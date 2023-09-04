Prince Harry Watches Lionel Messi Play Soccer at Star-Studded Game in Los Angeles

The Duke of Sussex was among a number of famous faces in the crowd at the BMO Stadium on Sunday night

Published on September 4, 2023 08:01AM EDT
Harry, second from right, Duke of Sussex, watches along with Los Angeles FC co-owner Larry Berg, left, during the first half of a Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami
Prince Harry watches Lionel Messi play soccer in Los Angeles. Photo:

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Prince Harry was among a star-studded crowd watching Lionel Messi play soccer for Inter Miami on Sunday night. 

Harry, 38, was pictured flying solo in the stands at the BMO Stadium in L.A. as Miami won 3-1 against Los Angeles FC. 

The Duke of Sussex was all smiles as he was photographed sitting in the crowd wearing a black shirt and suit and laughing with the person seated beside him.

A video shared to the Major League Soccer’s official Twitter, now known as X, also showed the royal chatting with other soccer fans before the game, as well as actor Will Ferrell

Other famous faces in attendance at the match included Leonardo DiCaprio, Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis, rapper Tyga and Selena Gomez, who went viral for her shocked reaction to LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy denying Messi a goal with a close-range save

David Beckham is the co-owner and president of Inter Miami CF, and the 48-year-old said it was a “dream come true” when the club signed Argentine player Messi, 36, back in July. 

Harry, Duke of Sussex, watches during the first half of a Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami
Prince Harry watches Lionel Messi play soccer in Los Angeles.

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Introducing Messi to a sold-out crowd at the club’s DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Beckham said, per ESPN, "Ten years ago, I started my journey to build a new MLS team. I said then, I dreamt of bringing the best players in the world to South Florida and to the great city of Miami. Players who shared our ambition to grow soccer in this country... We are so happy that you are all here to celebrate this incredible moment.”

"So please forgive me for feeling a little bit emotional tonight," he added. "It truly is a dream come true to welcome Lionel Messi to Inter Miami ... Bienvenido a La Familia."

Harry, Duke of Sussex, watches during the first half of a Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami
Prince Harry watches Lionel Messi play soccer in Los Angeles.

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Harry’s solo outing comes after he and wife Meghan Markle, 42, attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour concert at the SoFi Stadium in L.A. on Friday night, joined by Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland.

In a photo shared on social media, the trio could be seen watching the show from a private box overlooking the stadium, with both Meghan and Doria, 67, sporting huge smiles as they waved their arms in the air. 

The Duchess of Sussex and her mother also dressed up in silver to the concert, with Meghan wearing a silver skirt and white tank top, and her mom a chic high-necked silver top and white pants.

The pair adhered to Beyoncé’s recent request that her fans all wear “fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22!”

Harry meanwhile, wasn't so bold with his outfit and stood nearby in gray shirt, blazer and white pants. 



