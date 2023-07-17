Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Cutest Wimbledon Moments — and Most Animated Reactions!

The lucky brother and sister seemed excited by the thrilling men’s singles final — calling for a look back at their cutest moments in the Royal Box and beyond.

01 of 16 Princess Charlotte Princess Charlotte pets a police dog on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16. Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Princess Charlotte pet a police dog as the family made their way into the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, of which Princess Kate serves as patron.

02 of 16 The Wales family Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon 2023. Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Princess Charlotte and Prince George coordinated for the event in blue — George wore a suit and tie while Charlotte sported a patterned dress.

03 of 16 Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte watch Wimbledon on July 16. Getty Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte made a matching fashion statement in the front row — sunglasses! The mother and daughter most recently coordinated in silver floral headpieces for the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla on May 6, and both brought shades to keep the sunshine out of their eyes on Sunday.

04 of 16 Prince George and Prince William Prince George and Prince William watch Wimbledon on July 16. Karwai Tang/WireImage William and George (who turns 10 this week!) smiled from their seats at the men’s singles final. The dad and lad share a love of sports and recently watched England play Australia at a cricket match on July 1. The Prince of Wales works to ensure such outings “are more relaxed and don’t have to be stressful,” a royal source tells PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story.

05 of 16 Princess Charlotte and Prince George Princess Charlotte and Prince George chat while watching the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 16. Karwai Tang/WireImage Prince George seemed to show his sister the royal ropes and spoke close as they took in the competition. The second in line to the throne went to Wimbledon for the first time with Prince William and Kate last year.

06 of 16 Princess Charlotte and Prince George Princess Charlotte and Prince George watch Wimbledon on July 16 in the Royal Box. Karwai Tang/WireImage Prince George couldn’t help but cover his face during an especially intense moment of play! The men’s singles finals pitted Novak Djokovic of Serbia against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain for the iconic golden Wimbledon Trophy — and glory.

07 of 16 Princess Charlotte and Prince George Princess Charlotte and Prince George lean in for a closer look at the Wimbledon Court on July 16. Karwai Tang/WireImage

The little princess removed her sunglasses for a better look at the action.

08 of 16 Princess Charlotte and Prince George We have a winner! Princess Charlotte and Prince George cheer during the Wimbledon men's singles final on July 16. Karwai Tang/WireImage Game, set, match! The young prince and princess erupted in cheers as Alcaraz won, dethroning reigning Wimbledon champ Djokovic. The 20-year-old prodigy clinched his first Wimbledon win and second Grand Slam title by a score of 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

09 of 16 Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William cheer at Wimbledon. Karwai Tang/WireImage Prince George and Princess Charlotte weren’t the only ones that got emotional — so did their parents! The Prince and Princess of Wales cheered along from their prime spots in the Royal Box.

10 of 16 Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William and King Felipe Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales speak with King Felipe of Spain at Wimbledon on July 16. Karwai Tang/WireImage Royal reunion! Prince George and Princess Charlotte said hello to King Felipe of Spain in the Royal Box. King Felipe recently attended the May crowning with his wife Queen Letizia, and shared a shot from behind the scenes of Wimbledon with the Wales family (minus Prince Louis) on social media.

11 of 16 Carlos Alcaraz and Kate Middleton Kate Middleton gives the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at Wimbledon 2023. Shi Tang/Getty After the match, Princess Kate headed down to the court to award the trophy to Alcaraz, who greeted her with a bow.

12 of 16 Novak Djokovic and Kate Middleton Kate Middleton gives the runner-up's trophy to Novak Djokovic of Serbia at Wimbledon 2023. Shi Tang/Getty Djokovic also bowed to the Princess of Wales as he approached her to collect the runner-up's prize.

13 of 16 The Prince and Princess of Wales' family Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the Royal International Air Tattoo on July 14. Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images Before they went to Wimbledon, Prince William and Princess Kate kicked off the weekend by taking all three kids to the Royal International Air Tattoo at Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford on Friday. The world’s largest military air show draws over 200,000 visitors each July and benefits The Royal Air Force Charitable Trust, which works to support the air force and engage young people in aviation. The Wales family has a special connection to the branch — William flew for the RAF Search and Rescue Force in Wales from 2010 to 2013 and serves as Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby, while Princess Kate is Honorary Air Commodore of the Air Cadets.

14 of 16 Prince George, Prince William and Princess Charlotte Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Royal International Air Tattoo on July 14. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince George tried his hand at raising a ramp during the meaningful field trip with his parents and siblings.

The royals poignantly toured the C-17 Globemaster III that flew Queen Elizabeth’s body back to London following her death in Scotland in September 2022.



15 of 16 Princess Charlotte Chris Jackson/Getty Images Princess Charlotte stuck close to her mom as her brothers bounded around.

