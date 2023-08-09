Prince Harry and Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras Go Shopping for Their Wives – See the Picture!

The Duke of Sussex made a trip to Tokyo to attend the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 11:53PM EDT
Prince Harry and Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras Go Shopping for Their Wives â See the Picture! Â https://www.instagram.com/p/CvvRduUBh4O/
Photo:

Nacho Figueras/instagram

Prince Harry had Meghan Markle on his mind during his trip to Tokyo!

After attending the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition on Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex, 38, was spotted shopping for a gift for Meghan, 42, with his friend and fellow polo player, Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras.

"Shopping for our wives," wrote Figueras, 46, in a caption of an Instagram photo of the two standing inside a shop that had notebooks, bags, and backpacks in the background. "A big thank you to Tokyo for your generous hospitality and kindness towards us. And of course, for your continued support of @sentebale!"

Sentebale is the organization Harry founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help children in Africa affected by poverty, inequality, HIV/AIDS, and more recently COVID-19.

The photo showcased the two posing with their arms crossed and standing side by side as they wore matching aviator sunglasses and collared shirts. While the Argentinian polo star — who is married to photographer Delfina Blaquier — did not reveal what they ended up purchasing, the post was met with praise from many of his social media followers.

One Instagram user wrote, "Happy wife, happy life 😂❤️." Another fan commented, "I am here for the shopping for the Wives and the handsome men🫶🏽🫶🏽🥰."

According to a news release by Sentebale, Wednesday's summit revolved around the "power of sport, community, and philanthropy." Figueras said in a statement that he chose to accompany Harry to the event in order to "talk about the power of polo."

"It’s wonderful to be here in Japan on behalf of Sentebale, taking the opportunity to talk about the power of polo, a sport I love, and how it serves as a platform to raise awareness for our work," the statement read. "Next stop is Singapore, where we will be raising funds for Sentebale’s important work in southern Africa whilst enjoying a great afternoon of polo."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and more!

Although Meghan did not attend the summit, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the Duchess of Sussex attended Taylor Swift's performance at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on Tuesday. The performance was part of the California leg of the Eras Tour. According to Page Six, Markle attended the event with her friend, Lucy Fraser.

Related Articles
Prince Harry Selfie
Prince Harry Shares a 'Group Hug' with College Choir in Japan — See the Video!
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala
Why Meghan Markle Didn't Join Prince Harry on His Trip to Tokyo and Singapore
Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice 05 14 16
Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson Share Rare Photos of Princess Beatrice to Celebrate Her 35th Birthday
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales depart the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton and Prince William to Lead Tributes to Queen Elizabeth on First Anniversary of Death
Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attends the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards; Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Meghan Markle Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Stop in Los Angeles While Prince Harry Steps Out in Asia
Prince Harry smiles as he speaks during an event organized by the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS) Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Tokyo
Prince Harry Calls Sport a 'Conduit for Healing' in Tokyo Ahead of Charity Polo Match
Princess Beatrice attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023
Happy Birthday, Princess Beatrice! How the Royal Is Living Her Best Life This Summer
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Royal Family Removes Prince Harry's 'His Royal Highness' Title References from Website
On the occasion of HRH Prince Christian's 18th birthday, new portraits of Prince Christian taken by photographer Franne Voigt are published.
Prince Christian of Denmark's 18th Birthday Plans Revealed — with New Photos! How Future King Will Celebrate
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Confirmed to Adapt Book for Netflix, Author Carley Fortune Says
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Acquire Book Rights for Netflix — and They Have Strong Ties to the Story
Kate Middleton and Prince William Congratulate England Womenâs Football Team After They Reach World Cup Quarter Finals
Kate Middleton and Prince William Congratulate England Women's Soccer Team After World Cup Achievement
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, waves as he arrives to the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London
Prince Harry Rocks an Archewell Foundation Baseball Cap as He Arrives in Tokyo for Sports Summit
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a wedding dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel and the Spencer family Tiara, ride in an open carriage, from St. Paul's Cathedral to Buckingham Palace, following their wedding on July 29, 1981 in London, England
See Princess Diana's Secret 'Spare' Wedding Dress in Never-Before-Seen Photo
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge pose for a photograph as they visit Sportsid House
Kate Middleton Tidies Up to Ensure the Perfect Photo Op with Princess Charlotte — See the Video
Zara Tindall Plays with Lucas and Lena at Horse Event
Zara Tindall Pulls Double Duty as Competitor and Mom at Riding Event — See Lucas and Lena's Matching Outfits!
King Charles III shakes hands with a well wisher during the Mey Highland Games at the John O'Groats Showground in Caithness
King Charles Hands Over the Tug of War Trophy During a Fun Outing at Mey Highland Games in Scotland