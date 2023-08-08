Prince Harry Rocks an Archewell Foundation Baseball Cap as He Arrives in Tokyo for Sports Summit

The Duke of Sussex was joined by polo star Nacho Figueras, who will also participate alongside Harry in a charity polo game this week

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

Updated on August 8, 2023 09:38AM EDT
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, waves as he arrives to the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London
Prince Harry in June 2023. Photo:

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry has touched down in Tokyo.

On Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex was filmed arriving at Haneda Airport in Japan ahead of the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition on August 9. He was joined by his friend and polo star Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras, who is also participating in the summit.

Prince Harry, 38, wore a polo and a baseball cap featuring the logo for Archewell Foundation, the organization he created with his wife, Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in April 2020, shortly after they officially stepped back as senior royals the previous month, that their new foundation would be called Archewell — a name that shares a connection with their son Archie. In a statement, they explained how they decided on the name, which predates their son’s name.

"Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic, but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," the couple said in the statement.

"Before SussexRoyal came the idea of 'arche' — the Greek word meaning 'source of action,' " they continued. "We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

In the years since, the Archewell Foundation has dedicated considerable resources to youth mental health, online safety and the intersection of social justice and technology.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the athletics on day two of the Invictus Games 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in April 2022.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

At Wednesday's summit, Harry and Figueras will be joined by ISPS Handa Founder Dr. Handa, former New Zealand All Blacks and ISPS Handa Ambassador Dan Carter, Sentebale Chair Sophie Chandauka MBE, Rector and Vice-Chancellor of South Africa’s Stellenbosch University Professor Wim de Villiers and Royal Australian Navy Veteran and Invictus Games Gold Medalist Steve James.

Wednesday's sports summit is just the first event Prince Harry will undertake while in Asia this week. Sentebale — the organization that Harry founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help children in Africa affected by poverty, inequality, HIV/AIDS and more recently COVID-19 — previously announced that the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup will take place at the Singapore Polo Club on August 12. Harry is set to play on the Royal Salute Sentebale Team against the Singapore Polo Club Team captained by Figueras, one of the charity’s longstanding ambassadors.

The Duke of Sussex said in a statement: "The annual Polo Cup is essential to Sentebale’s vital work ensuring children and young people are healthy, resilient, and able to thrive. The funds raised this year will support our Clubs and Camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV. In a time where being HIV positive is no longer a death sentence, we are empowering young people to know their status, stay healthy, and eliminate the stigma so that they can break the cycle."

"We are delighted to return to the renowned Singapore Polo Club in August, and are once again enormously grateful for the polo community and our sponsors, in particular ISPS Handa, for their ongoing commitment to Lesotho and Botswana’s youth," he added.

ASPEN, COLORADO - AUGUST 25: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex plays polo during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 on August 25, 2022 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Sentebale)
Prince Harry plays in the 2022 Sentebale Polo Cup. Chris Jackson/Getty

Figueras met Prince Harry at a charity match benefiting Sentebale in 2007.

"From day one, I saw how committed he was to his charity," the Argentine polo player previously told PEOPLE. "Fast forward 15 years, I've been to Lesotho with him a few times, and I've seen what great work the charity does and how important it is for a lot of kids, how committed he is, how much he really cares about it."

ASPEN, COLORADO - AUGUST 25: (L-R) Sentebale Ambassador Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex play polo during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 on August 25, 2022 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Sentebale)
Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry at the 2022 Sentebale Polo Cup. Chris Jackson/Getty

In the past two years, Prince Harry stayed close to home for the Sentebale Polo Cup, with the event taking place in Aspen, Colorado — just a short flight from California, where Harry lives with Meghan and their two children, 4-year-old son Prince Archie and 2-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet.

However, the charity match has taken place around the world since the first event in 2010, which took place in Barbados. Other host countries included the U.K., Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa and Italy.

Singapore previously hosted the charity polo cup in 2017.

Since 2010, the annual match has raised over $14 million to support Sentebale’s work with young people.

