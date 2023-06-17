Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Ride in Horse-Drawn Carriage at Trooping the Colour

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are celebrating their grandfather King Charles' first official birthday parade!

The three children of Kate Middleton and Prince William returned to the annual Trooping the Colour event on Saturday, riding in a horse-drawn carriage from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade as part of the festivities in London.

As the carriage proceeded towards the parade ground, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, showed off their royal waves as they greeted thousands of well-wishers lining the grand, tree-lined and flag-bedecked Mall.

While Princess Kate sported a green ensemble — a dress by Singapore-based designer Andrew Gn paired with a matching hat by Philip Treacy — red was the color of choice for the Wales children. The color coordination was a clear nod to William and Kate's new roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales, as green and red are prominent colors of the Welsh flag!

Princess Charlotte wore a white and red dress while Prince George and Prince Louis sported red ties. Louis also added an extra pop of the hue in his red shorts!

Princess Charlotte. Chris Jackson/Getty

George, Charlotte, and Louis all made their carriage debut last year after Trooping the Colour was scaled down in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2022 birthday parade was the first major event of the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations that marked her incredible 70-year reign.

Dad Prince William, who turns 41 on Wednesday, was not alongside his children on Saturday morning for the carriage ride. Instead, he was on horseback as Colonel of the Welsh Guards, which this year are the regiment whose "colour," or flag containing the regiment’s honors, will be presented to the King.

The Prince of Wales wore his official uniform of the high-ranking, honorary officer role and tall bearskin hat. Last weekend, William was in charge as he watched over the troops in their rehearsal for the big parade.

After the military’s tribute, which will see the Welsh Guards lead the other guards regiments on Horse Guards Parade, the family will take the short carriage ride back up the Mall. The family will then reunite at the palace and appear on the balcony for the flypast from the Royal Air Force.

Prince George and Prince Louis. HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty

Although this was Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' second time riding in a horse-drawn coach as part of the Trooping the Colour events, they all made their debuts on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the flypast before. Prince George made his first appearance at Trooping the Colour in 2015 carried by dad Prince William, while Princess Charlotte made her adorable debut the following year in a pink ensemble. It was Prince Louis' turn to steal the show in 2019, excitedly waving and pointing to the sky during his first balcony appearance.

They also rode in a horse-drawn carriage immediately following the coronation of King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, on May 6.

They not only took part in the Westminster Abbey service, but George and Charlotte also enjoyed the concert at Windsor Castle and — re-joined by little Louis — helped mom and dad at a volunteering event with the scouts on May 8.

Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty

The annual celebration marks the military’s tribute to the monarch, whose actual birthday is November. The reason that June is traditionally chosen for the parade is a practical one rather than anything else: the weather is almost guaranteed to be better. Even for the late Queen Elizabeth, whose birthday was in April, June was felt to be a better bet.

Trooping the Colour 2023. HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty

The royal traditions will continue next week when the annual Order of the Garter Day parade and service takes place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. In addition, some of the family will attend the Royal Ascot horse races over the following days.