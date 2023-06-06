Prince Harry Says He'll Facetime with Meghan Markle and Kids Following Court Appearance

Prince Harry wrapped his appearance in a London court on Tuesday with a mention of his wife, Meghan Markle, and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke of Sussex took the witness stand to testify against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering. At the end of the session, the judge told Harry to not discuss his evidence with anyone overnight. He joked in response by asking if that included his wife and children, noting he would be likely connecting with them on a Facetime call.

Prince Harry's cross-examination will resume on Wednesday.

This marks the second time in recent weeks that Prince Harry has returned to the U.K. solo. Last month, he made a quick trip to his home country to see his father, King Charles, crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6. He traveled back to California, where Harry and Meghan relocated in 2020 after stepping back as senior members of the royal family, hours after the ceremony, which took place on Prince Harry's fourth birthday.

On Monday, Prince Harry’s attorney David Sherborne told the court that his client was not available to give evidence that day. The Duke of Sussex traveled to London on Sunday night after celebrating his daughter's second birthday in California.

“His travel arrangements are such and his security arrangements are such that it is a little bit tricky,” Sherborne said, according to Reuters.

Though Prince Harry was not due to give evidence until Tuesday, judge Mr. Justice Falcourt previously asked that witnesses be available on the first day of their cases in the event there was time to give evidence, the BBC reported. Fancourt said he was a “little surprised” by Harry's absence on Monday, while MGN lawyer Andrew Green accused them of "wasting time."

Prince Harry, 38, did appear on the witness stand on Tuesday, making him the first prominent member of the British royal family to give evidence in court in 130 years.

The Duke of Sussex's 55-page witness statement detailed articles published by MGN's outlets that he believes "were most likely gleaned from voicemail interception and/or unlawful information gathering."

"I genuinely feel that in every relationship that I’ve ever had — be that with friends, girlfriends, with family or with the army, there’s always been a third party involved, namely the tabloid press," Harry said in the witness statement. "Having seen me grow up from a baby (being born into this 'contractual relationship' without any choice) and scrutinised my every move, the tabloids have known the challenges and mental health struggles that I have had to deal with throughout my childhood and adult life and for them to then play on that and use it to their own advantage, I think is, well, criminal."

Over 100 people are suing MGN for alleged illegal activity between 1991 and 2022, and Prince Harry is one of four representative claimants whose cases were selected for trial. The trial started on May 10 and is expected to last seven weeks.