Prince Harry's First 'Heart of Invictus' Scene Includes a Sweet Nod to His Kids Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry is a veteran, advocate and one doting dad to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

On Wednesday, the new limited series Heart of Invictus about the Duke of Sussex’s Invictus Games debuted on Netflix — with a sweet nod to his two children with wife Meghan Markle woven into the first episode. The docuseries follows competitors from six countries preparing for the international adaptive sports competition for service personnel and veterans at Invictus Games in The Hague in April 2022.

In an interview for the docuseries filmed in a sunny room, Prince Harry, 38, introduced himself with a smile.

“My name’s Harry,” he began. “On any given day, I’m a dad of two under three-year-olds, got a couple of dogs, [I'm] a husband, I’m founding patron of Invictus Games Foundation. There’s lots of hats one wears, but I believe today is all about Invictus.” (The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s kids have since celebrated birthdays: Prince Archie is 4 and Princess Lilibet is 2.)



Prince Harry hikes in the first episode of "Heart of Invictus.". Netflix

Next, Harry is shown hiking in California with David Wiseman and J.J. Chalmers, both British Army veterans, fathers and former Invictus Games competitors. Wiseman spoke about serving while his wife was pregnant and how everything changed after he was shot in Iraq.



"When I was a soldier, that meant the world to me. And then once I was wounded, how do you define yourself then?” Wiseman said, and throwback footage flashed of his gold medal win for swimming at Invictus Games Orlando 2016.

“Invictus was the best week of my life, and that lives on stronger than ever,” added Chalmers, as video rolled of him cycling for gold at the inaugural Invictus Games in London in 2014. “To feel like a rockstar for that week, to have the red carpet rolled out for us, that's what you did, isn't it?"

As they walked and talked on the trail, Prince Harry put on a baseball cap stitched with “Papa Bear," the name he previously said Archie calls him.

The Duke of Sussex served in the British Army from 2005 to 2015, rising to the rank of Captain and deploying twice to Afghanistan. He launched the Invictus Games in 2014 after being inspired by the Warrior Games in the U.S. The sports tournament aims to amplify the transformative physical, psychological and social powers of sports for those who have served.

Prince Harry chats with a member of Team Ukraine in "Heart of Invictus.". Courtesy of Netflix

Heart of Invictus comes from Archewell Productions (the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s production hub) in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation. The five-episode series comes from Academy Award-winning director and producer duo Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara, and Prince Harry served as an executive producer.

The series hits queues before the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, set to run from Sept. 9 to 16. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to PEOPLE last week that Meghan will attend the Games with Prince Harry, as she has in the past.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to attend the Invictus Games 2023 in Düsseldorf. The Duke will be in attendance throughout the entirety of the games and will be joined by The Duchess shortly after the games begin,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Meghan Markle smiles at Invictus Games in The Haguein 2022, as seen in "Heart of Invictus"; on Netflix. Courtesy of Netflix

The event will be the tournament’s sixth iteration, following games in London (2014), Orlando (2016), Toronto (2017), Sydney (2018) and The Hague (2022). In 2025, the tournament will return to North America to be held in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada.

While speaking to PEOPLE about Invictus last year, Prince Harry shared what he wanted his kids to know about his time in the military.

“That I am grateful for every experience I had in and out of my uniform. That I learned how to be in true service for others. That finding your purpose is one of the most gratifying experiences. And that working hard should be fulfilling and rewarding at the same time,” Prince Harry told PEOPLE.

Heart of Invictus is now streaming on Netflix.

