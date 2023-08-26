Prince Harry Spotted Leaving a Santa Barbara Gym After Working Up a Sweat

The Duke of Sussex got in what appeared to be an intense workout at a gym near his Montecito, California, home

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 26, 2023 05:56PM EDT
prince Harry leaves a gym after a heavy workout in Santa Barbara
Prince Harry leaves a Santa Barbara gym on Aug. 25. Photo:

BACKGRID 

Prince Harry is sweating it out!

The Duke of Sussex, 38, was spotted leaving a Santa Barbara gym after what appeared to be an intense workout on Friday.

Harry wore an all-black outfit for the outing, keeping it breezy in a T-shirt, shorts and sneakers. He topped off the casual look with a navy California hat featuring the grizzly bear that appears on the state’s flag.

The prince also sported his usual accessories — a stack of bracelets and his wedding ring — and held a box of water and a small green ball as he left the facility, which is located near his and wife Meghan Markle’s Montecito home.

prince Harry leaves a gym after a heavy workout in Santa Barbara
Prince Harry leaves a Santa Barbara gym on Aug. 25.

BACKGRID 

Harry is known for his athleticism — he plays polo, rugby and soccer — so it is no surprise that he worked up a sweat at the Santa Barbara spot. In fact, the prince recently returned from a trip to Singapore for a charity polo match.

Earlier this month, he competed in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Singapore Polo Club, a fundraiser for Sentebale, the charity he co-founded.

Along with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, Harry founded the organization in 2006 to enable children and young people affected by poverty, inequality and HIV/AIDS to thrive, per its website.

prince Harry leaves a gym after a heavy workout in Santa Barbara
Prince Harry leaves a Santa Barbara gym on Aug. 25.

BACKGRID 

"He's very competitive," Harry's pal, polo star and Sentebale ambassador Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras told PEOPLE in July 2022. "He plays very well, he rides very well.”

“It's an honor to be his teammate,” he added.

Though Harry is now back home in California with Meghan and their children Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, he missed the Duchess of Sussex “very much” during his August travels, according to Figueras.

prince Harry leaves a gym after a heavy workout in Santa Barbara
Prince Harry spotted leaving a Santa Barbara gym on Aug. 25.

BACKGRID 

"We miss our wives very much,” Figueras told Hello! Magazine while in Singapore for the charity event. “This was a very short trip. Although it's a few days, it's a lot of traveling for 24 hours in Japan and a few hours here, but we miss them.”

“We wish they were here,” the polo star added.

Figueras also showed that he and Harry’s spouses did not leave their minds during the trip by sharing a silly photo of the pair with the caption: "Shopping for our wives.”

In the photo, taken in a store in Tokyo, he and Harry both wore sunglasses and sported serious impressions as they posed side-by-side with their arms crossed.

