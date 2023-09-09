Prince Harry Makes First Outing of Invictus Games Düsseldorf After Visiting Queen Elizabeth's Burial Site

The Duke of Sussex is in Germany for the duration of the event — including his 39th birthday next week!

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 9, 2023 06:59AM EDT
DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex makes a speech at town hall during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go events, on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. The Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event first held in 2014, for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans. The Games were founded by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex who's inspiration came from his visit to the Warrior Games in the United States, where he witnessed the ability of sport to help both psychologically and physically. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023)
Prince Harry in 2022. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

Prince Harry's Invictus Games are here.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, stepped out in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Saturday as the sixth installment of the event kicked off. Harry, who served in the British Army, created the Paralympics-style competition for veterans and service personnel, with the first event taking place in 2014.

After arriving in Düsseldorf on Friday, he was spotted meeting with athletes and volunteers ahead of the opening ceremony on Saturday. Prince Harry, sporting a black polo with the Invictus Games logo, posed for a group photo with volunteer categorizers, which was shared on the Invictus Games' X (formerly Twitter) page.

"The Duke of Sussex dropped in this morning to meet with our international group of volunteer categorisers!" the snap was captioned. "This group, led by @weareinvictus, conduct all assessments of the competitors at the #InvictusGames to facilitate fair competition in recovery."

Johnny Ball, the founder of CampaignForce, also shared a candid photo of Prince Harry on social media.

"With the main man himself," Ball wrote. "Without this guy, our relationship with how we view our veterans would be all the worse. Thank you for giving us the Invictus Games. Thank you for helping me find me again. Thank you."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meets with the international group of volunteer categorisers ahead of the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games
Prince Harry at the Invictus Games on Sept. 9, 2023.

Chris Jackson/Getty 

During the Invictus Games, over 500 athletes from 21 countries will compete in 10 sports.

The opening ceremony set for Saturday features a performance by Macklemore in addition to Prince Harry taking the stage to give a speech.

Prince Harry will stay in Germany for the full duration of the Invictus Games — including his 39th birthday on Friday!

Although he's starting the trip solo, Meghan Markle is set to join her husband in Europe soon. Last month, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that Meghan, 42, will attend. 

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to attend the Invictus Games 2023 in Düsseldorf. The Duke will be in attendance throughout the entirety of the games and will be joined by The Duchess shortly after the games begin,” a spokesperson said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

The closing ceremony is set for Saturday, Sept. 16, and will feature a performance by Rita Ora

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the athletics on day two of the Invictus Games 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games 2022.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Last month, Prince Harry appeared in a video message celebrating the approaching Games.

"I hope you're excited," he said. "I'm probably a little bit nervous — I'm both. But I can't wait to see all of you and have the whole community together once again — it's been too long."

Noting that some competitors will be attending the Games for the first time while others might be returning, Harry said, "Either way, there will be an element of excitement as well as nervousness, and I'm sure some of you have been waiting for this moment for a very long time."

"You're all on different parts of your healing journey — we all are, we always will be — but I can assure you that this experience will hopefully be life-changing, and you will come out of it a better person for sure," he said.

Prince Harry shouted out Israel, Nigeria and Colombia for joining this year.

"I can't wait to have every continent represented — except Antarctica. We're still working on that," he quipped with a smile.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meets with the Wheelchair Basketball Team Ukraine during day six of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 21, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Prince Harry at the 2022 Invictus Games. Chris Jackson/Getty

Last September, Prince Harry was joined by Meghan in Düsseldorf for the Invictus Games One Year to Go event. After walking the red carpet hand-in-hand and greeting local officials, the couple chatted with well-wishers who were gathered outside the town hall — including taking a few selfies!

Düsseldorf was first announced as a future host city for the Invictus Games — Harry's international adaptive sports competition for injured, sick and wounded service personnel and veterans — in 2020 with the event initially set for 2022. However, when the coronavirus pandemic delayed the 2020 Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands until 2022, preparations for Düsseldorf were also bumped back.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the wheelchair basketball final during the Invictus Games at the Quay Centre on October 27, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
Prince Harry at the 2018 Invictus Games.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry, who lives in California with Meghan and their children, traveled to the U.K. earlier this week. On Thursday, he attended the WellChild Awards in London, and on Friday, the first anniversary of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's death, he was seen at Windsor Castle visiting her burial site.

At Thursday's event, Prince Harry took the stage to present the award for Inspirational Child (aged 4 to 6) to Violet Seymour and gave a speech, where he spoke about his grandmother.

"As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away," he said. "As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her. And that's precisely why I know, exactly one year on, she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we're together continuing to spotlight such an incredible community."

Related Articles
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits St Davids Cathedral to commemorate the life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with a small private service
Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth's Earrings on First Anniversary of Monarch's Death
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a service at St Davids Cathedral, on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death
Kate Middleton Looks Emotional as She Lays Flowers to Queen Elizabeth on First Anniversary of Monarch's Death
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks to members of the public outside Norwich Gate on the Sandringham Estate in Sandringham, eastern England, on September 15, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. - As preparations build for next week's state funeral, Prince William and his wife Catherine -- the new Prince and Princess of Wales -- visit Sandringham, where the queen used to spend Christmas.
Why Kate Middleton Didn't Travel to Scotland with Royal Family When Queen Elizabeth Died
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, waves as he arrives to the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London
Prince Harry Visits Grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Burial Site at Windsor Castle on First Anniversary of Death
Princess Eugenie instagram death anniversay tribute to queen elizabeth 09 08 23
Princess Eugenie Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo with Queen Elizabeth on First Anniversary of Her Death
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the Princess of Monaco Cup symbolic 19th hole on the Casino of Monte-Carlo square with Gareth Wittstock, Pierre Dartoux, State Minister, StÃÂ©phane Valeri, SBM deputy-president, and the ambassadors of the Princess Charlene Foundation. The Princess of Monaco Cup golf tournament was held for the first time in 2019.
Princess Charlene of Monaco Takes a Swing for Charity — See Her Shot from the 19th Hole!
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the 2017 Braemar Highland Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 2, 2017 in Braemar, Scotland
King Charles Honors Queen Elizabeth on First Anniversary of Her Death with Message and Rare Photo
Matt James, WellChild CEO and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2023 WellChild Awards at The Hurlingham Club on September 07, 2023
Prince Harry Shouts Out Prince Archie and Princess Lili (and His Dogs!) at WellChild Awards in U.K.
Prince Harry attends the Wellchild Awards at the Hurlingham Club, London, UK, on the 7th September 2023.
Prince Harry Returns to London for Event with Longstanding Charity on Eve of Queen's Death Anniversary
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
How Kate Middleton and Prince William Honor Queen Elizabeth: 'Something They Think About Every Day' (Exclusive)
Peter Phillips attends the Tusk Conservation Awards 2022 at Hampton Court Palace on November 01, 2022 in London, England; King Charles III before inspecting Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, at the gates of Balmoral, as he takes up summer residence at Balmoral Castle on August 21, 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland
Peter Phillips Convinced Uncle King Charles to Have an Ice Rink in 'Backyard' of Royal Residence
Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks to Pret staff with CEO Pano Christou (L) during a visit to Pret A Manger
Prince William Steps Out to Champion Homelessness Project as Prince Harry Returns to the U.K.
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh carriage driving in the Laurent Perrier meet of the British Driving Society on day 5 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 15, 2011 in Windsor, England.
Royal Photographer Says Prince Philip Kept Erotic Book on His Shelf — and 'Laughed' About It!
HRH Prince Harry, Laughs next to HM Queen Elizabeth II as they look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 13, 2009 in London,
Queen Elizabeth's Special Yet Stern Relationship with Prince Harry: He Had 'His Own Rapport' with Grandmother
Princess Beatrice is seen in the Royal Box ahead of the Men's Singles Semi Finals on day twelve of The Championships Wimbledon 2023
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Announce Exciting Family News
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
King Charles Doesn't See Himself as a 'Caretaker King': 'Plenty of Time to Make a Difference' (Exclusive)