Prince Harry Shares a 'Group Hug' with College Choir in Japan — See the Video!

The Duke of Sussex connected with members of the Stellenbosch University Choir backstage at the ISPS Sports Values Summit

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on August 9, 2023 02:05PM EDT
Prince Harry Selfie
Prince Harry smiles for a selfie with members of the Stellenbosch University Choir. Photo:

Instagram/Stellenbosch University Choir

Prince Harry is singing the praises of a college choir.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, stepped out in Tokyo on Wednesday to participate in the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition, the first stop of his trip to Asia ahead of the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Singapore on Saturday. In a backstage moment from the summit shared on social media, Prince Harry met members of the Stellenbosch University Choir and shared a sweet interaction.

As seen in a video shared on Twitter by Stellenbosch University, Harry told the group to “keep spreading the love” — which made them laugh — and shared his thanks. According to the Daily Mail, the students sang to open the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition under the director of conductor André van der Merwe.

 "Thank you that you spent so much time with us — for such an icon, so modest, oh my word,” van der Merwe said, and Harry chuckled.

The Duke of Sussex and the conductor shared a hug before Prince Harry asked for a group hug — and called for a cheer. With their arms around one another, he cried, “One, two, three, South Africa!” which the group repeated in unison.

“That moment Prince Harry meets the Stellenbosch University Choir and confesses to be a big fan,” Stellenbosch University captioned the clip on Twitter with a string of celebratory emojis, adding, “It’s the group hug at the end for us.”

Making another memory, he also smiled for a selfie the Stellenbosch University Choir shared on its Instagram Story.

Stellenbosch University is a top research university in South Africa, and Prince Harry has long had a special connection to the larger continent. In addition to various philanthropic trips and personal getaways to Africa, he launched his charity Sentebale with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 to help children and young people affected by poverty, inequality and HIV/AIDS. Since 2010, the organization’s flagship fundraiser, the Sentebale Polo Cup, has raised over $14 million.

King Charles’ son crossed paths with the Stellenbosch University Choir and participated in a panel alongside university Rector and Vice-Chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers at the ISPS Sports Values Summit, in the run-up to this year’s Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup.

On Saturday, the Duke of Sussex will gallop onto the pitch at the Singapore Polo Club, competing for the Royal Salute Sentebale Team. He will ride alongside friend and Sentebale ambassador Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras, who will act as captain for the Singapore Polo Club Team.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex plays polo during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 on August 25, 2022 in Aspen, Colorado.
Prince Harry competes in the 2022 Sentebale Polo Cup in Aspen, Colorado.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Figueras traveled to Tokyo with Prince Harry for Wednesday’s sports summit and posted a picture of a panel on Instagram.

“Very inspired by what's to come as we head to Singapore. Thank you, Japan! 🇯🇵” he wrote, posting a photo with Prince Harry, ISPS Handa Founder Dr. Handa, Sentebale Chair Sophie Chandauka MBE, former New Zealand All Blacks and ISPS Handa Ambassador Dan Carter, Royal Australian Navy Veteran and Invictus Games Gold Medalist Steve James and de Villiers.

PRINCE HARRY, THE DUKE OF SUSSEX ATTENDED THE ISPS SPORTS VALUES SUMMIT
Nacho Figueras posted a photo with Prince Harry and the panel from the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition in Tokyo on Aug. 9.

Sentebale
