Prince George Is All Grown Up at Air Show! See His First Appearance as a Toddler — and the Then and Now Pics

Prince George’s recent appearance at a military air show wasn’t his first rodeo!

Last Friday, the 9-year-old prince stepped out with his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton and siblings Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, for a surprise visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford in Gloucestershire, England. Though it was Charlotte and Louis’ first time at the world’s largest military air show, which draws over 200,000 people and benefits The Royal Air Force Charitable Trust, George had been before — as a darling toddler.

Seven years ago, Prince William and Kate went to the festival with their eldest, then 2 ½. Charlotte didn’t come along — she was just 1! — and Louis had not been born yet.

Prince George was just a few weeks away from his third birthday when he went to the Royal International Air Tattoo in July 2016 and adorably wore bright blue noise-blocking ear protectors along with a white polo and navy shorts. The little royal was carried around by his dad and held hands with his mom, charming hearts as he waved to visitors and examined the tail rotor of a helicopter.



Kate Middleton and Prince George at the Royal International Air Tattoo in 2016. Samir Hussein/WireImage

“I imagine his father has told him about helicopters, so he knew what that was called and kept saying, ‘tail rotor.’ It was good to see his technical knowledge! Some training going on early!” Flight Lieutenant Jim Hobkirk told PEOPLE at the time.

Prince William and Kate have long had a special connection with the RAF; the Prince of Wales flew for the RAF Search and Rescue Force in Wales from 2010 to 2013 and serves as Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby, while Princess Kate is Honorary Air Commodore of the Air Cadets.



Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 8, 2016. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Fast forward to last Friday, and Prince George looked more grown up than ever at the air show. The young royal (who turns 10 this week!) seemed to sport a shorter haircut than he had on King Charles' coronation day and was taller than mom Kate’s shoulder. The second in line to the throne was all smiles he met senior RAF members and clicked controls to raise a ramp.

Though the Wales family seemed to be having fun during the day out, the visit also included a serious stop. William, Kate and their three kids took time to tour the C-17 Globemaster III that transported Queen Elizabeth’s body back to London following her death at Balmoral Caslte in Scotland in September 2022.

Kate Middleton and Prince George at the Royal International Air Tattoo on July 14. Chris Jackson/Getty

RAF Fairford is about an hour away from the family’s Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor, and a royal source tells PEOPLE they “were all looking forward to the trip,” which came as a school vacation treat for George, Charlotte and Louis. The siblings recently completed classes at the Lambrook School and are likely excited about summer break.

In another highlight on the Wales family calendar, Prince George turns 10 on July 22! Sources tell PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story that the young prince is coming into his own in the royal spotlight.



"He's a cracking lad," a close family friend tells PEOPLE.

Prince George of Wales raises the ramp on a C17 plane at the Royal International Air Tattoo. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Adds British children’s wear designer Amaia Arrieta, whose clothes the three kids have worn for years: "I think George knows the drill by now. You can see he’s really grown into it and looks more relaxed than ever."



Prince George’s confidence was on display at Wimbledon on Sunday, where he attended the men’s singles final with Prince William, Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte.

The little princess looked thrilled during her debut at the iconic tennis tournament, and George (who has been before) showed her the royal ropes from the Royal Box.