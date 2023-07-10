School's Out for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis! How They'll Spend Their Summer

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are starting their summer.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children recently completed their year at Lambrook School, where the trio started together in September. After the family's big move last year from London to Windsor, this will be the first full summer for the Prince and Princess of Wales and their kids based at Adelaide Cottage.

George, 9, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5, may not have class again until September, but they'll be plenty busy in the next couple of months.

RELATED: Prince Louis Holds His Nose at Trooping the Colour — Is This the Reason Why?

The family spends much of their time at their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall. Princess Kate and Prince William, both 41, have previously talked about some of the activities enjoyed there by the kids — from baking and cooking in the kitchen to arts and crafts projects. But their favorite thing is likely spending time outdoors.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour 2023. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

In a 2020 interview with the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Kate told host Giovanna Fletcher that she was happiest when "I'm with my family outside in the countryside, and we're all filthy dirty."

"Someone did ask me the other day, what would you want your children to remember about their childhood?" she said. "And I thought that was a really good question, because actually if you really think about that, is it that I'm sitting down trying to do their maths and spelling homework over the weekend?"

"Or is it the fact that we've gone out and lit a bonfire and sat around trying to cook sausages that hasn't worked because it's too wet?" she continued.

Prince William and Princess Kate shared a rare glimpse at their off-duty life in a surprise video released in honor of their 10th anniversary in 2021. The video opened with the family walking up dunes on the beach. They are also seen running around — at one point, Prince William pops out of the trees to chase Princess Charlotte, much to the delight of Prince Louis!

RELATED: Kate Middleton Explains How Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Are All Different (Exclusive)



Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte also play on a seesaw before the family of five roasts marshmallows over a campfire — something they recently did again during a volunteer day during King Charles' coronation weekend.



Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton take part in the Big Help Out in May 2023. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In addition to possible domestic getaways — favorite spots include the Isles of Scilly or the Lake District — Kate and William might take their kids abroad. One popular royal destination is the Caribbean island of Mustique, which the Queen's sister Princess Margaret famously called "the only place I can relax." The Prince and Princess of Wales have also had a family vacation in Jordan, where they posed for their 2021 Christmas card photo.

Each summer, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis join members of the royal family in Scotland. Queen Elizabeth traditionally spent the summer months at Balmoral Castle, where she died in September at age 96. It's likely that King Charles and Queen Camilla will continue the royal tradition, with plenty of visits from their family members.



Prince George and Prince William attend Wimbledon. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty

It's also possible that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will accompany their parents at a sporting event or two. Last July, George made his Wimbledon debut in the Royal Box to watch the men's final with his parents.

RELATED: King Charles Poses with Heirs Prince William and Prince George in New Coronation Portrait

Princess Charlotte similarly had an exciting solo day out with Kate and William last August at the Commonwealth Games. She watched a number of events, including gymnastics, which she revealed to be her favorite.

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince William attend the Commonwealth Games in 2022. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty

Prince George also has an exciting event on the calendar this month: on July 22, he'll celebrate his 10th birthday.

While lots of fun is surely in store, Kate previously revealed that her three kids helped with farm animals during their school break.

As they were shown around a Welsh farm by Gary and Jess Yeomans, Prince William spotted a robot silage sweeper in one of the barns. When Gary explained it could be used to move feed, Kate replied: "That was George's job at half term — moving feed."

Prince George takes part in the Big Help Out in May 2023.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

It's been a big year for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who have stepped into the royal spotlight more since their grandfather became monarch. In addition to attending King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation on May 6 — with George taking on the role of a Page of Honor during the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey — the cute trio appeared again during the Big Help Out days later. The day of volunteering with a local Scout troop saw Prince George using a drill to work on a project, Princess Charlotte painting and Prince Louis shoveling dirt into a wheelbarrow.

Prince Louis at the Big Help Out in May 2023. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The kids appeared again last month at Trooping the Colour, where they took part in a horse-drawn carriage ride and waved from the Buckingham Palace balcony.