Prince George Lets Out a Big Sneeze During Trooping the Colour Carriage Ride — See the Moment

Somebody hand Prince George a tissue!

The eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton let out a big sneeze during his carriage ride at Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

The moment could be seen on air and in a clip shared to Twitter, as the second in line to the British throne was seated beside his siblings — Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — and across from Princess Kate and Queen Camilla.

The wholesome moment shows Prince George begin to wince, as his siblings — especially Louis —turned to look at him out of curiosity while he puts his two hands over his face. After a big sneeze and a few smiles in the carriage, the trio continued chatting.

Prince Louis also had a funny nose moment, making a face as he appeared to smell something unpleasant — likely one of the hundreds of horses taking part in the procession.

Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, waved to the crowds as they traveled from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade during the festivities in London.

Helping celebrate their grandfather King Charles' first official birthday parade as monarch, the trio passed thousands of well-wishers lining the grand, tree-lined and flag-bedecked Mall. The set-up marked their second go-ahead on a carriage following their debut during last year's event, in which they celebrated the late Queen Elizabeth.

Just as he did then, Prince Louis sat in the middle of his two older siblings, but their father Prince William, who turns 41 on Wednesday, did not join them on board. Instead, he was seen on horseback as Colonel of the Welsh Guards, which this year are the regiment whose "colour," or flag containing the regiment’s honors, will be presented to the King.

The Prince of Wales wore his official uniform of the high-ranking, honorary officer role and tall bearskin hat — a week after watching over the troops in their rehearsal for the big parade.

HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty

While the event marked Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' second time riding in a horse-drawn coach as part of the Trooping the Colour events, they all previously appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the flypast. Prince George first did so in 2015, Princess Charlotte in 2016 and Prince Louis in 2019.

They royal trio also previously rode in a horse-drawn carriage immediately following the coronation of King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, on May 6.

The annual Trooping the Colour celebration marks the military’s tribute to the monarch, whose actual birthday is November. The reason that June is traditionally chosen for the parade is a practical one rather than anything else: the weather is almost guaranteed to be better. Even for the late Queen Elizabeth, whose birthday was in April, June was felt to be a better bet.

The royal traditions will continue next week when the annual Order of the Garter Day parade and service takes place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. In addition, some of the family will attend the Royal Ascot horse races over the following days.