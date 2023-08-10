Prince Harry Heads Off For Next Leg of His Mini-Tour With Pals — Passport In Hand

After his appearance at a conference, the Duke of Sussex traveled from Japan to Singapore where he will play polo for his charity Sentebale

By
Simon Perry
Simon Perry is a writer and correspondent at PEOPLE. He has more than 25 years’ experience at PEOPLE covering the royals, human interest and celebrity.
Published on August 10, 2023 07:13AM EDT
Prince Harry Airport Tokyo 081023
Prince Harry at Tokyo Airport. Photo:

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

Prince Harry is set for his next stop on his trip to Asia!

The Duke of Sussex made his way through Tokyo airport in Japan early Thursday, en route to Singapore, with his passport in hand. He is traveling with pals, including polo player Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras for his annual charity polo match for his charity Sentebale.

During his time in Tokyo, he said he'd enjoyed tasting the local Kobe steak and happily posed with  — and shared a hug with — a choir from South Africa after their performance at sports conference he was attending.

Prince Harry Tokyo Airport 08 10 23 Ignacio Nacho Figueras
Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras head off to Singapore.

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

Harry's main focus in Japan was the appearance at the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition on Wednesday, where he reiterated his commitment to philanthropy. "I get a huge amount of fulfilment giving back to as many people as possible," Harry, 38, told his hosts. "My life is charity, always has been, always will be."

Harry — who is traveling without wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2 — was highlighting the role that sport can play in promoting mental and physical health, and bringing people together.

"I have long believed that sport is a conduit for healing – not just for the mind and body but the world. Sport requires having a dream and the need for community," he said in a statement via Sentebale.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex speaks during the International Sports Promotion Society Sports Values Summit at Tokyo Big Sight in Koto Ward, Tokyo
Prince Harry at the summit in Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images

"Whether banded together in victory or showing up with respect in loss, no one ever crosses a finish line or scores a goal without the help and belief of others," the founder of the Invictus Games, which is heading to Germany next month, added. "The lessons we learn on the field are often the same principles of philanthropy; that a mission, hard work, dedication, and partnership can make even the impossible, possible. That is what giving back requires, and we are all capable of creating or joining a team to do so."

Joining him on the panel at the summit on Wednesday was an international and diverse group — ISPS Handa Founder Dr. Handa, former New Zealand All Blacks and ISPS Handa Ambassador Dan Carter, Sentebale Chair Sophie Chandauka MBE, Rector and Vice-Chancellor of South Africa’s Stellenbosch University Professor Wim de Villiers and Royal Australian Navy Veteran and Invictus Games Gold Medalist Steve James.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex speaks during the International Sports Promotion Society Sports Values Summit at Tokyo Big Sight in Koto Ward, Tokyo
Prince Harry talking at the summit in Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images

Carter said, “When I was playing sport, I was most proud of inspiring the next generation of kids coming through. Now, I have been able to bring my two passions together — sport and giving back."

When Harry spent some time with the Stellenbosch University Choir, the oldest choir in South Africa, he told them to keep spreading the love. And, when a man off-camera said, "For such an icon, so humble," Harry quickly retorted, "Well, you are fabulous." That drew laughs from the choir and the two men then shared a hug.

While Harry has been hanging with his friends and speaking at the conference, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex had a night at one of Taylor Swift's concert at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on Tuesday, a source confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday.

At one point in the concert, Swift launched into her 'Fearless' era, and told the excited crowd, "Let's go back to high school!" Meghan then jumped up out of her chair to sing along to "You Belong with Me."

Sentebale Ambassador Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex play polo during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 on August 25, 2022 in Aspen, Colorado.
Prince Harry playing polo last year.

Chris Jackson/Getty

On Saturday, Prince Harry will take to the polo field for the Royal Salute Sentebale Team at the Singapore Polo Club for the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup. Figueras, a longstanding Sentebale ambassador, will captain the team.

Prince Harry established the charity Sentebale with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 to help children and young people affected by poverty, inequality, and HIV/AIDS in southern Africa. Since 2010, the Polo Cup has raised over $14 million for the organization’s work, and Harry will saddle up for the match on Saturday.

Harry and his brother Prince William have traditionally used polo as a way of raising funds for some of their favorite causes. Last month, William played a game in Windsor, in front of wife Kate Middleton, and charity supporters for a variety of causes close to the couple's hearts.

