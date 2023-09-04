Prince Harry Joins ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Stars Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney at Lionel Messi’s Game

McElhenney previously met the prince's dad King Charles III before a Wrexham FC match in December

Published on September 4, 2023
Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, and Prince Harry at Lionel MessiÃ¢ÂÂs Game Against LAFC
Prince Harry (left) poses with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' stars Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton (right). Photo:

Glenn Howerton/ Instagram

Prince Harry encountered two funny faces at Sunday's soccer matchup between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles FC.

Harry, 38, hung out and posed for a photo with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney at the game at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Howerton, 47, shared the snapshot of the trio on Instagram Monday.

"Great seeing Harry and some of my favorite club owners Bill and Bob last night at @lafc v. @intermiamicf," Howerton wrote, adding, "Seeing @leomessi play live: wow."

Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, and Prince Harry at Lionel MessiÃ¢ÂÂs Game Against LAFC
From left: Prince Harry, Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton pose for a photo at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Glenn Howerton/ Instagram

Howerton's post also included a photo of himself with Will Ferrell, whom Harry also spent time with during the game. A video shared on Major League Soccer’s official Twitter, now known as X, captured Ferrell, 56, walking up to the royal and shaking his hand, before the pair had a brief but animated conversation.

Harry and McElhenney, 46, likely had much to talk about too, as the actor and Ryan Reynolds co-own a Welsh soccer team, Wrexham. The pair famously bought the "historic yet struggling" club in February 2021 and frequently travel across the pond to catch the team's matches. Harry has long been an avid soccer fan and attended matches while living in the U.K.

king charles, queen Camilla, Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney
From left: Ryan Reynolds, King Charles, Queen Camilla and Rob McElhenney visit the Wrexham soccer club. Christopher Furlong/Getty

Harry's father, King Charles, has also met McElhenney. Accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla, the King paid a visit to Wrexham's home stadium, the Racecourse Ground, in December 2022. The royal couple was personally escorted onto the pitch by McElhenney and Reynolds, 46. The Deadpool star posted a photo of himself and the King, 74, on Instagram at the time, adding, "Welcome to Wrexham Season 2: Charles in Charge."

At Sunday's game, Harry appeared to be flying solo as there was no sign of wife Meghan Markle with him. He shared a hearty laugh with the person seated next to him.

Prince Harry reacts during a match between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium on September 03, 2023
Prince Harry attends a soccer match between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles FC.

Harry How/Getty

Harry joined a star-studded crowd — which also included Leonardo DiCaprioOwen WilsonJason Sudeikis and Selena Gomez — as he watched Messi, 36, lead his team to a 3-1 win against Los Angeles. The Argentine soccer legend made his much-anticipated debut with Inter Miami, which is co-owned by David Beckham, in July.

The royal father of two had an eventful weekend. Harry's soccer outing came after he and Meghan rocked out at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour concert at SoFi Stadium in L.A. on Friday night. In a fan photo posted on X, the couple — who was joined by Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland — could be seen taking in the concert from a private box.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were among the many VIP attendees in the crowd that night. Beyoncé's celebrity fans came out in full force for her first stop in L.A., including Kris Jenner, Gabrielle Union, Selena Gomez and Vanessa Bryant.

