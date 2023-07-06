One of Prince Harry’s pals is officially a married man.

On Saturday, Jack Mann married Isabella Clarke at St. Peter's Church in Sutton, Suffolk, England. The bride and groom were spotted sharing a kiss as they left the church. Isabella wore a white cap-sleeve gown with floral illusion detail — reminiscent of Pippa Middleton’s 2017 wedding dress! — while Jack looked dapper in a classic morning suit and a blue tie.

In another royal connection, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s close friend Thomas van Straubenzee was at the wedding with his wife, Lucy. Thomas is Princess Charlotte’s godfather, and Lucy taught at Thomas’s Battersea Prep, where Charlotte and Prince George used to go to school.



RELATED: Kate Middleton Relaxes with a Glass of Champagne as She Cheers on Prince William at Charity Polo Match

Jack Mann and Isabella Clarke on their July 1 wedding day at St Peter's Church in Suffolk, England. TheImageDirect.com

According to the Daily Mail, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not attend the U.K. wedding. The couple relocated to California after stepping back from their royal roles in January 2020.

Harry and Jack shared a tight bond in years past. The Daily Mail reports that the two became friends while attending Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, and Jack went on to enlist in the British Army. He served Afghanistan (like Harry) and Iraq before founding the private security company Alma Risk in 2015.

That year, the friends competed in the same polo tournament.



Prince Harry and Jack Mann play in the Audi Polo Challenge in London, England in 2015. David M. Benett/Getty

Jack also appeared in an intimate image from Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding reception in May 2018 that the couple shared with Netflix for their eponymous docuseries, which debuted in December. The black and white photo showed Harry and Jack smiling in a group shot alongside Henry Warhurst, Charlie Gilkes, Mark Dyer and more.

RELATED: Prince William and Prince Harry Unite for Award in Name of Late Mother Princess Diana

While it's unclear how close Prince Harry and Jack are today, the Duke of Sussex wrote in his memoir Spare about how several friendships became fractured after he and his wife sat down for an extensive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, where they addressed their step back from their royal roles.

“Several close mates and beloved figures in my life had chastised me for Oprah. How could you reveal such things? About your family?” Harry wrote in Spare. “I told them that I failed to see how speaking to Oprah was any different from what my family and their staffs had done for decades – briefing the press on the shy, planting stories… The only difference was that Meg and I were upfront about it.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2022. Michael M. Santiago/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Harry previously told PEOPLE about his memoir: "I don't want to tell anyone what to think of it, and that includes my family. This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey. It's a raw account of my life — the good, the bad and everything in between."

