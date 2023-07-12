Kate Middleton and Prince William are raising Prince George differently than previous royal heirs.

While Queen Elizabeth and King Charles were largely raised by governesses, the Prince and Princess of Wales have taken a more hands-on approach when it comes to Prince George's upbringing.

The couple "consciously set out to achieve a sense of normality," a close source exclusively tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story.

And it was a family decision to do so — Prince William and Princess Kate were expressly given permission by Queen Elizabeth and then-Prince Charles to focus on family above royal duties.

"Royal families over the generations haven't had the chance to get those foundations right, but they have," says a friend.

Marion Crawford with Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret. Bettmann Archive/Getty

When he was a child, King Charles was left for months on end with his grandmother and nannies while Queen Elizabeth went on long tours. "You can’t see this couple doing that," says a source close to the royal household.

Instead, Prince George has tagged along with his parents on several overseas visits, including a trip to New Zealand and Australia when he was just 9 months old. The move followed a precedent set by Princess Diana, who insisted on bringing Prince William on tour when he was a baby.

"Bringing William was what made it really different. There was a huge amount made of Diana being a breath of fresh air and [so] modern. It was enormous," said Jane Connors, author of Royal Visits to Australia, of the decision.



Prince William's childhood was heavily marred by his parents’ unhappy marriage and the unwanted attention of photographers, prompting bids for his three children to have privacy during their day-to-day lives.

"[When he] went off to school, it was like a circus,” says royals author Ingrid Seward. "The poor little boy had to do [photo-calls]. Thankfully, it is much more private today."



Prince William and Princess Kate do have help. In addition to Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, acting as doting grandparents, the family has trusted nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who has been part of the household since George was a baby and also helped raise Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

But Kate and William regularly drive the kids to school and makes sure they are home most evenings for their return. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are encouraged to play outdoors and help with baking kid-friendly treats in the kitchen.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton in May 2023. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Because Princess Kate was raised outside the royal fold, she has encouraged blending the children's royal life with a normal upbringing.

"Coming from a different background, she appreciates the importance of having family time," says a source close to the royal household. "She wasn't brought up in that aristocratic setting where you see the children for a short time each day."