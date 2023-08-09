Prince Harry and Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras Go Shopping for Their Wives – See the Picture!

Prince Harry had Meghan Markle on his mind during his trip to Tokyo!

After attending the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition on Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex, 38, was spotted shopping for a gift for Meghan, 42, with his friend and fellow polo player, Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras.

"Shopping for our wives," wrote Figueras, 46, in a caption of an Instagram photo of the two standing inside a shop that had notebooks, bags, and backpacks in the background. "A big thank you to Tokyo for your generous hospitality and kindness towards us. And of course, for your continued support of @sentebale!"

Sentebale is the organization Harry founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help children in Africa affected by poverty, inequality, HIV/AIDS, and more recently COVID-19.

The photo showcased the two posing with their arms crossed and standing side by side as they wore matching aviator sunglasses and collared shirts. While the Argentinian polo star — who is married to photographer Delfina Blaquier — did not reveal what they ended up purchasing, the post was met with praise from many of his social media followers.

One Instagram user wrote, "Happy wife, happy life 😂❤️." Another fan commented, "I am here for the shopping for the Wives and the handsome men🫶🏽🫶🏽🥰."



According to a news release by Sentebale, Wednesday's summit revolved around the "power of sport, community, and philanthropy." Figueras said in a statement that he chose to accompany Harry to the event in order to "talk about the power of polo."

"It’s wonderful to be here in Japan on behalf of Sentebale, taking the opportunity to talk about the power of polo, a sport I love, and how it serves as a platform to raise awareness for our work," the statement read. "Next stop is Singapore, where we will be raising funds for Sentebale’s important work in southern Africa whilst enjoying a great afternoon of polo."

Although Meghan did not attend the summit, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the Duchess of Sussex attended Taylor Swift's performance at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on Tuesday. The performance was part of the California leg of the Eras Tour. According to Page Six, Markle attended the event with her friend, Lucy Fraser.

