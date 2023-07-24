Prince George is growing up — and looking a whole lot like his dad, Prince William!

The second in line to the throne turned 10 on Saturday, and his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton continued their tradition by releasing a new birthday portrait to celebrate the occasion. George posed for royal photographer Millie Pilkington earlier this month in Windsor, where he sat on steps wearing a checked button-down shirt, teal pants and suede oxfords.

From his sandy hair to his bright smile, Prince George's resemblance to Prince William around the same age is uncanny.

RELATED: Prince George's Birthday Begins with Sweet Tribute from King Charles and Queen Camilla

But George isn't the only one who twins with William. His 8-year-old sister Princess Charlotte also bears a striking resemblance to the Prince of Wales — and William once confused a picture of himself as a child with Charlotte during an outing in 2020.

Meanwhile, 5-year-old Prince Louis is often compared to his mom Princess Kate. "Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate," a friend previously told PEOPLE. "She loves it and thinks it's very sweet — she often jokes that he's the only one of her kids who actually looks like her!"

Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Prince William visit Thorpe Park in 1992. Bob Collier/Sygma/Sygma via Getty

Prince William, 41, and his eldest son appear to share a tight bond, and George’s childhood mirrors his father’s in many ways. While school was the focus for a young William like it is for George today, King Charles and Princess Diana’s eldest son stepped out for both formal and fun events, from holidays with the rest of the royal family to theme park trips with his mother and brother, Prince Harry.



Prince George recently got to enjoy a bit of both during a surprise visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at Royal Air Force Fairford in Gloucestershire, England. On July 14, Prince William and Princess Kate brought their three kids to the world’s largest military air show, which draws over 200,000 people and benefits The Royal Air Force Charitable Trust. The field trip was meaningful, as the Wales family took time to tour the toured the C-17 Globemaster III that flew Queen Elizabeth's body back to London following her death in Scotland in September 2022.



Prince George of Wales raises the ramp on the C17 plane at RAF Fairford. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all seemed intrigued as they explored the larger space during the day out. George tried his hand at raising a ramp while Louis sweetly sat on a quad — and even gave a wave.



RELATED: What Prince George Is Really Like Behind the Scenes: 'He's a Cracking Lad' (Exclusive)

That Sunday, Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined William and Kate at Wimbledon. The outing marked Charlotte’s first time attending the elite tennis tournament, and George appeared to patiently break down the competition from their prime spot in the Royal Box.

Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales watch Wimbledon. Karwai Tang/WireImage

While Prince George may seem shy compared to confident Princess Charlotte and carefree Prince Louis at some royal events, sources tell PEOPLE the young prince is truly coming into his own.

"He's a cracking lad," a close family friend exclusively tells PEOPLE.

Adds British children’s wear designer Amaia Arrieta, whose clothes the Wales kids have worn for years: "I think George knows the drill by now. You can see he’s really grown into it and looks more relaxed than ever."



Prince George of Wales before his tenth birthday in Windsor, England. Millie Pilkington/Getty

The young royal celebrated his 10th birthday outside of the spotlight, which perhaps included a family vacation but definitely starred some cake! Princess Kate recently asked Great British Baking Show finalist Alice Fevronia for baking and decorating tips during a National Health Service anniversary party.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"The princess was actually asking a lot of baking tips like, 'How did you get the buttercream so smooth?' " Fevronia — who was in the 2019 series of the hit show — recently told PEOPLE. "She mentioned that she'd been up quite late on a couple of occasions trying to decorate the kids' birthday cakes."

