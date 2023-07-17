Prince George Is All Grown Up at Air Show! See His First Appearance as a Toddler — and the Then and Now Pics

Prince George seems to be catching up in height to mom Kate Middleton!

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 03:00PM EDT
Prince George
Prince George at the Royal International Air Tattoo in 2023 and 2016. Photo:

Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP, Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince George’s recent appearance at a military air show wasn’t his first rodeo!

Last Friday, the 9-year-old prince stepped out with his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton and siblings Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, for a surprise visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford in Gloucestershire, England. Though it was Charlotte and Louis’ first time at the world’s largest military air show, which draws over 200,000 people and benefits The Royal Air Force Charitable Trust, George had been before — as a darling toddler.

Seven years ago, Prince William and Kate went to the festival with their eldest, then 2 ½. Charlotte didn’t come along — she was just 1! — and Louis had not been born yet.

Prince George was just a few weeks away from his third birthday when he went to the Royal International Air Tattoo in July 2016 and adorably wore bright blue noise-blocking ear protectors along with a white polo and navy shorts. The little royal was carried around by his dad and held hands with his mom, charming hearts as he waved to visitors and examined the tail rotor of a helicopter.

Prince George
Kate Middleton and Prince George at the Royal International Air Tattoo in 2016.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

RELATED: What Prince George Is Really Like Behind the Scenes: 'He's a Cracking Lad' (Exclusive)

“I imagine his father has told him about helicopters, so he knew what that was called and kept saying, ‘tail rotor.’ It was good to see his technical knowledge! Some training going on early!” Flight Lieutenant Jim Hobkirk told PEOPLE at the time.

Prince William and Kate have long had a special connection with the RAF; the Prince of Wales flew for the RAF Search and Rescue Force in Wales from 2010 to 2013 and serves as Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby, while Princess Kate is Honorary Air Commodore of the Air Cadets.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the The Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford
Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 8, 2016.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Fast forward to last Friday, and Prince George looked more grown up than ever at the air show. The young royal (who turns 10 this week!) seemed to sport a shorter haircut than he had on King Charles' coronation day and was taller than mom Kate’s shoulder. The second in line to the throne was all smiles he met senior RAF members and clicked controls to raise a ramp.

Though the Wales family seemed to be having fun during the day out, the visit also included a serious stop. William, Kate and their three kids took time to tour the C-17 Globemaster III that transported Queen Elizabeth’s body back to London following her death at Balmoral Caslte in Scotland in September 2022.

RELATED: Prince George and Prince Louis Zip into Raincoats in New Photo from ‘Family Day Out’ at Air Show

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince George of Wales walk down the ramp of a C17 plane during their visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 14, 2023 in Fairford, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales have a strong relationship with the RAF, with the Prince having served with the Search and Rescue Force for over three years, based at RAF Valley in Anglesey. The Prince is Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby and The Princess is Honorary Air Commodore of the Air Cadets. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince George at the Royal International Air Tattoo on July 14.

Chris Jackson/Getty

RAF Fairford is about an hour away from the family’s Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor, and a royal source tells PEOPLE they “were all looking forward to the trip,” which came as a school vacation treat for George, Charlotte and Louis. The siblings recently completed classes at the Lambrook School and are likely excited about summer break.

In another highlight on the Wales family calendar, Prince George turns 10 on July 22!  Sources tell PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story that the young prince is coming into his own in the royal spotlight.

"He's a cracking lad," a close family friend tells PEOPLE.

Prince George of Wales raises the ramp on the C17 plane during the visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford with Prince William, Prince of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales on July 14, 2023 in Fairford, England
Prince George of Wales raises the ramp on a C17 plane at the Royal International Air Tattoo.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Adds British children’s wear designer Amaia Arrieta, whose clothes the three kids have worn for years: "I think George knows the drill by now. You can see he’s really grown into it and looks more relaxed than ever."

Prince George’s confidence was on display at Wimbledon on Sunday, where he attended the men’s singles final with Prince William, Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte.

The little princess looked thrilled during her debut at the iconic tennis tournament, and George (who has been before) showed her the royal ropes from the Royal Box.

Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023
Princess Charlotte and Prince George chat while watching the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 16 — the little princess' debut day at the tennis tournament.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
