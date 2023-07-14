What Prince George Is Really Like Behind the Scenes: 'He's a Cracking Lad' (Exclusive)

Prince George is coming into his own as he nears his 10th birthday.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest child may seem shy compared to confident sister Princess Charlotte and carefree brother Prince Louis at royal events. However, that's not always the case.

"He's a cracking lad," a close family friend tells PEOPLE exclusively of Prince George in this week's cover story.

Adds British children’s wear designer Amaia Arrieta, whose clothes the three children have worn for years: "I think George knows the drill by now. You can see he’s really grown into it and looks more relaxed than ever."

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour 2023. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince George has shown glimpses of his spirited side, especially when joining his parents at sporting events. The young royal has exuberantly rooted for his father's favorite soccer team, Aston Villa, at games. He also memorably celebrated goals as England advanced to the finals of the Euro 2020 tournament.

George is also "really sporty" himself, according to Arrieta. "It’s something that’s been encouraged from an early age," she adds. Princess Kate previously revealed that her eldest son is even playing rugby: "Because he is tall, he has the physique."

While making sure that Prince George has a conventional childhood, Prince William and Princess Kate are also aware that they are raising a future king.

"It's a massive balancing act," one palace insider tells PEOPLE. "William and Kate are doing the right thing, protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible, but he's also dipping into duties as a future monarch. He’s getting firsthand experience of what it’s like to be a royal and a monarch and firsthand experience of being a normal boy."

Prince George at the Big Help Out in May 2023.

Prince George's place as second in the line of succession was made clear at King Charles' coronation in May when he acted as one of his grandfather's Pages of Honor. While his younger siblings — Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — joined the congregation at the crowning ceremony, George became the youngest future king to play an official role in a coronation.

"He was terrific," says a close family friend.

Prince George at the coronation on May 6. Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William and Princess Kate, both 41, were aware of the pressure their eldest child would feel in the spotlight but felt he was ready for the task.

Adds a guest, "The service was emotional and family-oriented and very inclusive — and George played his part."