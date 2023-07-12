How Prince George's Upbringing Differs from Queen Elizabeth and King Charles' Childhoods (Exclusive)

A friend of Prince William and Kate Middleton tells PEOPLE, "Royal families over the generations haven't had the chance to get those foundations right, but they have"

By
Simon Perry
Simon Perry
Simon Perry
Simon Perry is a writer and correspondent at PEOPLE. He has more than 25 years’ experience at PEOPLE covering the royals, human interest and celebrity.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 12, 2023 12:00PM EDT
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince George of Cambridge stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace at the end of the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince George in June 2022. Photo:

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty 

Kate Middleton and Prince William are raising Prince George differently than previous royal heirs.

While Queen Elizabeth and King Charles were largely raised by governesses, the Prince and Princess of Wales have taken a more hands-on approach when it comes to Prince George's upbringing.

The couple "consciously set out to achieve a sense of normality," a close source exclusively tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story.

And it was a family decision to do so — Prince William and Princess Kate were expressly given permission by Queen Elizabeth and then-Prince Charles to focus on family above royal duties.

"Royal families over the generations haven't had the chance to get those foundations right, but they have," says a friend.

RELATED: Inside the Secret Life of Royal Nannies

Princess Elizabeth (C) and her younger sister Princess Margaret of Great Britain play in a miniature automobile while their governess, Marion Crawford, keeps an eye on them. Elizabeth will grow up to become Queen Elizabeth II.
Marion Crawford with Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret.

Bettmann Archive/Getty

When he was a child, King Charles was left for months on end with his grandmother and nannies while Queen Elizabeth went on long tours. "You can’t see this couple doing that," says a source close to the royal household.

Instead, Prince George has tagged along with his parents on several overseas visits, including a trip to New Zealand and Australia when he was just 9 months old. The move followed a precedent set by Princess Diana, who insisted on bringing Prince William on tour when he was a baby.

"Bringing William was what made it really different. There was a huge amount made of Diana being a breath of fresh air and [so] modern. It was enormous," said Jane Connors, author of Royal Visits to Australia, of the decision.

RELATED: School's Out for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis! How They'll Spend Their Summer

Prince William's childhood was heavily marred by his parents’ unhappy marriage and the unwanted attention of photographers, prompting bids for his three children to have privacy during their day-to-day lives.

"[When he] went off to school, it was like a circus,” says royals author Ingrid Seward. "The poor little boy had to do [photo-calls]. Thankfully, it is much more private today."

Prince William and Princess Kate do have help. In addition to Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, acting as doting grandparents, the family has trusted nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who has been part of the household since George was a baby and also helped raise Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

But Kate and William regularly drive the kids to school and makes sure they are home most evenings for their return. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are encouraged to play outdoors and help with baking kid-friendly treats in the kitchen.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales toast marshmallows as they take part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Prince George, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton in May 2023. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Because Princess Kate was raised outside the royal fold, she has encouraged blending the children's royal life with a normal upbringing.

"Coming from a different background, she appreciates the importance of having family time," says a source close to the royal household. "She wasn't brought up in that aristocratic setting where you see the children for a short time each day."

Related Articles
Catherine, Princess of Wales alongside Deborah Jevans and Laura Robson watching Katie Boulter in action against Daria Saville on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 4, 2023 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Was Greeted by a Young Fan at Wimbledon in the Sweetest Way: 'Hi, Princess!'
Queen Camilla arrives for her visit on day ten of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships
Queen Camilla Heads to Wimbledon's Royal Box with a Special Guest — Her Sister, Annabel Elliot
Prince William, Prince of Wales; Prince Harry
Prince Harry Holds ‘Special’ Meeting with Young People Inspired by Princess Diana
Sarah Ferguson, corgis
Sarah Ferguson Takes Queen Elizabeth's Corgis for a Walk Following Cancer Surgery
Sir Stephen Hough, pianist, from London, is made a Knight Bachelor by King Charles III at Windsor Castle
Pianist Stephen Hough Cracks a Joke After Knighting by King Charles: 'Still Have My Head'
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Cardiff Castle on June 04, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
When Prince George Learned He Will Be King — and How His Parents Are Ensuring Role Is Not 'Too Burdensome'
Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
How Kate Middleton's 'Different Background' Helps Prince George Balance Childhood and Royal Duty (Exclusive)
Catherine, Princess of Wales court side on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Why Kate Middleton Was Forced to Miss a Historic Wimbledon Match Under Doctors' Orders
King Charles III and US President Joe Biden pose for photograph in the Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle; A new raven chick has joined the flock at the Tower of London, arriving at the ancient landmark in this historic Coronation year. The new arrival, named Rex
Tower of London Welcomes New Baby Raven — and His Name Is a Nod to King Charles
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales , Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023
School's Out for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis! How They'll Spend Their Summer
King Charles III and The President of the United States, Joe Biden walk together in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle
Did President Biden Breach Royal Protocol by Putting His Hand on King Charles' Back? The Palace Responds
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried by the Bearer Party as it departs Westminster Abbey during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Pallbearers Recognized with Special Spots at Wimbledon
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla tiaras
Why Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Won't Sport Tiaras During President Biden's U.K. Visit
King Charles III and US President Joe Biden pose for photograph in the Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle
King Charles Welcomes President Joe Biden to Windsor Castle for First Formal Meeting of Royal Reign
Prince William, Prince of Wales visits The Duchy Of Cornwall Nursery to open The Orangery restaurant on July 10, 2023 in Lostwithiel, United Kingdom. Prince William visits The Duchy Of Cornwall Nursery to open The Orangery restaurant, which has been built as part of a nine-month extension project to create sustainable visitor spaces at the garden centre.
Prince William Opens a New Restaurant in Cornwall: How It Connects to Lucrative Duchy
King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony ahead of the flypast during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023
See King Charles and Queen Camilla's Royal Reply to Schoolchildren Who Wrote to Them About Coronation