Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are celebrating their grandfather King Charles at at the first Trooping the Colour of his reign with a royal staple: the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance!

Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children joined a small group of fellow members of the royal family on the palace balcony to watch the armed forces planes perform a flypast, the final event of the public celebration of the monarch's birthday.

Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, all showed off their royal waves as they greeted the crowds gathered along The Mall in London. Prince Louis even did a double-handed wave — a move that both of his siblings have done before!

Little Louis, who is known for stealing the show at family events with his funny faces and excited gestures, also gave a salute during the balcony appearance.

Of course, the Prince and Princess of Wales' children are now experienced pros when it comes to their balcony outings. Prince George made his first appearance outside Buckingham Palace at his first Trooping the Colour in 2015 in the arms of his father, while Princess Charlotte made her debut the following year. It was Prince Louis' turn to steal the show in 2019, enthusiastically waving as he was held by both Prince William and Princess Kate for his first balcony appearance. Even his parents couldn't help but giggle at his adorable gestures.

While Trooping the Colour was scaled down in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the royal family returned to the tradition last year in full force. In fact, the parade marking Queen Elizabeth's birthday kicked off a four-day celebration of her Platinum Jubilee, her 70th year on the throne. The history-making monarch died a few months later in September at age 96.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis stepped out onto the Buckingham Palace balcony just last month following King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey. The royal kids rode from the ancient church to the palace in a horse-drawn carriage and watched a flypast alongside the newly crowned monarch.

While Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis stood right in front of their parents, Prince George was slightly separated from his immediate family. Instead, William and Kate's eldest son, who is second in line to the throne, stood with the three other boys acting as King Charles' Pages of Honors for the crowning ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis rode in a horse-drawn carriage as part of the Trooping the Colour procession. The trio — who made their carriage debut just last year — hopped in the Ascot Landau with Princess Kate and Queen Camilla.

Although King Charles was born on November 14, the tradition of marking the monarch's birthday with a public celebration is a centuries-old tradition within the British royal family. And the reason for the event happening in June is just a practical one — there is likely better weather!

Queen Elizabeth's actual birthday was April 21, but it was celebrated by the public each June. King Charles announced the summer date for his first Trooping the Colour back in December, keeping the event around the same time as his mother.