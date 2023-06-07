Prince Harry Arrives at London Court for Second Day on Witness Stand

Prince Harry has arrived at court for a second day of cross-examination.

The Duke of Sussex was greeted by his attorney as he arrived at the High Court in London on Wednesday wearing a dark suit and light gray tie. Harry arrived by car, shortly before 9:55 a.m. local time and took the stand at 10:28 a.m.

Harry is giving evidence supporting his case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). The 38-year-old filed the suit in 2019, alleging that his phone voicemails were hacked using unlawful information gathering. MGN, who is the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror, Daily Express and more, denies the allegations.

On Tuesday, Harry underwent almost five hours of questioning by MGN’s lawyer Andrew Green after taking the stand and giving his oath on the Bible.

Harry, who was first addressed in court as "the Duke of Sussex" then subsequently as "Prince Harry," said that "every single article has caused me distress," claiming that the behavior of people around him changed due to the contents of the articles.



Stating that "newspapers are always in every palace, unfortunately,” Harry said he "saw a lot of articles at the time, and the ones I didn't see, I was made aware of by the reaction of other people.”

He added that tabloids have "blood on their hands" for the pain they've caused.

At one point, Green pointed to an article published in 2000 about Prince Harry going to a London gastropub, saying that there were other ways the newspaper might have learned about the outing other than via unlawful methods, such as a member of the public reporting the information.



Harry said, "I do not believe that as a witness it's my job to deconstruct the article or be able to answer which parts are unlawfully obtained and which aren't. I think the journalist themselves should be doing that."

Regarding a story about Prince Harry breaking his thumb while at school, the Duke of Sussex said in the witness statement that the "level of detail" in the story was "just surprising." When Green asked him whose phone had been hacked to obtain the information, Harry suggested it had been the doctor's phone before adding that he "can't be sure."

When Green said that Harry was now in the "realms of total speculation," the prince replied, "I don’t believe so." He added that the "journalist would hopefully be able to shed some light on how she got that information."



After a lunch break, Green said a story about Prince Harry contracting glandular fever quoted a palace spokesperson and appeared in articles from other newspapers. "I see the similarities...but anything else would be speculation," Harry said on the witness stand.

Green also questioned a story about Prince Harry being named a godfather to his former nanny's child, as the news appeared in The Sunday Times a week before the article in question.

"Again, I see the similarities," Harry said.

In his 55-page witness statement released Tuesday, Harry said that "tabloids would routinely publish articles about me that were often wrong but interspersed with snippets of truth, which I now think were most likely gleaned from voicemail interception and/or unlawful information gathering."

"I genuinely feel that in every relationship that I’ve ever had — be that with friends, girlfriends, with family or with the army, there’s always been a third party involved, namely the tabloid press," he said in the witness statement.

"Having seen me grow up from a baby (being born into this 'contractual relationship' without any choice) and scrutinised my every move, the tabloids have known the challenges and mental health struggles that I have had to deal with throughout my childhood and adult life and for them to then play on that and use it to their own advantage, I think is, well, criminal."

Among those named in the witness statement as people Harry regularly exchanged voice messages with were his brother Prince William, his father King Charles, his late mother Princess Diana and his former girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

Charles' younger son made history when he took the stand against the newspaper group on Tuesday.

According to Reuters, he became the first prominent member of the British royal family to give evidence in court in 130 years. The last royal to do so was King Edward VII, who testified as a witness in a divorce case in 1870 and again in a slander trial over a card game in 1890 before becoming King.

