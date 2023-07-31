Prince Harry Is Bringing His Charity Polo Match to Singapore — and Will Be Joined by a Close Pal

Find out when the Duke of Sussex will be heading to Asia (hint: it's soon!)

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

Updated on July 31, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Sentebale Ambassador Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex play polo during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 on August 25, 2022 in Aspen, Colorado.
Prince Harry's polo match is heading to Singapore. Photo:

Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Harry is heading to Singapore!

Sentebale — the organization that Harry founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help children in Africa affected by poverty, inequality, HIV/AIDS and more recently COVID-19 — announced Monday that the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup will take place at the Singapore Polo Club on August 12.

Since 2010, the annual Polo Cup has raised over $14 million to support Sentebale’s work with children and young people.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, said in a statement: "The annual Polo Cup is essential to Sentebale’s vital work ensuring children and young people are healthy, resilient, and able to thrive. The funds raised this year will support our Clubs and Camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV. In a time where being HIV positive is no longer a death sentence, we are empowering young people to know their status, stay healthy, and eliminate the stigma so that they can break the cycle."

"We are delighted to return to the renowned Singapore Polo Club in August, and are once again enormously grateful for the polo community and our sponsors, in particular ISPS Handa, for their ongoing commitment to Lesotho and Botswana’s youth," he added.

ASPEN, COLORADO - AUGUST 25: (L-R) Sentebale Ambassador Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex play polo during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 on August 25, 2022 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Sentebale)
Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry at the 2022 Sentebale Polo Cup. Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Harry is set to play on the Royal Salute Sentebale Team against the Singapore Polo Club Team captained by the charity’s ambassador and longtime friend, Nacho Figueras.

And Prince Harry's trip to Asia will include another stop: Tokyo, Japan!

The Duke of Sussex and Figueras will participate in a summit on the power of sport, community and philanthropy at the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition in Tokyo on August 9. They will be joined by ISPS Handa Founder Dr. Handa, former New Zealand All Blacks and ISPS Handa Ambassador Dan Carter, Sentebale Chair Sophie Chandauka MBE, Rector and Vice-Chancellor of South Africa’s Stellenbosch University Professor Wim de Villiers and Royal Australian Navy Veteran and Invictus Games Gold Medallist Steve James.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex plays polo during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 on August 25, 2022 in Aspen, Colorado.
Prince Harry plays in the 2022 Sentebale Polo Cup in Aspen, Colorado.

Chris Jackson/Getty

In the past two years, Prince Harry stayed pretty close to home for the Sentebale Polo Cup, with the event taking place in Aspen, Colorado — just a short flight from California, where Harry lives with Meghan Markle and their two children.

However, the charity match has taken place around the world since the first event in 2010, which took place in Barbados. Other host countries have been the U.K., Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa and Italy.

And the trip to Singapore will be a return for the polo cup — the match previously took place there in 2017.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club on July 26, 2018
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the 2018 Sentebale Polo Cup.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan, 41, memorably joined her husband at the event in 2018, just a couple months after their royal wedding. The couple shared a congratulatory kiss after the Duchess of Sussex handed over the trophy.

Figueras told PEOPLE exclusively at the 2022 polo event that Harry is enjoying life as a husband and father of son Prince Archie and daughter Princess Lilibet.

"[My wife] Delfi and I have known Harry for a very long time," the Argentine polo player said. "I know firsthand how much he wanted to have a family. He found an amazing teammate, or partner, in Meghan. They love each other very much; their children are lovely."

"Being able to be with them for the last two months only made me happier — seeing them be a lovely family with their kids and their dogs, and that's really what he always wanted," he added. "I'm very happy for them."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club on July 26, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at 2018 polo match. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Figueras, 46, met Prince Harry at a charity match benefiting Sentebale in 2007.

"From day one, I saw how committed he was to his charity," he said. "Fast forward 15 years, I've been to Lesotho with him a few times, and I've seen what great work the charity does and how important it is for a lot of kids, how committed he is, how much he really cares about it."

Figueras also competed alongside Prince Harry last year on the Los Padres team at the Santa Barbara Polo Club.

"Prince Harry looks so comfortable and happy on the polo field, and everyone treats him like he is just one of the guys!" an observer told PEOPLE of his time at the California polo club.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Ellie Goulding speak backstage after The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Prince William and Kate Middleton at the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry's brother, Prince William, also has a trip to Singapore on his calendar. In November, the Prince of Wales' Earthshot Prize will hold their third awards ceremony there.

Hannah Jones, CEO of the Earthshot Prize, previously PEOPLE exclusively, "I think he and we are all very excited to be in Asia. We think it's a real opportunity to spotlight what countries around the region are doing, what people are doing." She added that William "doesn't stay still. His ambition continues to grow, and rightly so. The focus is still completely, 'What are we doing to impact? What is our impact? How do we scale our impact? How can we go faster?' "

