Prince George Enjoys Pizza with Dad Prince William at London Cricket Match

Prince William and Prince George did some father-son bonding while attending a cricket match on Saturday.

The two royals — who love to take in sporting events together — were photographed in a private box as they watched England take on Australia on the fourth day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's in London.

Prince William, 41, wore a light blue button-down shirt with a blue blazer and black shades as he watched the on-field action alongside his eldest son. The little prince, 9, took after his father, wearing a similar outfit consisting of a checked shirt and a dark blue sports coat.

The two were caught often making similar faces during the game as Prince William appeared to point out and explain plays to his son. They were even captured sipping on their drinks in unison in one photo.

Prince William and Prince George watch the cricket action at Lord's in London on July 1. Mike Egerton/PA Wire via ZUMA Press

At the match, an ecstatic Prince George was also presented with a mini-replica of the Ashes urn by Richard Thompson, chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board. Photographers captured the moment on camera, including a proud Prince William smiling over at his son’s excited reaction.

Prince George enjoys a slice of pizza while he and dad Prince William watch a cricket match on July 1. PA Images/INSTARimages

During a break in the play, the pair stood up to get some refreshments. A seemingly hungry Prince George was captured on camera digging into a slice of pizza while he looked out over the venue as his father chatted with other guests including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The royal father and son are also avid soccer fans and were previously spotted in April at a Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.



For that game, the pair sported nearly identical outfits — a dark blue sweater over a blue collared-shirt — as they watched from the executive box. The two were also photographed sharing the same expressions, clapping and cheering excitedly as the game progressed.

The latest father-son hangout comes just one week after Prince George was spotted with Prince William and Kate Middleton at Eton College, where Prince William and Prince Harry both attended school.

The all-boys boarding school, which educates 1,350 students between the ages of 13 and 18, is just a short drive from the family's Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor. Prince George will become eligible to enroll at Eton when he turns 10 on July 22.

Prince William enrolled at Eton in 1995 and became the first senior royal to attend the school. He was shortly followed by his brother.

Prince George currently attends Lambrook School with his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. The preparatory school educates children up to age 13.