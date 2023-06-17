Prince George and Prince Louis Twin in Red Ties During Trooping the Colour Appearance

Prince George and Prince Louis might be four years apart in age, but that didn't stop them from twinning at Trooping the Colour over the weekend.

The two sons of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, appeared in a carriage during Saturday's festivities in a pair of matching red ties, as the duo sat beside their sister Princess Charlotte, who also sported a hint of red in her white dress.

In photos from the annual celebration marking the military’s tribute to the monarch, the trio can be seen riding in a horse-drawn carriage from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade as part of the big day in London — all sporting a splash of red.

While Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 5, wore the red around their necks along with their respective suits, Princess Charlotte, 8, sported the color as part of a mainly white sailor dress.

Neil Mockford/Getty

This wasn't Prince Louis' first time wearing a tie, as the youngest of the three royals wore his first tie with a blazer out during his Easter debut with the royal family for their annual holiday church outing in April.

During the special moment, Prince Louis held hands with mom, 41, as they trailed closely behind dad, 40, and siblings while they made their way to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for the service. Prince Louis paired his blue tie with sky blue shorts by British children's wear designer Rachel Riley.

"This was the first time we saw his little brother Louis wear a blazer and tie in public, and the fact that the Princess of Wales chose sky blue rather than navy made the outfit more fun and age-appropriate," Riley told PEOPLE at the time. "He also matched perfectly with his mother and sister, something which he can still do as the youngest sibling."

DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty

As for this weekend's festivities, Prince Louis joined his two older siblings — and sat in the middle of them — during the carriage ride for his grandfather's first official birthday parade. The trio showed off their royal waves as they greeted thousands of well-wishers lining the grand, tree-lined and flag-bedecked Mall.

The red color coordination was a nod to William and Kate's new roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales. Kate wore green, and together the family represented the colors of the Welsh flag.

George, Charlotte, and Louis all made their carriage debut in 2022 after Trooping the Colour was scaled down the two previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year's event marked the start of the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Although Prince William rode horseback in the procession, the family posed on the balcony together at the palace, as Prince William and King Charles were joined by Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton, William and Kate's three children, Princess Anne, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

It marked one of the smallest groupings in recent royal history after the late Queen Elizabeth made a change in 2022 by limiting the photo op to only senior working members of the royal family and some of their children.

Trooping the Colour. Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty

The annual celebration marks the military’s tribute to the monarch, whose actual birthday is November. June is traditionally chosen for the parade is due to weather purposes.

The royal traditions will continue next week when the annual Order of the Garter Day parade and service takes place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. In addition, some of the family will attend the Royal Ascot horse races over the following days.