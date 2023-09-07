Prince Harry Returns to London for Event with Longstanding Charity on Anniversary Eve of Queen's Death

"We wouldn’t be where we are without the work the Duke has done," WellChild chief executive Matt James exclusively tells PEOPLE

By
Simon Perry
Simon Perry
Simon Perry
Simon Perry is a writer and correspondent at PEOPLE. He has more than 25 years’ experience at PEOPLE covering the royals, human interest and celebrity.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 7, 2023 12:17PM EDT
Prince Harry attends the Wellchild Awards at the Hurlingham Club, London, UK, on the 7th September 2023.
Prince Harry attends the Wellchild Awards on Sept. 7, 2023. Photo:

 James Whatling

Prince Harry is back in the U.K. for a cause close to his heart.

On Thursday, the Duke of Sussex, 38, stepped out to attend the WellChild Awards in London. The national charity works to support seriously ill children and their families, and the annual awards celebrate the inspirational qualities of the young people and those who care for them.

Prince Harry traveled from his California home for the special event. King Charles’ son has been a patron of WellChild for 15 years, and the affiliation is one of the few he retained from his royal life after stepping back from his royal role in 2020 with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Exclusively speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the event, WellChild chief executive Matt James shared how meaningful it was to have Prince Harry there. While last year’s WellChild Awards were among the charitable events the Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to Europe for around this time last year, things changed on Sept. 8 when news broke that Queen Elizabeth was critically ill. She died later that day, and Friday marks the first anniversary of her death.

The awards were also scaled down or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in recent years.

Prince Harry attends the Wellchild Awards at the Hurlingham Club, London, UK, on the 7th September 2023.
Prince Harry attends the Wellchild Awards on Sept. 7, 2023.

 James Whatling

“This was the first time in four years that he has been able to take part in this way,” James says. “We wouldn’t be where we are today if it wasn’t for his support. We talk a lot about how we punch above our weight as we are a small team doing a lot of good work at a high level, and we wouldn’t be where we are without the work the Duke has done to help us fundraise, attract supporters and providing a platform to shine a light on the issues being faced by families up and down the country.”

“But also for the hundreds of smiles he has put on faces of WellChild Award winners over the years. It’s such a boost for us,” he adds.

At one point at Thursday's event, Prince Harry met a young girl named Poppy who wore a blue dress and showed off some of her dance moves as Harry clapped, as seen in a video shared on social media by WellChild.

Having Prince Harry celebrate the inspirational winners “provides the whole evening with a lift. I know the families are so excited about it.” He spends some time with the winning families and gets to know their stories — and James explains, “That is the moment they never forget. They will treasure and take it away with them and tell their friends and families. They leave that room with huge smiles on their faces and absolutely buzzing."

“Tonight is about providing them with a moment they will never ever forget and about providing them with recognition that they don’t often get. What these children and their carers do is often unseen and the Duke’s presence there provides a huge lift,” he says.

Prince Harry attends the Wellchild Awards at the Hurlingham Club, London, UK, on the 7th September 2023.
Prince Harry attends the Wellchild Awards on Sept. 7, 2023.

James Whatling

Having the prince there is a great morale boost. The WellChild Awards are "the pinnacle of our mission which is to ensure that children and young people with serious illness have the very best chance to thrive. The awards are a celebration of that and embodies everything that our charity is about.”

It has been a challenging few years since the pandemic, and “in the context of a cost of living crisis and high inflationary environment,” which makes fundraising difficult, the executive says.

“At the same time, demand for help and support is sky-high. It is a challenging time. But we are in a really good place and are excited about the future and what we can achieve,” James tells PEOPLE, sharing that WellChild is about to set out a new strategy to “meet the challenges of families of the next few years.”

More than 100,000 children and young people are living across the U.K. with serious health needs, WellChild says. The awards honor the awe-inducing qualities of children and young people living with serious illnesses or complex medical needs and highlight the dedication of nurses, parents and siblings who help to provide the kids with healthy and happy lives.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Harry has attended 11 of the awards ceremonies, and Meghan joined him at the awards in 2018 and 2019. The Duke of Sussex is set to present the Award for Inspirational Child (aged 4 to 6) and give a speech at the ceremony on Thursday.

The Duke of Sussex was last in the U.K. in June when he spent two days giving testimony in court against Mirror Group Newspapers for alleged unlawful information gathering. The month before, he made a quick trip to his native country for his father King Charles' coronation ceremony.

While Prince Harry stops in London for the WellChild Awards on the eve of the anniversary of his grandmother’s death and before the Invictus Games in Germany, which start Saturday, sources say that there is no chance of a reunion with his brother or father. Prince William feels betrayed by Harry’s claims in his memoir, Spare, and the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, but he is dealing with his feelings privately, insiders say in this week’s exclusive PEOPLE cover story.

A source who knows both brothers says the public drama “has quieted down a bit.”

In matters both personal and professional, “there is an enormous loss,” says a source close to the royal household, “as [the Queen] played a very important part in all of their lives. But I’m impressed at how smoothly things are moving forward given all the little hiccups that there are in the background."

Related Articles
Peter Phillips attends the Tusk Conservation Awards 2022 at Hampton Court Palace on November 01, 2022 in London, England; King Charles III before inspecting Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, at the gates of Balmoral, as he takes up summer residence at Balmoral Castle on August 21, 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland
Peter Phillips Convinced Uncle King Charles to Have an Ice Rink in 'Backyard' of Royal Residence
Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks to Pret staff with CEO Pano Christou (L) during a visit to Pret A Manger
Prince William Steps Out to Champion Homelessness Project as Prince Harry Returns to the U.K.
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh carriage driving in the Laurent Perrier meet of the British Driving Society on day 5 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 15, 2011 in Windsor, England.
Royal Photographer Says Prince Philip Kept Erotic Book on His Shelf — and 'Laughed' About It!
Princess Beatrice is seen in the Royal Box ahead of the Men's Singles Semi Finals on day twelve of The Championships Wimbledon 2023
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Announce Exciting Family News
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
King Charles Doesn't See Himself as a 'Caretaker King': 'Plenty of Time to Make a Difference' (Exclusive)
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: Queen Elizabeth greets newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss as she arrives at Balmoral Castle for an audience where she will be invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government on September 6, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. The Queen broke with the tradition of meeting the new prime minister and Buckingham Palace, after needing to remain at Balmoral Castle due to mobility issues. (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth’s Last Photo Was Taken One Year Ago Today — Just Two Days Before Her Death
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (C), accompanied by their parents the Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Return to Lambrook! All About Their School Life
Patrick J. Adams Gives a Nod to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry For 'Suits' Resurgence on Netflix
Patrick J. Adams Gives Cheeky Nod to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry After 'Suits' Streaming Resurgence
Britain's King Charles III (L) walks with his son Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex as they arrive at St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
Is There Hope for King Charles and Prince Harry to Reconcile? 'They Had a Great Relationship,' Says Source
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (L-R) Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales on Buckingham Palace balcony during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Ready and Willing to Do the Job' One Year After Queen's Death (Exclusive)
Prince Amadeo and Princess Elisabetta
Royal Baby Alert! Belgium's Prince Amedeo and Princess Elisabetta Welcome Third Child — a Girl Named Alix
James Middleton (Kate's brother) shares photos of a boating adventure with dogs and wife before they welcome a 'little human joining our adventure
James Middleton and Pregnant Alizee Thevenet Take Boat Trip with Their Dogs Before Their 'Little Human' Is Born
Princess Stephanie of Monacoâs Daughter Escapes Burning Man as Floods Dampen Event: âWeâre Outâ
Princess Stephanie of Monaco's Daughter Escapes Burning Man as Rain Dampens Event: 'We're Out'
Queen Elizabeth anniv cover
One Year Without Queen Elizabeth: How the Royal Family Has Coped with the 'Enormous Loss' (Exclusive)
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) and his wife Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations for the 2020 UN Nelson Mandela Prize at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 18 July 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Job Titles Were Left Blank at Los Angeles Soccer Game
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend a Celebration of Culture at Market Theatre Square on May 25, 2023 in Armagh, Northern Ireland
King Charles and Queen Camilla Set to Glitter at Palace of Versailles Gala During Rescheduled State Visit to France