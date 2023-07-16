Prince George Joins Kate Middleton, Prince William and Princess Charlotte in the Royal Box at Wimbledon

Prince George won't celebrate his 10th birthday until July 22, but it seems that he got an early present: a trip to Wimbledon!

The young royal joined his parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, as well as his sister, Princess Charlotte, for the men's finals at the prestigious tennis tournament on Sunday.

For the outing, both royal siblings were dressed in blue and sat next to each other.

This is Prince George's second time at Wimbledon after making his debut at the event last summer to watch the finals between Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic.

After Djokovic won the 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3), the athlete allowed Prince George to hold the coveted trophy. "Don't drop it," Prince William, 41, told his son with a laugh.

After some time touching the prize Djokovic had kissed earlier, Kate, also 41, carefully relieved Prince George of his duties and returned it to the champion.

Last year, Prince George got attention for sporting a suit and tie despite hot temperatures. His outfit had to do with the Royal Box's strict dress code, where men are required to wear "suits/jacket and tie," according to the tennis tournament's website.

Prince George has reached the age where he is wearing suits regularly, from family outings like Trooping the Colour, to sporting events like the Euro 2020 soccer tournament.

When he was younger, George wore shorts with knee socks for more formal events.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are working to ensure Prince George has a normal childhood while simultaneously preparing him to someday take the throne.

"It's a massive balancing act," a palace insider tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's cover story. "William and Kate are doing the right thing, protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible, but he's also dipping into duties as a future monarch."

The insider adds, "He’s getting firsthand experience of what it’s like to be a royal and a monarch and firsthand experience of being a normal boy."

Prince George's childhood is very different than that of previous royal heirs, thanks in large part to his mother's childhood outside the royal fold.

"Coming from a different background, she appreciates the

importance of having family time," says a source close to the royal household. "She wasn't brought up in that aristocratic setting where you see the children for a short time each day."