What Prince George Is Really Like Behind the Scenes: 'He's a Cracking Lad' (Exclusive)

Although Prince George may seem shy next to carefree brother Prince Louis and confident sister Princess Charlotte, but he's shown glimpses of his spirited side

By
Simon Perry
Simon Perry is a writer and correspondent at PEOPLE. He has more than 25 years’ experience at PEOPLE covering the royals, human interest and celebrity.
and Monique Jessen
Published on July 14, 2023 09:00AM EDT
Watched by his father Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales tries his hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Prince William and Prince George in May 2023. Photo: Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince George is coming into his own as he nears his 10th birthday.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest child may seem shy compared to confident sister Princess Charlotte and carefree brother Prince Louis at royal events. However, that's not always the case.

"He's a cracking lad," a close family friend tells PEOPLE exclusively of Prince George in this week's cover story.

Adds British children’s wear designer Amaia Arrieta, whose clothes the three children have worn for years: "I think George knows the drill by now. You can see he’s really grown into it and looks more relaxed than ever."

RELATED: Prince George Eats Pizza with Dad Prince William at London Cricket Match

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales on the balcony during Trooping the Colour
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour 2023.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince George has shown glimpses of his spirited side, especially when joining his parents at sporting events. The young royal has exuberantly rooted for his father's favorite soccer team, Aston Villa, at games. He also memorably celebrated goals as England advanced to the finals of the Euro 2020 tournament.

George is also "really sporty" himself, according to Arrieta. "It’s something that’s been encouraged from an early age," she adds. Princess Kate previously revealed that her eldest son is even playing rugby: "Because he is tall, he has the physique."

RELATED: Prince George Visits Prince William's Alma Mater Eton College — Will He Follow in Dad's Footsteps?

While making sure that Prince George has a conventional childhood, Prince William and Princess Kate are also aware that they are raising a future king.

"It's a massive balancing act," one palace insider tells PEOPLE. "William and Kate are doing the right thing, protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible, but he's also dipping into duties as a future monarch. He’s getting firsthand experience of what it’s like to be a royal and a monarch and firsthand experience of being a normal boy."

The Coronation Of Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - The Big Help Out
Prince George at the Big Help Out in May 2023.

Prince George's place as second in the line of succession was made clear at King Charles' coronation in May when he acted as one of his grandfather's Pages of Honor. While his younger siblings — Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — joined the congregation at the crowning ceremony, George became the youngest future king to play an official role in a coronation.

"He was terrific," says a close family friend.

Prince George (centre) ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Prince George at the coronation on May 6. Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William and Princess Kate, both 41, were aware of the pressure their eldest child would feel in the spotlight but felt he was ready for the task.

Adds a guest, "The service was emotional and family-oriented and very inclusive — and George played his part."

Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales PEOPLE COVER
Raising the Future King cover.
