michael Turner and Fiona Wightman, ex-wife of comedian Paul Whitehouse.

Over 100 people are suing MGN for alleged illegal activity between 1991 and 2022, Reuters reported. The claimants’ attorneys allege that senior editors and executives at MGN were aware of and approved such actions. The newspaper group has denied the accusations and said that some of the claims were brought too late.

When the trial began on May 10, Prince Harry received an apology from MGN.

The apology arrived in court filings from MGN, stating that the media group "unreservedly apologises" for one instance of unlawful information gathering against the Duke of Sussex and that the violation "warrants compensation," Sky News reported. According to the outlet, an MGN journalist ordered a private investigator to illegally gather information about the prince's activities at a London nightclub in 2004. The article that followed in The People is not one of Harry's claims in this case, however, the BBC said.

"MGN unreservedly apologises for all such instances of UIG, and assures the claimants that such conduct will never be repeated," the statement read in full.

The publishing hub otherwise denied allegations of voicemail hacking. Prince Harry's case involves 148 articles published between 1996 and 2010, the BBC said.