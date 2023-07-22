Prince George's Birthday Begins with Sweet Tribute from King Charles and Queen Camilla

Prince George is being showered with well-wishes as he turns double digits!

On Saturday, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son turned 10. King Charles and Queen Camilla were among the first to wish the young royal a happy birthday on social media.

The official Instagram and Twitter pages of the Royal Family reposted a new photo of the birthday boy released by William and Kate in honor of the occasion.

"Happy Birthday to Prince George!" the Twitter repost was captioned, along with a birthday cake emoji. The same image and caption appeared on the Royal Family's official Instagram Story.

The photograph was taken in Windsor earlier this month by Millie Pilkington, according to Kensington Palace. Looking more grown up than ever in the new image, George is seen smiling for the camera as he sits on steps wearing a button-down shirt and long pants.



George memorably stepped into the spotlight to support his grandfather on his May 6 coronation day, serving as a Page of Honor for the church service at Westminster Abbey. The prince's participation made history, and George became the youngest future king to play an official role in a crowning.

Continuing tradition, the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, released a new portrait of their eldest on the eve of his birthday. On Friday, they shared the new shot to their official Prince and Princess of Wales accounts.

Like many kids with school out for summer, Prince George has been spending quality time with his parents and siblings. On July 14, Kate and William made a surprise appearance at the Royal International Air Tattoo at Royal Air Force Fairford with George, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. The unannounced outing was a meaningful field trip for the family, who toured the aircraft that transported Queen Elizabeth’s body back to London following her death in Scotland in September 2022.

Two days later, on July 16, George stepped out at Wimbledon to watch the men’s singles final with his parents and sister on the last day of the competition. The outing marked a return to the Royal Box for George, who went for the first time last year, and he sweetly showed Charlotte the royal ropes during her debut day.



Princess Charlotte and Prince George watch Wimbledon on July 16. Karwai Tang/WireImage

While the second in line to the throne may seem shy compared to confident Charlotte and carefree Louis at royal events, sources tell PEOPLE George is truly coming into his own. "He's a cracking lad," a close family friend says.

Adds British children’s wear designer Amaia Arrieta, whose clothes the Wales kids have worn for years: "I think George knows the drill by now. You can see he’s really grown into it and looks more relaxed than ever."

Prince William and Princess Kate have worked to ensure their eldest has a conventional childhood while carefully aware that they are raising a future king.



"It's a massive balancing act," a palace insider tells PEOPLE. "William and Kate are doing the right thing, protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible, but he's also dipping into duties as a future monarch. He’s getting firsthand experience of what it’s like to be a royal and a monarch and firsthand experience of being a normal boy."

On Saturday, celebrations for George’s 10th birthday may include a homemade cake. The young prince and his siblings helped mom Kate bake for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, and the Princess of Wales recently asked Great British Baking Show finalist Alice Fevronia how to perfect frosting at an anniversary party for the National Health Service.

“The princess was actually asking a lot of baking tips like ‘How did you get the buttercream so smooth?' " Fevronia tells PEOPLE. “She mentioned that she'd been up quite late on a couple of occasions trying to decorate the kids' birthday cakes.”

The royal mom also spoke about the special tradition while appearing on A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019.

"I love making the cake. It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much," Kate said, according to Hello!. "But I love it."

