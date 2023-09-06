Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Return to Lambrook! All About Their School Life

Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children are heading back to school, returning to Lambrook where they started last year after the family moved to Windsor

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

Published on September 6, 2023 10:13AM EDT
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (C), accompanied by their parents the Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School
Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte as children start at Lambrook School in September 2023. Photo: Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images

Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and Prince Louis are putting their uniforms on for the first day of the new school year!

Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children headed back to the classroom on Wednesday, returning for their second year at Lambrook School in the Berkshire countryside. The change of school came after the family relocated from London to Windsor last summer — and meant that George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5, would all be attending the same school for the first time. (While Prince George and Princess Charlotte were together at Thomas's Battersea in London, Prince Louis was still attending nursery school before the move.)

While known to be one of the top prep schools in the U.K., Lambrook goes far beyond a traditional academic curriculum. The school offers impressive drama and music facilities as well as something that is likely of particular interest to the Prince and Princess of Wales' family: sports!

According to Lambrook's website, "Our facilities are second-to-none and include all-weather surface cricket, football, netball and hockey pitches, a well-equipped sports hall, a 25-metre indoor swimming pool, squash and tennis courts, dance studio, a nine-hole golf course and cricket squares of unsurpassed quality."

Taking after their sporty parents, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all athletes.

Princess Kate, who supports England as patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union, previously revealed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are both playing rugby, noting that her eldest child is tall so "he has the physique." The Princess of Wales has also said that Prince Louis is "mad" about the sport.

Prince William has described his daughter as a "budding star" in soccer, but Princess Charlotte revealed her favorite sport is actually gymnastics while attending the Commonwealth Games with her parents in 2022.

Watched by his father Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales tries his hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Prince William and Prince George in May 2023. Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Inside the classroom, lessons are 35 minutes long, and students are mixed in grades of ability rather than age. The curriculum includes English, math, French, science, Latin, Greek, history, geography, art, drama, music and physical education.

Beyond core subjects, there are classes available in filmmaking, animation, cookery and a $7 million design and technology building that houses an art studio, science labs and computer suites.

And learning goes outside the classroom at Lambrook — literally. With a strong focus on outdoor learning, Prince Louis might be den building and splashing in muddy puddles one day and collecting chicken eggs on another. The school also has bee hives — something Kate, who practices beekeeping at the family's Anmer Hall home on the Sandringham estate and makes her own honey, may be particularly interested in asking her children when they get home from a school day.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales , Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in June 2023.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Lambrook School goes up to age 13, and its graduates go on to impressive schools. Earlier this year, Prince George was spotted at Eton College with his parents, indicating he may follow in Prince William's footsteps at the all-boys boarding school. (Although Eton College students are between the ages of 13 and 18, they must be registered before June 30 of the school year the boy turns 10.)

When Prince William enrolled at Eton in 1995, he became the first senior royal to attend the school. While his father King Charles and grandfather Prince Philip both went to Gordonstoun in Scotland, William did have alumni in the family — both Princess Diana's brother and father attended Eton.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

British Royal Diana, Princess of Wales (1961-1997), wearing a blue jacket over a black dress, with Eton housemaster Dr Andrew Gailey, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Prince Charles outside Manor House on Prince William's first day at Eton College in Eton, Berkshire, England
Prince William begins school at Eton College in 1995.

Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Archive/Getty

Princess Kate and Princess William's children have starred in first day of school portraits in past years, but they don't occur every year. That's because the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, treat school as a private area so that their kids can grow up in as pressure-free an atmosphere as possible.

Instead, pictures have only been released for special milestones, like first days at new schools. Last year marked such an occasion, when Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince George were photographed wearing their matching uniforms for a preview day for new students with their parents.

As classes began the following day, Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended her state funeral and committal service later that month.

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales depart Buckingham Palace in a horse drawn carriage to attend Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in June 2023.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Now that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are back in the classroom, Prince William and Princess Kate are set to return to royal duties after taking a summer break. The couple's last public engagement was a fun affair — attending the Wimbledon men's final with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in July.

Prince William already has a big work trip on the calendar for September: he's set to travel to New York City for events on Sept. 18 and Sept. 19, including the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit. The event serves as a rev-up to the 2023 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, which will take place in Singapore on Nov. 7.

