Prince George Visits Prince William's Alma Mater Eton College — Will He Follow in Dad's Footsteps?

Prince George was spotted with Prince William and Kate Middleton at Eton College, where Prince William and Prince Harry both attended school

Published on June 22, 2023 12:30PM EDT
Prince George Visits Prince William's Alma Mater Eton College â Will He Follow in Dad's Footsteps
Prince George and Prince William. Photo:

Samir Hussein/WireImage, Tom Wargacki/WireImage

Prince George may be following in dad Prince William's footsteps at Eton College.

This week, 9-year-old George was spotted at Eton with his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton. The all-boys boarding school with 1,350 students, where both Prince William and Prince Harry attended as teenagers, is just a short drive from the family's Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor.

Although Eton College students are between the ages of 13 and 18, they must be registered before June 30 of the school year the boy turns 10. Prince George will mark his 10th birthday next month. According to the school's website, "After this, the only route of entry will be through scholarships or Sixth Form entry, which open in Year 8 (for Year 9 entry) and Year 11 (for Sixth Form entry)."

The school costs nearly $20,000 per term, and there are three terms per year. There is also a $500 registration fee.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (C), accompanied by their parents the Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School
Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte attend their first day at Lambrook School. Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images

Prince George currently attends Lambrook School with his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. The preparatory school educates children up to age 13.

After previously being enrolled in London schools, the royal trio started at the new school in September after the family relocated their home base to Windsor.

It marked the first time that George, Charlotte and Louis all attended the same school together — Prince George and Princess Charlotte previously attended Thomas's Battersea, not far from the family's Kensington Palace home in London, while Prince Louis was enrolled in Willcocks Nursery School.

British Royal Diana, Princess of Wales (1961-1997), wearing a blue jacket over a black dress, with Eton housemaster Dr Andrew Gailey, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Prince Charles outside Manor House on Prince William's first day at Eton College in Eton, Berkshire, England
Prince William is joined by his family at his first day at Eton College in 1995.

Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Archive/Getty


When Prince William enrolled at Eton College in 1995, he became the first senior royal to attend the school. While his father King Charles and grandfather Prince Philip both went to Gordonstoun in Scotland, Prince William did have family who were alumni — both Princess Diana's brother and father attended Eton.

Some of Queen Elizabeth's first cousins — including the Duke of Kent, the Duke of Gloucester and Prince Michael of Kent — also attended Eton.

In a scene reenacted by The Crown, Prince William was joined by Prince Harry, Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles for his first day at Eton College, where he signed the Entrance Book in front of photographers.

Prince William signs the traditional Entrance Book watched by his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and younger brother, Prince Harry, at Eton College
Prince William signs the Entrance Book surrounded by his family at Eton College in 1995.

PA Images via Getty

Following the divorce of his parents, Queen Elizabeth started a new tradition: Sunday lunches with her grandson.

"The prince takes his style from his royal grandmother, who intervened as the marriage of William's parents dissolved in 1995," Robert Lacey, a veteran royal historian and author of the best-selling book Battle of the Brothers, previously wrote for PEOPLE. "The 13-year-old was in a fragile place — alone and just starting boarding at the elite Eton College across the river from Windsor. Concerned for her grandson's emotional state, the Queen invited William up to join her when Eton boys went home for the weekend."

Prince William Using His Computer At His Desk At Eton College Boarding School
Prince William on his computer at Eton College.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Lacey previously said that the lunches between the Queen and Prince William were Prince Philip's idea.

"Philip was crucial in helping coach William as a future King," he said. "It was Philip's idea to set up the lunches between William and his grandmother. When the time came for the Queen to talk business with William, Philip would quietly excuse himself because he didn't feel that the constitutional side of the Queen's job was something he wanted to interfere in."

Although Eton College is a boarding school, Prince George will similarly be able to visit his family nearby in Windsor.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 06: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Royal Victorian Order), Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Order of the Garter), Page of Honour Ralph Tollemache and Prince George of Wales (in his role as Page of Honour) watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III & Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

In addition to participating in Trooping the Colour and other family event, Prince George recently stepped into the royal spotlight at the coronation of his grandfather on May 6. George, who is second in line to the throne behind his father, was one of the four Pages of Honor assisting King Charles during the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Prince George's coronation participation marked the first time in modern royal history that a future monarch is officially involved in such a service. According to The Telegraph, George became the youngest future king to play an official role in a crowning ceremony. While his grandfather King Charles and great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth similarly attended their parents' coronations in 1953 and 1937, they only watched the service.

