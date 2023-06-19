Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Nanny Spotted Taking Photos at Trooping the Colour

Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo captured a behind-the-scenes moment of Kate Middleton and her children before they got in a horse-drawn carriage at the palace

Published on June 19, 2023 01:24PM EDT
Queen Camilla and Catherine Princess of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Trooping The Colour, London, UK - 17 Jun 2023
Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte. Photo:

Photo by Shutterstock 

There were plenty of professional photographers on-hand at Trooping the Colour on Saturday, but royal nanny Maria Teresa Rurrion Borrallo used her phone to capture some behind-the-scenes snaps of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis!

Borrallo, who has worked for Prince William and Kate Middleton since Prince George was a baby, was seen holding up her phone inside Buckingham Palace during the weekend's events. She appeared to take pictures of the Princess of Wales leaning down to speak to her children before they climbed aboard a royal carriage at the start of King Charles' birthday parade.

This isn't the first time that Nanny Maria has made an appearance at Trooping the Colour. In previous years, she has been spotted peeking out of Buckingham Palace's windows with the royal kids, watching all the action from inside.

Borrallo lived with Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate, 41, at their Kensington Palace home to help raise Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. However, William and Kate moved to Adelaide Cottage, which only has four bedrooms, last year. Although Borrallo could no longer live in the same home as the family, she remains the children's caretaker. 

Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, accompanied by their nanny Maria Teresa Borrallo, watch from a window of Buckingham Palace during the annual Trooping the Colour Parade on June 17, 2017
Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo and Prince George in 2017.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty 

Borrallo was born in Spain and studied at Norland College, a U.K. institution offering childcare training. Nanny Maria made her first public appearance with the couple during their 2014 tour of New Zealand and Australia when Prince George was 9 months old. 

Since then, she has been seen at major royal events, including weddings where she keeps young bridesmaids and page boys on their best behavior. One of her most famous appearances happened at Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015, when she wore a bowler hat that inspired comparisons to the fictional Mary Poppins

“Maria loves the children dearly,” a source told PEOPLE in 2018. “She can be firm and strict, but she is very loving and soft with them too.”

Prince George's nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo (in her Norland Nanny Uniform) talks to Queen Elizabeth II as they leave the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015
Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

Chris Jackson/Getty

This year's Trooping the Colour was the first with King Charles as the new U.K. monarch. There were many similarities to past ceremonies though, including Prince Louis' habit of stealing the spotlight. Louis was seen holding his nose in the royal carriage, perhaps because of the hundreds of horses taking part in the parade that require their own clean-up crew, while George let out a big sneeze.

Once the three children arrived at the Buckingham Palace balcony, Prince Louis showed off more animated reactions. While the Red Arrows Aerobatic Team of the Royal Air Force soared above, he puffed his cheeks while he held out his arms. He also stood with his family as "God Save the King" was played before they returned to the palace.

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The event saw the branches of the U.K. military marking the official birthday of the British sovereign. It is typically planned down to the last detail, but there was one surprise for King Charles: 18 typhoon jets that spelled out "CR" in the sky. This stands for Charles and Rex, Latin for king. "CR" is the King's royal cypher, which replaces the late Queen Elizabeth II's "ERII" cypher on government documents and U.K. mailboxes. 

