Prince George and Prince Louis Zip into Raincoats in New Photo from ‘Family Day Out’ at Air Show

The royals covered up as they made a rainy day visit to a major air show on Friday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton took their three children for a fun day at the Royal International Air Tattoo at Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford in Gloucestershire, England. The royal family smiled in a group photo posted to Instagram, showing Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 5, protected in their raincoats — and they poked fun at the wet conditions!

"A family day out at the @airtattoo - in the wonderful British summer weather Great exploring the C-17 and meeting @usairforce crew,” the caption read.

Princess Charlotte, 8, like her parents, both 41, opted not to cover up from the rain. She wore a striped dress and a white button-up cardigan with navy tennis shoes that matched her younger brother.

The family saw the world’s largest military air show, which draws over 200,000 visitors each July. The event is a benefit for The Royal Air Force Charitable Trust, which supports the air force and encourages young people to engage in aviation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram post’s caption continued, saying, “Congratulations to the brilliant winners of the Road to RIAT competition on designing a sustainable aircraft for the future of the RAF. ”

Another photo highlighted the kids having fun at the venue, with Prince George touching some equipment as his father laughed behind him. The rest showed Kate meeting attendees of the event, shaking hands and sparking conversation.

The Princess of Wales connected with cadets and stopped by the Techno Zone during her visit. The Techno Zone aims to inspire young people to learn more about science, technology, engineering and math and consider careers in engineering, aviation and aerospace.

She also met winners of Road to RIAT, a year-long competition that challenged students from 300 schools across the U.K. to design a sustainable aircraft for the future of the RAF.

“The family were all looking forward to the trip,” a royal source told PEOPLE of the unannounced outing, which came as a school vacation treat for the Wales kids. The trio recently completed classes at the Lambrook School and are likely excited about summer break.

The family also has a special connection to the branch. Prince William flew for the RAF Search and Rescue Force based at RAF Valley in Anglesey, Wales from 2010 to 2013 and serves as Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby and Princess Kate is the Honorary Air Commodore of the Air Cadets.

William and Kate’s surprise visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo marks their first time attending as a family of five. The couple last checked out the air show with Prince George, then 2 ½, in 2016.

The toddler adorably sported bright blue noise-blocking ear protectors, pointed at planes in the sky, waved to visitors and seemed especially fascinated by the tail rotor of a helicopter.

“I imagine his father has told him about helicopters, so he knew what that was called and kept saying, ‘tail rotor.’ It was good to see his technical knowledge! Some training going on early!” Flight Lieutenant Jim Hobkirk told PEOPLE at the time.